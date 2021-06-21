 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mass shooters making up for mass closings. Zero days without a mass shooting clock surrenders   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have to make up for the lack of targets during quarantine

Too many guns, too little mental healthcare
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's great to see the good ol' US of A returning to a semblance of normalcy. Happy Times are here again!
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
7 ?

My Kill-Dar isnt calibrated to measure anything under 20.
 
I Mash Grains
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.


Yes there is.  They all had a gun.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GVA reports there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.Cue the NUH UH those arent real mass shootings gun humpers.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But think of all the stuff the victims owned going on sale for cheap!

/'Murica
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My obvious question....  how many of those shootings over the weekend were a direct racist assualt on any 'Juneteenth' celebrations?
 
0z79
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.

Yes there is.  They all had a gun.


Or we're just not saying who it was to take their power away.. maybe if we stop plastering their names and faces all over the news, it'll make it less likely for the next person to follow through..
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.

Yes there is.  They all had a gun.


Some of them had F-150's or Jeeps.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ we gotta start looking into the rich motherfarkers doing this.  With ammo prices being what they are, these mfs are dropping hundreds or thousands of dollars in ammo on a single shooting like it's nothing.

/Gun control. Now.  This shiat is out of hand.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: Have to make up for the lack of targets during quarantine

Too many guns, too little mental healthcare


The topic of mental healthcare is always a red herring during discussions about gun control and mass shootings.

Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NGY6DqB1HX8


Mentally-ill people are actually more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.


I'm with you.  I bet it was the same guy going around doing this all over the place.  *finger to side of nose*
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: My obvious question....  how many of those shootings over the weekend were a direct racist assualt on any 'Juneteenth' celebrations?


Just one it sounds like though technically it was the day after
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: GVA reports there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.Cue the NUH UH those arent real mass shootings gun humpers.


How on earth would anyone hump a gun?  Oh...right.  Small penises.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So we're now at 4.8 mass shootings per day?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Mentally-ill people are actually more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.


Victims in general. Shooting victims? Unlikely.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: My obvious question....  how many of those shootings over the weekend were a direct racist assualt on any 'Juneteenth' celebrations?


None.

You know how I know? Because that's the thought that CNN bigwigs climax over and if it had happened, it would be the biggest news story in the world.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.


Exactly. Whenever they don't show the perpetrator, you just know it's one of THOSE PEOPLE.

wink wink, nudge nudge

/well done, my fellow realist
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: My obvious question....  how many of those shootings over the weekend were a direct racist assualt on any 'Juneteenth' celebrations?


You could read the fine article and see that several occurred AT Juneteenth celebrations.  Don't let that discourage you from believing the what you want.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Browse: Exactly. Whenever they don't show the perpetrator, you just know it's one of THOSE PEOPLE.


Do you deny that when the perpetrator is black, the media attempts to downplay that fact, if they can?

Do you deny that if the shooters had been white, CNN would have had fullscreen mug shots of them?
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.


You think the same guy didn't take pics at all these events
 
tasteme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't get shot in public if I'm in permanent quarantine.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: baka-san: Have to make up for the lack of targets during quarantine

Too many guns, too little mental healthcare

The topic of mental healthcare is always a red herring during discussions about gun control and mass shootings.

[YouTube video: Mental Health: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

Mentally-ill people are actually more likely to be the victims of violence, not the perpetrators.


It's kinda their own fault for poking so many people in the eye with that stick.  Eventually one's gonna snap.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GVA reports there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.

Anything is a mass shooting if you make up your own criteria.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I Browse: Exactly. Whenever they don't show the perpetrator, you just know it's one of THOSE PEOPLE.

Do you deny that when the perpetrator is black, the media attempts to downplay that fact, if they can?

Do you deny that if the shooters had been white, CNN would have had fullscreen mug shots of them?


There's actually no mention of race at all in the article.  That's kind of refreshing even if we know why.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 605x718]


Guns for anyone and everyone + majority of people on some kind of ''legal'' drug + shiatty jobs with zero job security and shiatty pay + shiatty schools + no health care + violence/racism 24/7 on tv news like its normal and great = mass shootings.

A shiatty economic environment for the vast majority of people = parents have to work 24/7 just to survive = not taking care of their kids like they should + a bunch of religious BS mixed = kids turn out bad = turn into bad adults/teens = become mass shooters.

