(Wonkette)   Sovereign Citizens try to steal a woman's newly purchased house by breaking and entering, changing the locks, and hanging a non-fringed flag in the window   (wonkette.com) divider line
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a neighbor that lets me borrow his backhoe if I need it. If I ever had squatters in my house that said they would not leave, I would borrow the backhoe first and dig a 6 foot hole. Then ask them again how long they want to stay on my property.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm a really non-violent person, but having this happen would push me to go buy a gun and shoot those motherfarkers in the knees. Just standing my ground, ya know.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: I have a neighbor that lets me borrow his backhoe if I need it. If I ever had squatters in my house that said they would not leave, I would borrow the backhoe first and dig a 6 foot hole. Then ask them again how long they want to stay on my property.


The neighbors in the story are top-notch. I was happy to hear they are the kind of wonderful people who will rally around this woman and make sure these chucklenuts don't harass this woman again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kick down the door and violently remove any trespassers. This shiat was old already when it started forever ago and your fake documents should not stop anyone who spent 6 figures buying a home from splintering your kneecaps.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the whole locksmith thing. It's really not hard to change the locks by your self. hell after 20 minutes watching LPL you probably don't need a locksmith to open the door either.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: I'm a really non-violent person, but having this happen would push me to go buy a gun and shoot those motherfarkers in the knees. Just standing my ground, ya know.


Difficulty: New Jersey
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone says they aren't a citizen shouldn't ice be coming to grab them.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Kick down the door and violently remove any trespassers. This shiat was old already when it started forever ago and your fake documents should not stop anyone who spent 6 figures buying a home from splintering your kneecaps.


Yeah but the homeowner is black, so the cops would probably come and gun her down.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, the Black "Muslim" SovCits.  Proof that all creeds and colors are one under the banner of batshiat lunacy.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: I don't get the whole locksmith thing. It's really not hard to change the locks by your self. hell after 20 minutes watching LPL you probably don't need a locksmith to open the door either.


Once you are inside it only takes two screws to remove the old lock and then put your new one in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instadeath.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is terrible, but what do you expect from third-world shiatholes?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because it's TikTok and the videos are only allowed to be like a minute long, it is a 49-part series (plus more videos in a Q&A series). I watched the whole damn thing.

What the hell?

There's a thing called "youtube" for videos longer than what an ADHD child will watch. I think even just-now-registered people can post 10 or 20 minute videos.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I find tis best to not let moors anywhere near your estate. They're full of spectral hounds what murder folks unsuspecting.
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stand your ground.

And by "your ground", I mean the ground you're standing on right now because it's clearly yours.

No, there's no need to raise the shotgun
 
BBH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Squatting as well as abandoned property laws need to be stricken, they were useful in the 1800s on the frontier, but not in today's world.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x372]


But if the owner comes home and find the place is ocupado, then they are by definition not in their house defending self and others. You're suggesting an armed private siege to regain control of the property when there is no immediate physical threat to the owner or their family.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd not shoot them, but I'd give them a permanent place to stay in my basement where the locks were on the outside.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x330]

I find tis best to not let moors anywhere near your estate. They're full of spectral hounds what murder folks unsuspecting.


And they put you into weird trances.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x372]

But if the owner comes home and find the place is ocupado, then they are by definition not in their house defending self and others. You're suggesting an armed private siege to regain control of the property when there is no immediate physical threat to the owner or their family.


It would be rather hard for a dead person to refute the homeowner's claim that they came home, let themselves in, and found intruders and feared for their life.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a vaguely similar experience in 2014, but it was standard issue meth heads, not some weird cult. Ended nonviolently.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x330]

I find tis best to not let moors anywhere near your estate. They're full of spectral hounds what murder folks unsuspecting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shoot them and seize any property they own to ensure their descendants have nothing to inherit.

Dump the bodies in an unmarked grave.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had a group of these folk try this around here a bit back. It was amazing that all their 'ancestral homes' seemed to be multi million dollar mansions. Course, they always seem to be removed with minimal incident, so must be something in the water.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.


Why cops can't shoot THESE people I'll never know.

Obviously doing wrong, but they get a pass from the cops. Makes me think some money is changing hands behind the scenes.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

indy_kid: cosmiquemuffin: SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.

Why cops can't shoot THESE people I'll never know.

Obviously doing wrong, but they get a pass from the cops. Makes me think some money is changing hands behind the scenes.


Beating the farking brakes off of them is more fulfilling.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indy_kid: cosmiquemuffin: SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.

Why cops can't shoot THESE people I'll never know.

Obviously doing wrong, but they get a pass from the cops. Makes me think some money is changing hands behind the scenes.


Cops don't like getting into property disputes without a court order.  Part of the problem is they don't have a good means of identify who's telling them the truth, so they punt.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x330]

I find tis best to not let moors anywhere near your estate. They're full of spectral hounds what murder folks unsuspecting.


that looks like chop gate, on the cleaveland way
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Biden Trump Obama?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cosmiquemuffin: SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.


They often do. Eventually.  They can do a lot of damage in a short period of time. Like the insurrectionists.

