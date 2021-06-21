 Skip to content
(Guardian)   For the first time since March 2020, the United States has recorded fewer than 300 Covid-19 deaths in a single day   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I got this." -- Delta variant
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "I got this." -- Delta variant


The UK has had a huge surge in Delta cases, but no rise in daily deaths. The UK daily deaths figures have been averaging around ten a day for weeks now. The vaccines (the UK used Pfizer and AstraZenica about half and half) are less effective in preventing cases but still very effective in preventing hospitalisation, ventilation and death.

So if the US suffers a Delta surge like the UK then deaths shouldn't rise with cases. But the US death rate is currently five times the UK rate per capita despite having nearly the same vaccination rate, so even without Delta there's something else at work.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Less
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
foreignpolicy.comView Full Size


Thank you Donald Trump for Operation Warp Speed! You are saving millions of people!
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

"I got this." -- Delta 2 variant
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Hold my beer" - Delta 3 variant
 
Corvus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

You mean the guy who said it would all be gone after the election?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The fact that this is something to celebrate is sad.

And it won't last
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Day ain't over yet.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The fact that this is something to celebrate is sad.

And it won't last


But if it does, that would be a huge victory for the anti-vaccination contingent.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I think most of the higher risk people are vaccinated and that will help keep deaths down.

If there still was not a vaccine and we had the Delta, we'd be having several thousand deaths a day like we did back around Christmas.

You should still get vaccinated.  Missing a half month of work from being sick, and getting a few thousand dollars of medical debt to boot, because you had to go to the ER, is gonna suck even though you will probably recover.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yeah it's because people have dangerously high fevers, out of control blood pressure, and difficulty breathing, but they will not go to the ER because their crappy insurance is still gonna leave them with 5 to 10 thousands of dollar of debt if they do.

Instead they stay home until all of that forms a bloodclot, that then travels to the brain and kills them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Less


Nessman.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In other news, over 300 people were still dying every day to this shiat in this country alone
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's 300 people a day who could have had a vaccine a couple of weeks ago?

/get your vaccinations people
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vaccine maker earned record profits but delivered disappointment in return

The bonuses arrived this spring even as Congress was investigating the company's production of COVID-19 vaccines in Baltimore, where manufacturing mistakes have rendered 75 million doses unusable and forced a two-month-long shutdown of operations.

Emergent has nonetheless enjoyed the best financial year in its two-decade history, thanks largely to the government's largess and decision to sidestep the usual contracting rules, interviews and previously undisclosed documents show.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We've gone from 10 737s worth of people crashing every day to 1, hurray?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: But the US death rate is currently five times the UK rate per capita despite having nearly the same vaccination rate, so even without Delta there's something else at work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
