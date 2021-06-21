 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Homeowner fortifies mailbox. What's the worst that could happen?   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
175
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I don't think you're supposed to do that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the ones in the McMansion suburb next to me are BRICK.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, I don't think you're supposed to do that.


But is it illegal? Did he set it up to injure the jackasses that keep knocking down his mailbox, or so that he wouldn't have to replace the mailbox as often?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see making it baseball bat proof, but able to flip a small truck is overkill.  Slow down in icy conditions.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, I don't think you're supposed to do that.


Sure you can.  There are no laws about it, only guidelines.  See the brick example above.

One of my relatives in rural GA got tired of a bunch of kids repeatedly playing "mailbox baseball" with his.  He bought one of those huge rural boxes and filled it halfway with quickrete, then sank a normal sized mailbox inside it and leveled it off.  Then he sank a old 3-in. OD pipe  about 3 feet down, filled it with concrete, wrapped it in wood all nice and pretty, and made that thing look for all the word like a normal large mailbox sitting on a regular post.

Apparently there was an uptick in wrist injuries at the local clinic for a bit.  He left the broken bats around the bottom of the post as a warning.
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reinforced mailbox does help to protect the house from out of control cars. Albeit, there might be gaps in the protection :)
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta be careful about getting your post too hard. You can really hurt someone!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old history teacher told us a similar story of a bunch of punk kids that would drive down his street when he was a kid and knock mailboxes over by swinging their passenger door into them.

After one too many times, his dad decided to get a 6ft steel pole, sink it in concrete, then put wood around it so it still looked like a regular mailbox. A night or two later, they hear a loud crashing noise and screeching. His dad goes out and sees a truck door damn near wrapped around it and sheered off the truck entirely. Kid (prob 17-18) gets out and tries yelling at him, but he'd already called the cops. Cops come, call the kid's dad, and dad said it's better if he spends a night or two in jail, because it'd be much worse for him to come home right now.

They never saw that truck come down the street again and no one's mailboxes were touched after that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.


So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cletus Snay? Really?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?


That's what the courts are for, dude.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. There's no way that someone with an oversized truck would drive it way too fast in the poor weather conditions it was advertised as being able to easily handle.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they'd frown on my claymore mines?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you also can't booby trap your house if people keep breaking in.

And you can't put tripwires in your yard if kids keep walking on your grass.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Most of the ones in the McMansion suburb next to me are BRICK.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 191x264]


I think I'd take that as a challenge.
 
wilshire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I can see making it baseball bat proof, but able to flip a small truck is overkill.  Slow down in icy conditions.


you can't make me
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: And you also can't booby trap your house if people keep breaking in.

And you can't put tripwires in your yard if kids keep walking on your grass.


Not with that attitude...
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

That's what the courts are for, dude.


No they're not.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: And you also can't booby trap your house if people keep breaking in.

And you can't put tripwires in your yard if kids keep walking on your grass.


His lawyers are aiming to frame it as a booby trap, but I don't think reinforcing your house counts. Otherwise metal fencing and brick houses fall under that standard.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: My old history teacher told us a similar story of a bunch of punk kids that would drive down his street when he was a kid and knock mailboxes over by swinging their passenger door into them.

After one too many times, his dad decided to get a 6ft steel pole, sink it in concrete, then put wood around it so it still looked like a regular mailbox. A night or two later, they hear a loud crashing noise and screeching. His dad goes out and sees a truck door damn near wrapped around it and sheered off the truck entirely. Kid (prob 17-18) gets out and tries yelling at him, but he'd already called the cops. Cops come, call the kid's dad, and dad said it's better if he spends a night or two in jail, because it'd be much worse for him to come home right now.

They never saw that truck come down the street again and no one's mailboxes were touched after that.


Wouldn't a "normal" mounted mailbox cause huge amount of damage to any car door? After hitting one or two, you'd never be able to open that door. I can't imagine it would take more than a few seconds to ID any car trying to play that game.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are you telling me a homeowner cannot reinforce their mailbox if they are the victim of repeated vandalism?" Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor asked.
"Yes I am, that's what I'm saying," attorney St. John responded.

Attorney St. John sounds an awful lot like a man who wants his mailbox to be the victim of repeated vandalism.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cretinbob: Yeah, I don't think you're supposed to do that.

Sure you can.  There are no laws about it, only guidelines.  See the brick example above.