We had one in the early 90s who slapped fake billion dollar judgments on the land of everyone involved in his failed bankruptcy case - including the judge who actually ruled in his favor on a crucial matter.

That managed to escalate it to the US Attorney who popped the guy into prison for a bit.  But for that error, it would probably still be getting sorted.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure she could have give $100 to some local street punks who would've taken care of it
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x372]


This. I blew the front door of my home open with a shotgun. The burglars inside then charged me. I had to defend myself at that point. Go ahead and charge me with recklessly discharging a firearm on my property.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the cops came back. While many of them had been helpful and sympathetic, one particularly unhelpful cop claimed they couldn't just break the door down and get the guy out because it's a squatter situation. (It wasn't, because as Shanetta explained, in New Jersey he would have had to have been there for 30 years.) That cop told Shanetta she'd have to go to court to officially evict the guy. However, once her new neighbors let it be known that they felt threatened as well, the cops ended up calling the SWAT team and dragging him out.

...who wants to bet that the neighbors are white?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I don't get the whole locksmith thing. It's really not hard to change the locks by your self. hell after 20 minutes watching LPL you probably don't need a locksmith to open the door either.


Good locksmiths also ensure good door and lock fitment, and know how to repair a kicked in door frame with strike plates and the right kind of screws, and know how to secure hinges, that sort of thing.

They might also sell or know a good security system or surveillance equipment.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: BigNumber12: [Fark user image image 425x372]

This. I blew the front door of my home open with a shotgun. The burglars inside then charged me. I had to defend myself at that point. Go ahead and charge me with recklessly discharging a firearm on my property.


They kicked my door in I couldn't get away fast enough so I turned their insides into a modern art masterpiece on my wall.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And they will continue to do this until someone makes it painful for them ..
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got a letter at work basically saying my company owed someone at the Moorish Science Temple of America $7.2 million in *non-negotiatable* bearer bonds.

I didn't know what the hell bearer bonds or MSTA was, but I learned a lot about them and their apparently poor attempts at scams, fraud, and generally stupidity. Signed by some Al-Bey dude and a couple of his buddies as "judges".

Sure, you're a "judge" living in a $42,000 house in Goshen, Indiana.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
IRL, Sovereign Citizen's are simultaneously infuriating and genuinely sad. Everyone that I've personally met was so obviously mentally ill that any layman could spot it. For some strange reason, a few that I've encountered carry armloads of documents with them including paperwork indicating their psychiatric diagnosis and past involuntary commitments. So, they do illicit genuine sympathy until their behavior becomes so obnoxious.
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the police couldn't sort this out licketty-split because......?
Was the victim black?
Or did they really think it was an international diplomatic issue and deferred to the state department?
 
ecor1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The locksmith in this story seems hella sus. Who TF changes the locks on a house without proper paperwork? I hope they find that guy and he loses his livelihood over this.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

indy_kid: cosmiquemuffin: SovCits are already creepy AF, but this story made me want to contribute to a GoFundMe for a permanent bodyguard for this poor woman.

Why all these lunatics who pull this crap aren't in jail I'll never know.

Why cops can't shoot THESE people I'll never know.

Obviously doing wrong, but they get a pass from the cops. Makes me think some money is changing hands behind the scenes.


These Moorish whackjobs like to retaliate against officers, departments and government's by means of what's called 'paper terrorism', where they just bury them under a blizzard of nonsensical filings and suits intended to sap resources, cost time and make them think twice the next time.  That's why they keep doing the same shiat over and again with zero success, they hope to get a pass at some point. I dated a lady who had these birdbrains in her AirBnB. While they were removed it wasn't easy, cops said they were trying to be delicate to avoid retaliation for everyone involved. It didn't work. She ended up selling the property after they came back and slickly broke everything from the well to appliances and even took down and removed stair railings from the property, staged a fall complete with ambulance ride and sued her. They had dozens of suits against her, AirBnB and the city govt. I don't know if its over for her yet but these people are terrorists, nothing less. They deserve shooting.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Speaking of weird conspiracy theories, this showed up in my Spam folder recently:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Apparently that's how you join.
 
ecor1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cefm: And the police couldn't sort this out licketty-split because......?
Was the victim black?
Or did they really think it was an international diplomatic issue and deferred to the state department?


Yes, both victim and sov cit idiots were black.
 
dustman81
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I don't get the whole locksmith thing. It's really not hard to change the locks by your self. hell after 20 minutes watching LPL you probably don't need a locksmith to open the door either.


"Click on one, nothing on two, click on three and a little movement on the core..."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't want to have to wade through 49 separate 1-minute TikTok videos just to find the one where the jackwad was being carried out by the SWAT team. Anyone got a link to the money shot?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I don't get the whole locksmith thing. It's really not hard to change the locks by your self. hell after 20 minutes watching LPL you probably don't need a locksmith to open the door either.


Who are you??! And how did you get in here???

I'm the locksmith, and I'm the locksmith.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Shoot them and seize any property they own to ensure their descendants have nothing to inherit.

Dump the bodies in an unmarked grave.


By an unmarked grave, you mean like the pine barrens?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: *non-negotiatable* bearer bonds


Lawyer-talk for used toilet-paper.
 
