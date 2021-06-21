 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Federal officials and farmers in Oregon can't agree on fish or chips   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    Hoover Dam, Colorado River, first-ever water shortage, CNN's Lucy Kafanov, climate change, exceptional drought, Nevada, Lake Mead  
•       •       •

baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
looks like they might want to plan on crisps over chips.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the recurrence of this is affecting a future moving decision, congratulations on being part of the first wave of climate refugees
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Farmers in Oregon can't agree on ass to mouth.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's supposed to hit 102°F in Portland OR this weekend. ☀😎🔥☠
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really should have gotten those desalination plants up.

But, we'll continue to tap the Ogallala until she's dry. And assholes will continue to use pipes instead of center-pivots (center-pivots are the big things that go around in a circle and water plants. They are much more efficient than pipes). And we'll all die of dehydration
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Toxophil: It's supposed to hit 102°F in Portland OR this weekend. ☀😎🔥☠


I was about to call bullshiat because I thought today was going to be the hot day but weather.com is calling 105 for Saturday and Sunday. Pray for Omorgion.
 
