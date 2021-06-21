 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drinking a dozen energy drinks every day for a year probably caused this man to have a heart attack, so of course his next logical step is to try to ban everyone under 16 from buying even one Beelzebeverage   (nypost.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any real dangerous energy drinks left on the market?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero tolerance bullshiat. So this moron almost drank himself to death as an adult, what's the connection to being able to buy one at 16?

I didn't have a clue there was anything wrong with drinking them until then,

I don't drink them myself but I think the amount of caffeine is very clearly labeled.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy drinks were the liquid meth that fueled the January 6th insurrection. Prove me incorrect.

*sips espresso*
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"OMG! I CAN'T CONTROL MYSELF! I'd better stop other people from doing stuff they are responsible with."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought that Red Bull tasted like liquid Pez.

Nasty.

if I need to stay awake, a normal cup of coffee will do.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Energy drinks are a one a day thing.  Nobody should really drink more than one a day.  Everybody with an IQ over room temperature knows this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we at least ban mixing stimulants with depressants (any energy drink mixed with alcohol)?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Are there any real dangerous energy drinks left on the market?


Yes, if you have coin.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pepsi Zero has 69mg/12oz of caffeine. I drink a lot of that stuff when I can find it and I have had no *STREEEEEF*!

/ thud.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have what you're looking for...meet me at the crossroads at midnight.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nobody could possibly have known that drinking two pots of coffee and a pound of sugar every day could be unhealthy.  I demand to be protected from myself!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid in the 80's nobody drank coffee except for recovering junkies and truckstop hookers.

I dont think I drank a cup of coffee until I was 30.

And whats with kids jogging?

And wearing heels?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Zero tolerance bullshiat. So this moron almost drank himself to death as an adult, what's the connection to being able to buy one at 16?

I didn't have a clue there was anything wrong with drinking them until then,

I don't drink them myself but I think the amount of caffeine is very clearly labeled.


No doubt this guy is an idiot, but it would be nice if there were a recommended maximum of caffeine printed somewhere on the label.  I have no idea of 600 mg is enough to kill a man, but I suppose we'll find out.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my early 20s, I largely subsisted on Coca Cola. I drank so much I developed an extra beat in my heart.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude had to have a stent put in. That tells me that he should stop eating so much bangers & mash, battered fish n chips, etc that causes bad cholesterol buildup in addition to drinking massive doses of caffeine.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they came for our Hydroxycut fat burner and metabolism booster, and we said nothing.

Then they came for our Jack3d mind and body workout supplement, and we said nothing.

Then they came for whatever this article is about, I can't be bothered to click it.

/Just caffeine, no f*cked up unregulated plant extracts?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman receiving end-of-life hospice care took a turn for the worse not because she had cancer but due to the "excessive" amount of energy drinks she had recently consumed, a new case report finds.

Heavy energy drink consumption may be linked to heart failure, doctors have warned in the journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a 21 year old, who had regularly drunk 4 such cans every day for around 2 years.

Gee ya think?

And I saw on local news a few months back that someone in his late 20s had a tumor in the brain and the doctors were saying it was because he drank several energy drinks per day for like a decade... not sure I believe that but eh.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


High Red Bull presence in blood.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And whats with kids jogging?

And wearing heels?


Jogging while wearing heels?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda surprised anyone under 16 can suffer an energy drink. They all taste horrible. Like unflavored Jello. I thought the point of cutting them with booze was to make them taste better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Can we at least ban mixing stimulants with depressants (any energy drink mixed with alcohol)?


I was traveling for work and staying at a hotel a few years ago. I wound up at the bar for a quick drink and a group of young women line up at the bar. They each asked for a red-bull and vodka. They took their drinks and off to the other side of the room they went.

I asked the bar-tender about this drink because I had never heard of it.

"Yeah, it's an odd drink. shiat, when I was their age I would smoke a bong and drink a pot of coffee for the same effect."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Energy drinks are a one a day thing.  Nobody should really drink more than one a day.  Everybody with an IQ over room temperature knows this.


One of my old bosses had a 2 2-Liter a day Diet Coke habit. Great guy and super thin...he pretty much vibrated from excess energy. Caffeine is an addictive substance and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: dothemath: And whats with kids jogging?

And wearing heels?

Jogging while wearing heels?


I would assume that kid was being chased.
But it still looks weird.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Can we at least ban mixing stimulants with depressants (any energy drink mixed with alcohol)?


Physics does not work that way!!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I limit myself to one of those a day.

Usually this one.  Over ice.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/the only flavor that can stand up to a glass full of ice
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen an energy drink that doesn't clearly label how much caffeine it contains - most brands in fact make ones at different strengths, since they know not everyone wants the super powerful ones. The really strong ones also tend to have a bold "DO NOT DRINK MORE THAN X OF THESE IN A DAY" warning on them, typically 2 or 4 depending on how powerful they are. Meanwhile, guess what coffee will do if you drink an unbelievably absurd amount of it? Same thing as the energy drinks.

So, yeah, make sure kids know that caffeine is not 100% harmless and that it can cause real damage if you're really stupid with it, but there's no reason a fricking high schooler shouldn't be allowed to buy them.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Kinda surprised anyone under 16 can suffer an energy drink. They all taste horrible. Like unflavored Jello. I thought the point of cutting them with booze was to make them taste better.


There are a ton of very flavorful ones, particularly from Bang and Reign


/ white gummy bear 4 life
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: GodComplex: Kinda surprised anyone under 16 can suffer an energy drink. They all taste horrible. Like unflavored Jello. I thought the point of cutting them with booze was to make them taste better.

