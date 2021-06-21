 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   Probably better to get out of your truck before lighting your fireworks   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm, Lehigh Valley, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Pickup truck, 35-year-old Emmaus man, Dodge Ram, Truck, medical personnel, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 10:54 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emmaus man lighting fireworks explodes Emmaus man and fireworks. Details at 11.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fireworks trifecta in play?
 
dave0821
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm all for it
If you can't figure out not to light fireworks in your truck that's just nature's way of figuring it out for you.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was parked. Could've just stepped outside the truck to do this. He's gonna be thinking about that decision for a long time if he lost a hand.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stupidity Reveal Party.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish this on all of my local, mini-car, fart-can driving pendejos that set off these motar rounds at all hours of the night.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Stupidity Reveal Party.


Reveals that he no longer has nuts?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.