(Kare11)   Oh to be young and dumb again   (kare11.com)
30
    More: Murica, fireworks display, Eagan Police Department, caller, juveniles, store, fire, considerable smoke  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They'll never get smarter
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the benefit of non-Midwestern Farkers:  Hy-Vee is a supermarket chain based in Iowa.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh to be young and dumb again"

Nahhh.
I got off so very light the first time.  I wouldn't want to try and press my luck again.
The old tricks just don't work anymore and luck is a cruel mistress.

I'm basically the last man standing. I'll take that as a win.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hy-Vee...! Where there's a firework fire - in every aisle~ ♫
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young, Dumb and Again

PICK TWO
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempted arson.  Farking idiots.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*starts headbanding*

Young, Dumb & Ugly
Youtube kGkyaPZBlhc
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Naked Gun - Nothing to See Here
Youtube NuAKnbIr6TE
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Hy-Vee...! Where there's a firework fire - in every aisle~ ♫


kinda figured this wasn't centrally located where work staff had an easy eye on it. you reap what you sow.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word of advice: if you manage a store, and want to sell explosives, don't make them accessible to any idiot who can figure out there are matches available on the next aisle.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking with people's livelihoods is a laugh riot!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.kare11.comView Full Size



Huh, can't tell for sure but it looks like they use the "European" style fire helmets (not sure what they're really called) over the usual North American ones.  Never seen that in the US before.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may not be young, but I can assure you I'm just as dumb as I ever was.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things we liked to do when we were young was to create a wall of fire at the high school on hot summer nights. First we'd go around the neighborhoods near the high school and collect all the huge (and very flammable) flowers off the tops of pampas grass plants.

We'd grab as many as we could carry, then go to the top of the bleachers at the football field. We'd spread out evenly then 3...2...1... Wall of flames raining down from the bleachers.

directgardening.comView Full Size


We also lit a few discarded Christmas tree fires too, but never where it could do damage. Dry Christmas tree fires, meaning more than one, are epic too. Playing with fire can be fun, if you're careful with it.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [media.kare11.com image 750x422]


Huh, can't tell for sure but it looks like they use the "European" style fire helmets (not sure what they're really called) over the usual North American ones.  Never seen that in the US before.


To me, Euro-style is the motorcycle type that the French use (was a firefighter in Singapore, starting again in VT). We even had black with red-orange reflective striping like in the pic. SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force for reference). Those helmets are different for sure, not the long bill type we normally see. Vermont uses the typical style. The long back piece gets caught on my airpack when I try to look up. I loathe it.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And also on fire
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: I may not be young, but I can assure you I'm just as dumb as I ever was.


Yeah, we see that you're on Fark.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the video (NSFW language)
Eagan Hy-Vee fire
Youtube Wfq_MWRxvM0
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Here's the video (NSFW language)
[YouTube video: Eagan Hy-Vee fire]


Luckily the fire was contained to the marshmallow display.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: New Rising Sun: [media.kare11.com image 750x422]


Huh, can't tell for sure but it looks like they use the "European" style fire helmets (not sure what they're really called) over the usual North American ones.  Never seen that in the US before.

To me, Euro-style is the motorcycle type that the French use (was a firefighter in Singapore, starting again in VT). We even had black with red-orange reflective striping like in the pic. SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force for reference). Those helmets are different for sure, not the long bill type we normally see. Vermont uses the typical style. The long back piece gets caught on my airpack when I try to look up. I loathe it.


I've never had, nor ever heard, of that being a problem. I just looked at a photo of myself; the top of the bottle is like 6 inches below my shoulders, i simply can't see how the brim of the helmet would get caught up in it.

In any event, i too think of the French style when someone says "euro helmet."  The ones in the picture are something similar to a Cairns Metro. They're popular in some pockets of the country - i usually associate them with southern california.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: One of the things we liked to do when we were young was to create a wall of fire at the high school on hot summer nights. First we'd go around the neighborhoods near the high school and collect all the huge (and very flammable) flowers off the tops of pampas grass plants.

We'd grab as many as we could carry, then go to the top of the bleachers at the football field. We'd spread out evenly then 3...2...1... Wall of flames raining down from the bleachers.

[directgardening.com image 400x400]

We also lit a few discarded Christmas tree fires too, but never where it could do damage. Dry Christmas tree fires, meaning more than one, are epic too. Playing with fire can be fun, if you're careful with it.


We used to collect the dried and discarded xmas trees from nearby to light up... but we were semi-responsible though and would do so in the am hours (like 1-2 am) at the huge group/picnic firepits at Como Lake (huge multi-interest place in Saint Paul, MN worth looking up).

... Only got chased away by either cops or security - hard to tell while fleeing - once.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Irresponsible little shiats, everybody knows tarring trains is Midwest pyromania at its finest.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The thing I miss most is the assumed immortality.
 
ansius
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blender61: "Oh to be young and dumb again"

Nahhh.
I got off so very light the first time.  I wouldn't want to try and press my luck again.
The old tricks just don't work anymore and luck is a cruel mistress.

I'm basically the last man standing. I'll take that as a win.


I'm just glad I grew up in an age before everything you did went online permanently and no one had Digital cameras in their pockets all the time.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We really need a Minnesota tag. Almost daily.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: phishrace: One of the things we liked to do when we were young was to create a wall of fire at the high school on hot summer nights. First we'd go around the neighborhoods near the high school and collect all the huge (and very flammable) flowers off the tops of pampas grass plants.

We'd grab as many as we could carry, then go to the top of the bleachers at the football field. We'd spread out evenly then 3...2...1... Wall of flames raining down from the bleachers.

[directgardening.com image 400x400]

We also lit a few discarded Christmas tree fires too, but never where it could do damage. Dry Christmas tree fires, meaning more than one, are epic too. Playing with fire can be fun, if you're careful with it.

We used to collect the dried and discarded xmas trees from nearby to light up... but we were semi-responsible though and would do so in the am hours (like 1-2 am) at the huge group/picnic firepits at Como Lake (huge multi-interest place in Saint Paul, MN worth looking up).

... Only got chased away by either cops or security - hard to tell while fleeing - once.


We would collect them from the neighborhood, and pile them up on the pond at the end of the block. Man, those dried trees go up in a hurry. Probably lucky no one got a melted nylon jacket. The second year we did it, we at least kept them away from the area we shoveled off for a hockey rink. The melted embers and needles make that part of the ice useless for skating.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: We really need a Minnesota tag. Almost daily.


And I just found out my wife was at that store a few hours before the excitement began.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: Here's the video (NSFW language)
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wfq_MWRx​vM0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


THANK YOU

I like the narration
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: Al Tsheimers: We really need a Minnesota tag. Almost daily.

And I just found out my wife was at that store a few hours before the excitement began.


Heh, if you haven't already, download the app Citizen. It's kinda like a neighborhood watch app - it constantly updates police and EMS activity on a decent map with incidents showing up as color-coded spots at locations of incidents, and when you tap on them there's often
audio or video available from either dispatch or from other citizens/users. Sometimes, incidents a week old still dot the map, but I'd say that's actually useful to see if there's an uptick of activity in an area.
Since I'm not far from downtown Saint Paul, and frequent parts of Minneapolis often, it's been insightful to say the least.
Seriously, check it out!
Eip if you have any questions about it.
 
