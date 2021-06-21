 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Welp, there's one person Republicans love paying welfare to
    Donald Trump, Republican Party, Republican National Committee, George W. Bush, Palm Beach, Florida, past life, Trump's businesses, Mar-A-Lago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, if you can find a more opulent omelet bar with a senile old man wandering around whining about all those who've "wronged" him, then find it!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hey, if you can find a more opulent omelet bar with a senile old man wandering around whining about all those who've "wronged" him, then find it!


THE WHITE HOUSE!
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some think political power comes from the consent of the governed.

Others from the barrel of a gun.

Republicans think it flows from Trump's favor.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zeke and Cletus donated their Covid checks to the GOP.

Good
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will only make him even more lazy and entitled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is currently in NJ? Hey Russian hackers, I I'm sure we can crowdsource some BTC if you can arrange some critical infrastructure failures on really, really short order.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those well-done steaks with ketchup don't pay for themselves, now, do they?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Trump is currently in NJ? Hey Russian hackers, I I'm sure we can crowdsource some BTC if you can arrange some critical infrastructure failures on really, really short order.


Please don't trap us here with him.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pol tab leakage.
 
piltdown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey they want to throw their cash down the bottomless void of Trumpco then go ahead and waste it there and not on elections where they might need it.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welp, there's one person Republicans love paying welfare to"?

One?  Heck no, Republicans *love* welfare.  As long as it's given to people who don't need it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof they hate poor ppl
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the little outline of his pinky finger, under his hand gloves!
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump is like a meme coin
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Satanism. We're pretty big on that. And meatloaf recipes.
 
neongoats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh subby. You know that rurals get more welfare than anyone, right?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Some think political power comes from the consent of the governed.

Others from the barrel of a gun.

Republicans think it flows from Trump's favor.


Nice, but rather obscure way of saying "ass".
 
suze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They drank the kool-aid.
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow. Just wo-farking-w
 
neongoats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Even if Trump was gone, right wingers are still farking filthy garbage plague rats that should be run out of civilization with fire and treated like the filthy farking pariahs they should be.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.


Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
From TFA...
WTAF???
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anfrind: That will only make him even more lazy and entitled.


Is that even possible?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.


What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Republicans are the cancer of America.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Some think political power comes from the consent of the governed.

Others from the barrel of a gun.

Republicans think it flows from Trump's favor.


Honestly, most Republicans have given up on Trump, just like they gave up on W the day after he was out of office. The wealthy ones might still like funneling money to his businesses (because they are giving it to themselves), but the name brand is in the garbage can for most of them, and they've moved on. They want to pretend like they were never Trumpers and never liked him in the first place.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?


I make an ass out of you?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Honestly, most Republicans have given up on Trump, just like they gave up on W the day after he was out of office. The wealthy ones might still like funneling money to his businesses (because they are giving it to themselves), but the name brand is in the garbage can for most of them, and they've moved on. They want to pretend like they were never Trumpers and never liked him in the first place.


I was fairly certain that was going to happen, but it's been 5 months I've seen no evidence of it so far.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Roads
Bridges
Internet Access
Affordable Healthcare
Senior Care
Childcare
Voting Rights
Civil Rights
Education
Jobs Programs
International Relations
International Threats
Domestic Terrorist
Police brutality
Gerrymandering

Those are some of the things this leftist talks about.  I've enjoyed not hearing Trump, but we can't forget what he and the GOP tried to do and will try to do again.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hey, if you can find a more opulent omelet bar with a senile old man wandering around whining about all those who've "wronged" him, then find it!

THE WHITE HOUSE!


Their omelet bar sucks.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?


Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Some think political power comes from the consent of the governed.

Others from the barrel of a gun.

Republicans think it flows from Trump's favor.


That's not his 'favor' they're sucking...
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Hey, if you can find a more opulent omelet bar with a senile old man wandering around whining about all those who've "wronged" him, then find it!

THE WHITE HOUSE!


You mean the guy who beat Trump like a little biatch?

Havent heard him whining at all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.


It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: Oh subby. You know that rurals get more welfare than anyone, right?


More than corporations?
Doubtful.
I mean there are corporate farms that are "rural". So maybe.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Oh we can talk about all the other racism you Republicans do on a daily basis.  Or how you guys are so dumb that you think Critical Race Theory, which is something only taught in law school for consideration discussing things like torts and writing contracts when dealing with racism, is being taught to fifth graders, because it sounds scary to you, and you buddies at Fox News are too dishonest to admit they mixed it up with history and sociology.  BTW, sociology is the study of society and how trends, beliefs, and events effect how groups behave, not socialism, because I know that confuses your side too.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.


