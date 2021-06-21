 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   While the line of succession might not be entirely clear, Subby really hopes it could end up in a reverse King Ralph situation. Come on, who doesn't want tea parties with crumpets on the White House lawn?   (bbc.com) divider line
    Democratic Party, United States, Barack Obama, Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, President of the United States  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They ran out of Crawley men again and still can't get out the farking entail?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had definitely forgotten about that movie. Would be a good watch on this rainy, nasty day
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn why do all brits look slightly inbred?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a neat story for those specific people, and a pretty big meh for everyone else.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I'm the 5th cousin of the U.S. President!"
Fark user image


"So what does that make us?"
Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not enough for Secret Service protection, but they might be able to score some free swag from the gift shop.

Ask for Darryl.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
BREAKING (Fox News) - Joe Biden, in an attempt to minimize his deteriorating mental faculties, copied his name from his father, grandfather, and great great grandfather! The deep state is deeper than we've ever known.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, 5th cousins isn't really a cousin is it?  I mean, yeah, they had common ancestors...allegedly.
 
huntercr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Funny you would have through a guy named Harris might check to see if he was related to... I dunno... the VP?  I mean her Dad is from British Jamaica.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wtf is a Daily Mail article doing on the BBC website?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once
 
huntercr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flypusher713: On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: So, 5th cousins isn't really a cousin is it?  I mean, yeah, they had common ancestors...allegedly.


And my wife's family traces her to Mamie Doud Eisenhower.

As far as that goes, ancestry lines for both my wife & I trace back to the same community in Armagh, Northern Ireland. After a couple hundred years, we're back to inbreeding again.
 
raius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Switching to a parliamentary based system would do the US a world of good, well provided you dealt with wildly undemocratic Senate.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

flypusher713: On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once


Not actually possible.  She can't hold a title and be elected to an office in the US concurrently.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flypusher713: On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once


It would seem like the Emoluments Clauses would require a candidate to renounce their foreign claims, like titles and place in a line of succession, before they'd be considered a valid candidate (?)

Not actually a constitutional scholar, but would be consistent with the intent there. That would be just about the most serious conflict of interest possible, far more than business or gift entanglements.
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The text actually says: "accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

A queen would not be accepting a title; the sovereign is the fount of honours, not the other way around.

Won't happen, and I am not interested in seeing it happen, but I am also not at all sure the text as written rules it out.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Many Americans are obsessed by this ancestry nonsense.  Especially the "I traced my relatives back to the first settlers off the Mayflower".  No shiat Sherlock!   You're the whitest WASP I've ever met and you say your ancestors were also white WASPs!  Say it ain't so.

As for the ascendancy to the British throne, the only doubt as to who is in line comes from the National Enquirer, the Daily Mail and their educationally challenged readers.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: flypusher713: On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once

Not actually possible.  She can't hold a title and be elected to an office in the US concurrently.


I believe she could, but Congress would have to approve it. I think getting voters to elect someone close in the line of succession to a foreign throne would probably be the bigger obstacle.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skippy.fluff: The text actually says: "accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

A queen would not be accepting a title; the sovereign is the fount of honours, not the other way around.

Won't happen, and I am not interested in seeing it happen, but I am also not at all sure the text as written rules it out.


The rules are whatever they decide they are. As usual. Don't assume convention is limitation
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: flypusher713: On a very tangentially related note, I heard that Harry and Meghan's new daughter is eligible to be both Queen and President of the USA.

/that would be amusing if both happened at once

Not actually possible.  She can't hold a title and be elected to an office in the US concurrently.


Wasn't Eisenhower knighted?
 
