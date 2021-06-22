 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   NY parents angry with Principal Alice Cooper   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Education, Communication, Mother, Teacher, Parent, Anger, Future, High school  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing gets done the last week of school anyway except maybe some finals.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Nothing gets done the last week of school anyway except maybe some finals.


Came here to say that. No one learns shiat the last week of school. But if you make the second-to-last week the actual last week then they will learn stuff the last week. Yet that means the following year, the second-to-last week can't be the last week because everyone will expect the second-to-last week to be the last week. So you gotta go with the third-to-last week  The third year will be the fourth-to-last week and so forth and eventually the school year is only a week long, until the following year, when the week before the first week is the last week, which is the same as saying that school's out forever. You're welcome.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't go to high school, and neither does anybody I know.

So, obviously high school is a giant fakenews media hoax. It's just common sense.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Principal Donnie Osmond would never do this.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Mugato: Nothing gets done the last week of school anyway except maybe some finals.

Came here to say that. No one learns shiat the last week of school. But if you make the second-to-last week the actual last week then they will learn stuff the last week. Yet that means the following year, the second-to-last week can't be the last week because everyone will expect the second-to-last week to be the last week. So you gotta go with the third-to-last week  The third year will be the fourth-to-last week and so forth and eventually the school year is only a week long, until the following year, when the week before the first week is the last week, which is the same as saying that school's out forever. You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I don't go to high school, and neither does anybody I know.

So, obviously high school is a giant fakenews media hoax. It's just common sense.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

It exists, it's just officially classified.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was hungry for love and it's feeding time?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby.

School's been out in my neck of the woods for about three weeks now.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's really just bullshiat because NYC schools are essentially obligated to feed and babysit the kids for x amount of days a year.

Next year, teachers will have to go in on a Monday for their last day of the year, since Juneteenth got added to the already absurd amount of days off, and threw the system out of whack. Not to mention that the city builds in additional days for snow, which are now technically eliminated, since it's now expected that snow days will be fully remote, but the extra days are still required, and not subtracted if there isn't any snow.

Long Island schools usually give the snow days back to everyone in the form of turning Memorial Day weekend into a 4-5 day weekend.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I can't close the school a week early just to suit my vacation! ... Or can I?"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But isn't school out for summer?
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Given the lack of teaching in schools today, this may be a good thing. My son learned more at home, at the computer then he ever did in school. Maybe the kids will stop getting dumber and dumber.
 
cardex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do NYC schools always go this late or is it just due to remote learning cluster fark?

Schools in my area are usually out by the end of May unless we had an extra bad winter and over the 5 scheduled snow days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
School of the Future

One week in the future, to be exact.

They're just delivering as promised.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

daffy: Given the lack of teaching in schools today, this may be a good thing. My son learned more at home, at the computer then he ever did in school. Maybe the kids will stop getting dumber and dumber.


Agreed. I also happen to be a proud graduate of PornHub University.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Principal Donnie Osmond would never do this.


Principal John Tesh would, but nobody would notice.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Principal Donnie Osmond would never do this.


Heh. I might be the only one to get the reference.

"And who gave it to you?..."
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.