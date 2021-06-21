 Skip to content
(Designboom)   If you need to know more, just ask at the Information Booth
24
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wait in line is atrocious.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moose out front should have told you.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How do I get back down?"
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no capitalization in this entire article.

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when you finally get there the attendant is just starting her lunch break.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hikers are not happy with this art installation

Well yeah.  You've got a bunch of overpaid, pretentious white douchbags trying to show off how cool and awesome they are via mountain climbing... and now you've just showed how meaningless and shallow that their actions really are.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: There is no capitalization in this entire article.

more like an e e cummings wannabe
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: The wait in line is atrocious.


You mean waiting ON the line?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature: Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible flick

Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the booth was closed due to a ransomeware attack. Will probably be out of business soon.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those trips where that carabineer on your keychain comes in real handy.

And you thought I used it just to look cool.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every artist need someone in their life who will say no to them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLITROLU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is one of those trips where that carabineer on your keychain comes in real handy.

And you thought I used it just to look cool.


I thought it meant you were gay.

...lesbian.  whatever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Terrible flick

[Fark user image image 500x751]


Naaaaaaa. Epic movie. One of the better opening scenes in an action flick.
/
OMG when Steven seagal dies that one movie that's epic too. The name escaping right now this second but you're all thinking he's going to be the hero in the movie and he dies 10 minutes in.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Terrible flick

[Fark user image 500x751]


All I remember from that film was Janine Turner's foray into movies, that ended with this movie.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LordOfThePings: Terrible flick

[Fark user image image 500x751]

Naaaaaaa. Epic movie. One of the better opening scenes in an action flick.
/
OMG when Steven seagal dies that one movie that's epic too. The name escaping right now this second but you're all thinking he's going to be the hero in the movie and he dies 10 minutes in.


Yeah, the one on the plane, right? I had a teacher back in the 90s who told us that when that scene played, people started cheering in the theater.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: hikers are not happy with this art installation

Well yeah.  You've got a bunch of overpaid, pretentious white douchbags trying to show off how cool and awesome they are via mountain climbing... and now you've just showed how meaningless and shallow that their actions really are.


Messing shiat up to spotlight the fact that people are messing shiat up is oddly enough still messing shiat up.  Quit it.
 
Slightly Warped [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: waxbeans: LordOfThePings: Terrible flick

[Fark user image image 500x751]

Naaaaaaa. Epic movie. One of the better opening scenes in an action flick.
/
OMG when Steven seagal dies that one movie that's epic too. The name escaping right now this second but you're all thinking he's going to be the hero in the movie and he dies 10 minutes in.

Yeah, the one on the plane, right? I had a teacher back in the 90s who told us that when that scene played, people started cheering in the theater.


Executive Decision.

Solid movie and yeah, totally thought it was a Segal flic, that's how they advertised it heavily and gasped when he bit it.    Same feeling I got watching the GoT Red Wedding episode.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: phishrace: This is one of those trips where that carabineer on your keychain comes in real handy.

And you thought I used it just to look cool.

I thought it meant you were gay.

...lesbian.  whatever.


You're thinking of putting a bandana on your dog.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not happy with climbers leaving their hardware on the sides of mountains all over the planet. So, we're even.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: LordOfThePings: Terrible flick

[Fark user image 500x751]

All I remember from that film was Janine Turner's foray into movies, that ended with this movie.


Who?
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because we are not trashing the planet fast enough.
 