If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.

If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.


Oh no, someone is triggered!
So you guys just want to call me names. Got it.
Isn't that against Fark rules?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.

If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.


Thanks Felix...
 
neongoats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: neongoats: Oh subby. You know that rurals get more welfare than anyone, right?

More than corporations?
Doubtful.
I mean there are corporate farms that are "rural". So maybe.


46 billion in direct payments last year. Biggest welfare year ever for them.

Direct government payments in 2020 are forecast to be $37.2 billion, constituting 36.2 percent of net farm income, the highest level since 2001. While this level of federal farm subsidies is the highest in a generation, it's actually an under count. (from an older source than the above)

So more than a 3rd of their income, directly stolen from the pockets of citizens. Sadly they don't use it to hire American, and instead continue to create the migration crisis by importing undocumented slave labor to do all of their work for them, rather than doing it themselves.

It's why I don't believe in talking to or about right wingers as if they're rational adult people fomenting discussion in good faith. They're none of those things.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: LZeitgeist: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.

If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.

Thanks Felix...


I think it's hilarious how mad he got that I changed it up in a funny way.
Or maybe he thinks I actually didn't know what the quote and reference was.
Some people sure are dumb.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: Begoggle: neongoats: Oh subby. You know that rurals get more welfare than anyone, right?

More than corporations?
Doubtful.
I mean there are corporate farms that are "rural". So maybe.

46 billion in direct payments last year. Biggest welfare year ever for them.

Direct government payments in 2020 are forecast to be $37.2 billion, constituting 36.2 percent of net farm income, the highest level since 2001. While this level of federal farm subsidies is the highest in a generation, it's actually an under count. (from an older source than the above)

So more than a 3rd of their income, directly stolen from the pockets of citizens. Sadly they don't use it to hire American, and instead continue to create the migration crisis by importing undocumented slave labor to do all of their work for them, rather than doing it themselves.

It's why I don't believe in talking to or about right wingers as if they're rational adult people fomenting discussion in good faith. They're none of those things.


I guess you're right.
My lazy googling says:
A new study by Cailin Slattery and Owen Zidar finds that most states and local governments offer $30 billion a year in welfare - as a "low-end estimate" - to corporations, and in some states the outgoing incentives exceed corporate tax revenues.

So 30 billion to corporate welfare.
But 5% of "farms" are corporate farms.
So yeah it's like 70 billion in welfare to mostly Republicans.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Policy?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?


Whelp, back to the game of posting random phone pics to celebrate another dipshiat getting ignored:

LZeitgeist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: LZeitgeist: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.

If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.

Oh no, someone is triggered!
So you guys just want to call me names. Got it.
Isn't that against Fark rules?


I didn't call you anything, I corrected your mis-quoted "very common old saying".

You were the one that attempted to quote it in this thread.thread. Just how old and how common does it have to be for you to actually know it correctly?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Gin Buddy: LZeitgeist: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Begoggle: Keyser_Soze_Death: Pol tab leakage.

Republicans doing terrible stuff in the news, that makes "your side" look bad.

What side would that be exactly? You know what happens when you assume?

I make an ass out of you?

Please don't get me confused with you.

It's telling that you wouldn't answer the first question, and went directly to a personal insult.

It's a very common old saying.
"When you assume, you make an ass out of the person who asked a dumb question".
You knew that when you asked the question.
Otherwise, what did you mean? Were you trying to personally insult me?
The factual news will continue to make you look bad. That's just the way it is. The way it has been for 160 years or more.

If you're going to quote something, quote it correctly, not how you wish it was.

"When you assume, you make an ASS out of U and ME."

See how the capitalized letters spell 'ASSUME'?

You're welcome.

Thanks Felix...

I think it's hilarious how mad he got that I changed it up in a funny way.
Or maybe he thinks I actually didn't know what the quote and reference was.
Some people sure are dumb.


Mad?

Keep dreaming.

I'd have to give a crap about you in order to be mad.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rummonkey: piltdown: Man oh man, without Trump (and calling everyone that doesn't agree with them racists) what would lefties talk about?

Whelp, back to the game of posting random phone pics to celebrate another dipshiat getting ignored:

*shrug*

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