One of my relatives in rural GA got tired of a bunch of kids repeatedly playing "mailbox baseball" with his.  He bought one of those huge rural boxes and filled it halfway with quickrete, then sank a normal sized mailbox inside it and leveled it off.  Then he sank a old 3-in. OD pipe  about 3 feet down, filled it with concrete, wrapped it in wood all nice and pretty, and made that thing look for all the word like a normal large mailbox sitting on a regular post.

Apparently there was an uptick in wrist injuries at the local clinic for a bit.  He left the broken bats around the bottom of the post as a warning.


My Father in Law did something similar at his old house. About a month after he got it in, he had a totaled Toyota in his front yard. His insurance company wasn't exactly happy, but the teenagers in the neighborhood got the message.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?


If you're worried about black ice, install bollards.  Or trees.  Not a reinforced mailbox.

One is protecting your home; the other your lawn.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok ok so fortifying my mailbox might have been wrong, but what about the auto-tracking miniguns mounted in the trees that turn anything that crosses the property line into twitchy hamburger meat?  Those are still ok right?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: And you also can't booby trap your house if people keep breaking in.

And you can't put tripwires in your yard if kids keep walking on your grass.


No, YOU can't booby trap your house if people keep breaking in or put tripwires in your yard if kids keep walking on your grass.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?


This. You have to feel bad for the guy, but this just seems like a team of attorneys trying to find any avenue they can to recover damages - regardless of how justified those damages might actually be....
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I assume they'd frown on my claymore mines?


Not if you paint smiley faces on them.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how this stands, like at all.  if he had a giant rock next to his mail box, thats not going to be considered somehow causing this persons suffering if he hit it with his truck.  he lost control of his vehicle, he hit something that didn't give.

Thats just the way it is.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the driver going faster then conditions warranted?

Here in central PA it's normal to see stones larger than 1m x 1m in front yards arranged like fencing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

If you're worried about black ice, install bollards.  Or trees.  Not a reinforced mailbox.

One is protecting your home; the other your lawn.


So what's the difference between a bollard/tree/reinforced mailbox (beyond the fact that bollards and trees aren't good at holding mail)?

All 3 sound like they can stop a car, but only one is considered a "trap" for some reason?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Are you telling me a homeowner cannot reinforce their mailbox if they are the victim of repeated vandalism?" Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor asked.
"Yes I am, that's what I'm saying," attorney St. John responded.

Attorney St. John sounds an awful lot like a man who wants his mailbox to be the victim of repeated vandalism.


"To the point of causing a freaking vehicle to flip over it? Yeah, dummy, I am."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

That's what the courts are for, dude.


Could they now be considered a post office?
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

If you're worried about black ice, install bollards.  Or trees.  Not a reinforced mailbox.

One is protecting your home; the other your lawn.


I know in my area, you can't build in the 10' setback from the road. And I wouldn't plant any trees in that area either, because they are fair game to utility workers and can be removed.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have all people live in giant megacity towers.  Each person assigned a pod.  Then make all mail digital.  Also why are people getting mail?  Workers should be working.  And all correspondence from the government can be through the info net.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

If you're worried about black ice, install bollards.  Or trees.  Not a reinforced mailbox.

One is protecting your home; the other your lawn.


The mailbox IS a bollard.  It just happens to also hold mail.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: scottydoesntknow: My old history teacher told us a similar story of a bunch of punk kids that would drive down his street when he was a kid and knock mailboxes over by swinging their passenger door into them.

After one too many times, his dad decided to get a 6ft steel pole, sink it in concrete, then put wood around it so it still looked like a regular mailbox. A night or two later, they hear a loud crashing noise and screeching. His dad goes out and sees a truck door damn near wrapped around it and sheered off the truck entirely. Kid (prob 17-18) gets out and tries yelling at him, but he'd already called the cops. Cops come, call the kid's dad, and dad said it's better if he spends a night or two in jail, because it'd be much worse for him to come home right now.

They never saw that truck come down the street again and no one's mailboxes were touched after that.

Wouldn't a "normal" mounted mailbox cause huge amount of damage to any car door? After hitting one or two, you'd never be able to open that door. I can't imagine it would take more than a few seconds to ID any car trying to play that game.


I'm pretty sure that's an entirely made-up anecdote.  How would anyone know about "an uptick in wrist injuries at the local clinic"?  Who would record the uptick and who would communicate it?  How often are people hitting this mailbox?  Like 5 people a day are showing up to smash this one mailbox?