When a girl suffers, everyone comes to the rescue. When a boy suffers, society tells him to man the fark up/grow a pair/stop crying like a biatch = grow up farked up = end up mass shooter.

Bullies do whatever the fark they want in school and teachers do nothing because they're afraid to get sued by the parents = bullied people end up farked up... bullies continue to be bullies all their lives = they become cops or mass shooters, same thing really.

America is a farked up society on a lot of points.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guns are the only thing Republicans have to offer.
That and stupid culture war nonsense.

The redneck dummies who vote for them have been convinced by decades of carefully calibrated propaganda that gubmint dont work.

Nobody should ever in a million years vote for someone who says that because guess what? It wont.

The difference between us and a place like Denmark is they believe that theyre getting something for their taxes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Guns are the only thing Republicans have to offer.
That and stupid culture war nonsense.

The redneck dummies who vote for them have been convinced by decades of carefully calibrated propaganda that gubmint dont work.

Nobody should ever in a million years vote for someone who says that because guess what? It wont.

The difference between us and a place like Denmark is they believe that theyre getting something for their taxes.


What does that have to do with TFA?
 
Eravior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait. We still have a clock?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Do you deny that when the perpetrator is black, the media attempts to downplay that fact, if they can?

Do you deny that if the shooters had been white, CNN would have had fullscreen mug shots of them?



Listen, I get that it's hard being white. I do. The deck is stacked against you from birth. I'm sure it must suck. Being black...I really wouldn't know anything about that.

Someday (hopefully within my lifetime) the white man will finally catch a break and be treated fairly. But until that day...the struggle continues.

Yours in solidarity,

I Browse
 
Likwit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

0z79: Oliver Twisted: I Mash Grains: All those articles and not one pic of the perpetrators. I wonder if there is a connection somehow.

Yes there is.  They all had a gun.

Or we're just not saying who it was to take their power away.. maybe if we stop plastering their names and faces all over the news, it'll make it less likely for the next person to follow through..


No, because these aren't the "mass shootings" you're thinking of. That term conjures an image of a shooting like Virginia tech or the movie theater in Colorado. But it now just means a shooting where four or more people were struck not including the shooter. That could be anything from gang violence to a robbery gone awry. It could be a mass shooting as most people think of it, but it's not.

There have not been twenty mass shootings in the last two weekends. This is fear porn disguised as reporting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: Guns are the only thing Republicans have to offer.
That and stupid culture war nonsense.

The redneck dummies who vote for them have been convinced by decades of carefully calibrated propaganda that gubmint dont work.

Nobody should ever in a million years vote for someone who says that because guess what? It wont.

The difference between us and a place like Denmark is they believe that theyre getting something for their taxes.

What does that have to do with TFA?


It has to do with republicans are morons.
 
Likwit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: GVA reports there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.Cue the NUH UH those arent real mass shootings gun humpers.


I'm not even a little bit interested in guns and I know that's a horseshiat statistic. Ever wonder why the news uses that term in a totally different way than the public?

Your news is powered by clicks now. Adjust your skepticism accordingly.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I Browse: Magnanimous_J: Do you deny that when the perpetrator is black, the media attempts to downplay that fact, if they can?

Do you deny that if the shooters had been white, CNN would have had fullscreen mug shots of them?


Listen, I get that it's hard being white. I do. The deck is stacked against you from birth. I'm sure it must suck. Being black...I really wouldn't know anything about that.

Someday (hopefully within my lifetime) the white man will finally catch a break and be treated fairly. But until that day...the struggle continues.

Yours in solidarity,

I Browse


blah blah blah.

Do you deny it or not?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns are the problem.
Guns are the problem.
Guns are the problem.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We even had one in Anchorage over the weekend.

Anchorage gunman argued with homeless people the day before he opened fire, killing a woman and wounding 4 people, according to witness and police accounts - Anchorage Daily News (adn.com)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Likwit: lolmao500: GVA reports there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.Cue the NUH UH those arent real mass shootings gun humpers.

I'm not even a little bit interested in guns and I know that's a horseshiat statistic. Ever wonder why the news uses that term in a totally different way than the public?

Your news is powered by clicks now. Adjust your skepticism accordingly.


In any country other than the US, someone shooting 4 people is called a mass shooting.
 
