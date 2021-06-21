 Skip to content
(Some Gal)   🎵 I ate my goddamned bed, I sure ain't a purebred, I'm cute but an asshole, Adopt don't shop, click link instead🎵 TFette needs this dog adopted, Houston area. Send rescue   (pleaseadopthank.com) divider line
31
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I AM SO TIRED. PLEASE SEND HELP. Hank is a big loveable doofus, but lemme cut off some comments I know are coming:

1. We just lost two of our dogs this year. One dog passed the day before we found Hank. We aren't ready for another family member.
2. This guy has so much goddamned energy, and I can't keep up with him.
3. He wants to play. All the farking time. I have two senior dogs, and I haven't seen them in two weeks because they're busy hiding from him.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cutie.

My little girl ate my sofa within the first couple weeks after adopting her. She was clearly stressed

She got it out of her system and has been perfect ever since.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This dog is a Peleton coach after a triple espresso."
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shared on Facebook.
Hank deserves some of my Texas friends.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping Hank can find a home where his obviously boundless energy will have outlets that don't tax his humans and other critter companions to their limits. Stay beautiful, Hank.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KCBlueGal:

2. This guy has so much goddamned energy, and I can't keep up with him.
3. He wants to play. All the farking time. I have two senior dogs, and I haven't seen them in two weeks because they're busy hiding from him.

That's so weird.  These were points 3 and 7, verbatim, that my wife put into the divorce papers.
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is emotional terrorism and I am 100% here for it. Keep on raging, Hank.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I can hardly handle a the methed up three month old crackhead kitten I got.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fecking is a sucker for animals and helping people
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, that webpage made me laugh!

/shared to my FB
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't adopt a dog, but the site had me at (censorship mine):

He knows basic commands such as "sit," "down," "shake," and "why are you so f*cking mental, stop chewing on that and get in your f*cking kennel."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Fecking is a sucker for animals and helping people


And bragging about it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?
 
special20
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?


*somebody* just HAAAAD to post to FB where actual users are.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, good luck - seems like people are looking ;)

508 - Resource Limit Is Reached
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?


Working on it, gimme a minute
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KCBlueGal: Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?

Working on it, gimme a minute


Leave it up! Even when he gets adopted! That is pure gold. And he's adorable. And I'd totally take a shot if you were closer!
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'I would give adopting the cute farker a try' sounds better. I should know the audience better.
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Also, Amtrak and B3.
//But looks like Pleaseadopthank has a five star review, so it's go that going for it.
///Which must be nice.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What a cutie.

My little girl ate my sofa within the first couple weeks after adopting her. She was clearly stressed

She got it out of her system and has been perfect ever since.


Sofa to stool?
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

w00dreaux: KCBlueGal: Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?

Working on it, gimme a minute

Leave it up! Even when he gets adopted! That is pure gold. And he's adorable. And I'd totally take a shot if you were closer!


Site got farked to death. Upgraded server; should be up now. Poor Hank just doesn't know what to do with all that love.
 
JesseL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bowie was like that for the first few months.

She ate a leather couch that I loved, several hats, a wastebasket, countless shoes, etc.

She still gets into trouble, but at least now she's tired after 10 minutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's hoping that whoever adopts Hank gets to eventually enjoy a sweet dog with character enough to be endearing without ruining their life.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet the police could put that energy to work at civil rights rallies and pro choice marches.
 
Ras-Algethi [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark Hug-O-Death confirmed
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KCBlueGal: w00dreaux: KCBlueGal: Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?

Working on it, gimme a minute

Leave it up! Even when he gets adopted! That is pure gold. And he's adorable. And I'd totally take a shot if you were closer!

Site got farked to death. Upgraded server; should be up now. Poor Hank just doesn't know what to do with all that love.


How long should I wait before checking?
 
noYOUare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know he chose you but I understand how tired you are, even before you said it 46* times on the site.

* Not an accurate count
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: KCBlueGal: w00dreaux: KCBlueGal: Lsherm: Link is farked. When is the last time a link was actually farked?

Working on it, gimme a minute

Leave it up! Even when he gets adopted! That is pure gold. And he's adorable. And I'd totally take a shot if you were closer!

Site got farked to death. Upgraded server; should be up now. Poor Hank just doesn't know what to do with all that love.

How long should I wait before checking?


It's up for me now but maybe soonish for you.
 
noYOUare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: How long should I wait before checking?


It's up for me.
 
KCBlueGal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

noYOUare: I know he chose you but I understand how tired you are, even before you said it 46* times on the site.

* Not an accurate count


I'm so tired.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KCBlueGal: I AM SO TIRED. PLEASE SEND HELP. Hank is a big loveable doofus, but lemme cut off some comments I know are coming:

1. We just lost two of our dogs this year. One dog passed the day before we found Hank. We aren't ready for another family member.
2. This guy has so much goddamned energy, and I can't keep up with him.
3. He wants to play. All the farking time. I have two senior dogs, and I haven't seen them in two weeks because they're busy hiding from him.


How did I know this thread involved you, Stine?

:D

Good luck with Hank.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...and the link is still farked...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.