There are a ton of very flavorful ones, particularly from Bang and Reign


/ white gummy bear 4 life


Don't forget Four Loko.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: particularly from Bang and Reign


That sounds exactly as douchey as I expected.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: "OMG! I CAN'T CONTROL MYSELF! I'd better stop other people from doing stuff they are responsible with."


Huh...wonder what other stuff this might apply to.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: Can we at least ban mixing stimulants with depressants (any energy drink mixed with alcohol)?

I was traveling for work and staying at a hotel a few years ago. I wound up at the bar for a quick drink and a group of young women line up at the bar. They each asked for a red-bull and vodka. They took their drinks and off to the other side of the room they went.

I asked the bar-tender about this drink because I had never heard of it.

"Yeah, it's an odd drink. shiat, when I was their age I would smoke a bong and drink a pot of coffee for the same effect."


Red Bull and liquor is a pretty common combination. Red Bull and vodka is the most popular and tends to make it to the drink specials list. It's probably not a great idea to drink that a lot and, yet, lots of people do.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did some study where they showed drinking up to 20 cups of coffee a day does not contribute to health problems. Whatever is in energy drinks that's ripping people up, it isn't the caffeine.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snargi: The dude had to have a stent put in. That tells me that he should stop eating so much bangers & mash, battered fish n chips, etc that causes bad cholesterol buildup in addition to drinking massive doses of caffeine.


Bingo.  A stent is for a blocked/clogged artery, which energy drinks don't cause.  His doctor may be correct that too much caffeine contributed to the heart attack, but this guy was walking around with a grenade with the pin half-pulled.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are we kidding, no one, no one who's drinking this crap is reading the freaking label. All they know is that inside the can is instant energy. They don't care where it comes from, who makes it or what's in it. They need to go from 0 to 100 in as less time as possible.

its like the warnings on ciggy packs....everyone knows its there and bad for you, why read about it before partaking?

it's a buzz kill
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Kinda surprised anyone under 16 can suffer an energy drink. They all taste horrible. Like unflavored Jello. I thought the point of cutting them with booze was to make them taste better.


Rockstar Boom tastes like strawberries and cream, because it's flavored with... strawberries and cream. There's also an orange version if you prefer. Those tend to be my energy drinks of choice, as I've never liked the taste of coffee, tea isn't always strong enough, and a Boom is about 1 1/2 cups of coffee, so gets the job done without being completely overkill.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was part of a class action against Red Bull. I must have signed up, but I don't really remember doing so.
Anyway, the suit alleged red bull to be dangerous. Red bull settled. The suit lead got a couple thousand bucks, the lawyers made several million (of course) but for me and everyone else, what did we get for Red bull being dangerous to consume? A free 4-pack of red bull.

/damn right I drank it.
 
jaycharms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: And whats with kids jogging?

And wearing heels?

Jogging while wearing heels?

I would assume that kid was being chased.
But it still looks weird.


In DC, they sprint in drag

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if you're drinking a dozen energy drinks a day, you're too stupid to live. Even the most knuckle dragging, ASVAB waiver having 11B wouldn't down that many Rip Its in one day.

Letemcrash.jpeg
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image 425x239]

High Red Bull presence in blood.


A man went to Fark to post this reference. Here's what happened to his organs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaycharms: dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: And whats with kids jogging?

And wearing heels?

Jogging while wearing heels?

I would assume that kid was being chased.
But it still looks weird.

In DC, they sprint in drag

[Fark user image 252x200]


Those arent kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScottRiqui: Snargi: The dude had to have a stent put in. That tells me that he should stop eating so much bangers & mash, battered fish n chips, etc that causes bad cholesterol buildup in addition to drinking massive doses of caffeine.

Bingo.  A stent is for a blocked/clogged artery, which energy drinks don't cause.  His doctor may be correct that too much caffeine contributed to the heart attack, but this guy was walking around with a grenade with the pin half-pulled.


As someone with 5 stents I can contest that its about the blockage in the arties caused by fatty chlorestorial. Now my cardiologist always warns me to stay away from caffeine because of my high blood pressure.

"We don't need to have your heart pumping extra if it doesn't have to"
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can make any energy drink dangerous, simply add plenty of vodka. Ive woken up with no idea,how i got where i was or what happened exactly twice. Monster and vodka were to blame both times. Never again...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: exactly twice.


Lightweight.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


I would pay good money to see this kid slam a Red Bull.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: You can make any energy drink dangerous, simply add plenty of vodka.


No no no no...you need to use grain alcohol.


If legal in your state...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I worked with a guy that drank 4 of the big cans of Monster a day, we called him Tweak.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


This dude looks tremendous for 55.  I'm totally gonna get me some of those energy drinks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: I would pay good money to see this kid slam a Red Bull.


Oh those poor parents though...having a kid bouncing up and down like for hours on end.

There isn't enough Nyquil and duct tape to reverse those effects...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teen I would drink a Jolt cola once in a while. I swear after a few sips, I could feel my hair grow on top of my head.


seriously.


media.socastsrm.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: Can we at least ban mixing stimulants with depressants (any energy drink mixed with alcohol)?

I was traveling for work and staying at a hotel a few years ago. I wound up at the bar for a quick drink and a group of young women line up at the bar. They each asked for a red-bull and vodka. They took their drinks and off to the other side of the room they went.

I asked the bar-tender about this drink because I had never heard of it.

"Yeah, it's an odd drink. shiat, when I was their age I would smoke a bong and drink a pot of coffee for the same effect."


I remember sitting in my favorite dive bar one evening when three young guys from the local Army base came in and ordered Red Bull and Hennessy cocktails. I was a bit drunk and started mocking them for ruining a decent Cognac. Things got a bit heated and ended up with them yelling that they could do what they want because they just got back from protecting my freedom in Iraq or some such nonsense. Somehow the bartender stopped me from being dragged out and beaten.

Man, I miss dive bars.
 
