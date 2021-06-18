 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   What, no moat?   (realtor.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing, High school, Middle school, Dave Carr Rd, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, College, Charlestown Senior High School, schools, related matters  
•       •       •

1234 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 3:20 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Interesting.  I wonder what the plan was.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Single family + living quarters for chambermaids and land for serfs
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
every man needs a castle to call home
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Interesting.  I wonder what the plan was.


I'm guessing "overly ambitious."
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
$400,000 for 7+ acres would sell immediately around here, castle or no castle.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 681x445]


What kind of castle doesn't have any spare rooms? Ones built by King Ludwig II, who was... eccentric... and didn't like visitors. Don't want annoying relatives staying with you? Well, if you have no rooms for them they can't!
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd live in it if I had the money for massive remodeling.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Interesting.  I wonder what the plan was.


Maybe just to perform this scene?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The picture in TFA illustrates the difficulty of defending a castle in modern times.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From the second picture, especially around the bridge, it looks like they filled in the moat.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who wants a castle next to a trailer park ??
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: $400,000 for 7+ acres would sell immediately around here, castle or no castle.


It's in the middle of nowhere.

Plus side, low-ass property taxes!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 681x445]

What kind of castle doesn't have any spare rooms? Ones built by King Ludwig II, who was... eccentric... and didn't like visitors. Don't want annoying relatives staying with you? Well, if you have no rooms for them they can't!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like there are some significant structural issues in the basement pictures, and the central courtyard probably turns into a lake during a heavy rain.

The land alone is probably worth $400K. I suspect the buyer would likely have to spend an additional $400-$500 K just making the place more-or-less habitable. Maybe another couple of thousand to empty out that supposedly "9-car garage".
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better value/property/neighborhood:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With all the junk in the building and on the grounds, that place looks like it was the site of the 2019 Festival of Crap.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The plan?  Go all out when hosting your next D&D session.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Who wants a castle next to a trailer park ??


Well as long as you are upwind of your serfs it should be fine.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Serfin' USA.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They haven't even cleared the trees back from father then a bows shot, much less dug some much as a ditch to slow a down charge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: $400,000 for 7+ acres would sell immediately around here, castle or no castle.


Same here. Not to mention super low property taxes. But that building exterior is badly in need of renovation. The inside looks alright, or could be made to look alright. But the exterior is a disaster.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a loner I like it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not even pretty, like a regular castle. It's a ranch-style house with a big-ass wall around it.

It's just a big monument to somebody with more money than brains. But at least the banisters aren't upholstered.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size


Is it just me, or do these photos look like they were taken a refuse site's recycling center?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Charlestown, IN

Strategically located as far away from a major body of water as possible, this powerful fortress was designed to keep a check on the fearsome and godless Cincinnati Bengals from approaching anything resembling victory.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 850x566]
[Fark user image image 850x566]
[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]

Is it just me, or do these photos look like they were taken a refuse site's recycling center?


Hoarder paradise.
 
gyre8
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think I've seen this map in Wolfenstein.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like someone wanted to build a place to hold Ren Faires only to discover that nobody wanted to go out to the middle of nowhere in Indiana to do it.

All those garages... stall locations.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I admire the dedication to the aesthetic, but man, that place needs a lot of work.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp, I see Christina and Tarek flipped Downton Abbey.....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 681x445]


A good one. You can clearly defend it with a small garrison
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]

Is it just me, or do these photos look like they were taken a refuse site's recycling center?


I'm calling flea market.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: $400,000 for 7+ acres would sell immediately around here, castle or no castle.


Around here $400k will get you a 550 sq ft condo. Parking not included.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x566]

Is it just me, or do these photos look like they were taken a refuse site's recycling center?


You know how it is.  You have a 10-car garage but only 6 cars.  You have to put something in the extra spaces.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to this article it used to be a water reserve for a nearby ammunition plant.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnson: According to this article it used to be a water reserve for a nearby ammunition plant.


It's actually spelled out in the real estate ad.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: dionysusaur: Interesting.  I wonder what the plan was.

Maybe just to perform this scene?
[Fark user image image 425x226]


Worth it!
 
kobrakai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What a farking dump
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.