My history teacher in high school told us stories about back in 'Nam, lighting up Hill 364 with flares and saying "Sorry, Charlie!" and mowing down rows of Viet Cong.  It turns out he never even went to Vietnam.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is no law about how to install a mailbox and if there is no building code specifically saying how it HAS to be installed this person should be told to fark off

Ya im sorry you're paralyzed but you are just looking for someone else to pay for your medical bills. If the argument comes down to USPS guidelines, I would counter with the guidelines for operating a large vehicle in icy conditions and see exactly who was the better argument. Im betting there are actual laws with regards to operating on icy roads.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a CSI episode where some retiree kept getting his mailbox smashed by baseball bats.  So he filled a mail box with concrete that he could interchange with his real mailbox when the mail ran.  Of course some teens came along and gave it a swing and the bat bounced back into the car causing them to wreck into a tree and all die.  Dude switched back to the regular mailbox before CSI got there.

Not sure the point of posting this other than it's eerily similar.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He slides on black ice and collides with the mailbox post, which, contrary with postal service guidelines, doesn't break away," attorney Kathleen St. John explained.

Guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration, that posted are on the US Postal Service website, highlight how Burr's mailbox post was too deep in the ground and made of the wrong material, but was not illegal.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tough luck, Cletus. Drive based on current conditions, always.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?


This was my first thought. The person hit a patch of ice and lost control, this could happen anywhere. They could have hit any number of immovable objects and had the same of worse results.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the mailbox in the public right-of-way, or on private property?

If it were in the ROW, maybe the plaintiff has a case.  If it were on private property, I think the defendant should be in the clear, but IANAL, I only play one in my head.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?


Even state installed guard rails have break away points to mitigate loss of driver/passenger lives.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a placard on your mailbox declaring it an art instalation.  Call it "Man's inhumanity to man" Concrete and metal.

Then have the supreme court declare art illegal.

Problem solved.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry you are paralyzed, I believe Cletus was intentionally going to hit the mailbox.  Was he wearing his seatbelt? Zero blame on the home owner.  There could have just as easily been a telephone pole or a tree there.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: ArcadianRefugee: scottydoesntknow: cretinbob: People get so worked up over a farking mailbox that they put other people's live at risk and that OK?
Man, that's some farked up infantile thinking right there.

So it's perfectly fine to force a homeowner to purchase and install multiple mailboxes because of vandals and shiatty drivers instead of a more permanent solution?

Would a better outcome have been the guy hitting black ice, no post there to stop it, and he plows into a living room? It sucks he hit black ice in a bad accident, but it'd be no different if a tree had been there. Should all trees be removed from front yards as well?

If you're worried about black ice, install bollards.  Or trees.  Not a reinforced mailbox.

One is protecting your home; the other your lawn.

The mailbox IS a bollard.  It just happens to also hold mail.


Yep. Plenty of places around here have stone walls instead of fences, no one would argue about that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lawsuit against the homeowner should be dismissed.  If the driver had not been driving unreasonably fast given road conditions (and black ice is something any driver should be considering the possibility of when they drive in winter conditions), he would not have ended up on the homeowner's property and therefore would not have been injured.

It's the driver's fault.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: My old history teacher told us a similar story of a bunch of punk kids that would drive down his street when he was a kid and knock mailboxes over by swinging their passenger door into them.

After one too many times, his dad decided to get a 6ft steel pole, sink it in concrete, then put wood around it so it still looked like a regular mailbox. A night or two later, they hear a loud crashing noise and screeching. His dad goes out and sees a truck door damn near wrapped around it and sheered off the truck entirely. Kid (prob 17-18) gets out and tries yelling at him, but he'd already called the cops. Cops come, call the kid's dad, and dad said it's better if he spends a night or two in jail, because it'd be much worse for him to come home right now.

They never saw that truck come down the street again and no one's mailboxes were touched after that.


Hypothetically, I may have spent the night in lockup after getting busted for mailbox baseball.
/Replaced them all the next morning after getting out
//A 5# bag of flour launched laterally at 35 mph when timed right is a thing of beauty.
///I grew out of it... Hypothetically
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Apparently there was an uptick in wrist injuries at the local clinic for a bit.  He left the broken bats around the bottom of the post as a warning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
