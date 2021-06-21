 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SILive)   There is road rage and than there is Staten Island road rage   (silive.com) divider line
55
    More: Scary, Automobile, English-language films, irate driver, Staten Island, Truck, man filming, American films, operator of the truck  
•       •       •

1651 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 1:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Staten Island rage is worse then other places?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking video of an alleged road-rage incident Friday

So, it could've been a road-unhappiness incident?  A road-righteous-anger incident?  Help me out here, what other things could it have been?

/driveway-dust-up incident?
//back-trail-tirade incident??
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Shocking video of an alleged road-rage incident Friday

So, it could've been a road-unhappiness incident?  A road-righteous-anger incident?  Help me out here, what other things could it have been?

/driveway-dust-up incident?
//back-trail-tirade incident??


A good samaritan trying to rescue someone trapped in a car by smashing the windshield, but not realizing the people in the car weren't trapped, the car wasn't locked, and the person wasn't actually a good samaritan?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


The asshole smashed someone's windshield and then walked away.  Do you really think it would haved worked out well for the victim if the victim had shot him?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Shocking video of an alleged road-rage incident Friday

So, it could've been a road-unhappiness incident?  A road-righteous-anger incident?  Help me out here, what other things could it have been?

/driveway-dust-up incident?
//back-trail-tirade incident??


Just a standard Staten stramash.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the description in the article, it's clear that the accident was the road rager's fault.....and then he demands that the other driver pay for the damage.  Dickwad.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: So Staten Island rage is worse then other places?


well you are in Staten Island
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"an unidentified male took swings at the front-end and windshield. A child inside the vehicle is heard screaming"

Yeah his ass would have gotten run over
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


Yeah.. thought about that and declined... worst case, got a can of starter fluid with a bic taped to it in reach..  won't start anything, but I can finish it, if needed.  I do have guns, they stay in the house. Take your issues out on someone else.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


Well, I don't know about that; but it makes me feel like the stereotypical Russian motorist may have the right idea

/dash cam
//linked to a streaming service maybe
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image 425x239]


Is that a window unit...?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage people who live on a garbage island.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as good as Welsh road rage
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a mistake to ever allow residential development on Staten Island.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if someone gets out of their car with a bat and is walking toward your vehicle down the shoulder...
pull into the shoulder and drive to safety

if that involves driving over them thats their problem.

call 911 and report the incident form about a quarter mile further up after you verify they are not pursuing.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: From the description in the article, it's clear that the accident was the road rager's fault.....and then he demands that the other driver pay for the damage.  Dickwad.


I'm not taking the smashing victim's word for anything that happened prior to the smashing. He may well have been at fault. Unfortunately for Mr. Rageaholic Ballbat, you lose the moral high ground when you resort to smashing stuff.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Not as good as Welsh road rrrage


Catatonia - Road Rage (live on Later)
Youtube yLE09VhGAZ8
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


Having a firearm to avoid being beaten to grim death by an absolute gorilla of a human being is not being a gun nut. It's being engaged in your own survival.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "an unidentified male took swings at the front-end and windshield. A child inside the vehicle is heard screaming"

Yeah his ass would have gotten run over


He is a protestor at that point, so running him over might be okay in some other states.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Albert911emt: From the description in the article, it's clear that the accident was the road rager's fault.....and then he demands that the other driver pay for the damage.  Dickwad.

I'm not taking the smashing victim's word for anything that happened prior to the smashing. He may well have been at fault. Unfortunately for Mr. Rageaholic Ballbat, you lose the moral high ground when you resort to smashing stuff.


Yeah, this.  Occam's Razor and all that.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


Ya that would definitely help things. If there's one thing that'll fix things in the US it's more guns close at hand.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image 425x239]

Is that a window unit...?


Hey, even road warriors take comfort seriously.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

Well, I don't know about that; but it makes me feel like the stereotypical Russian motorist may have the right idea

/dash cam
//linked to a streaming service maybe


All of my vehicles have dashcam, only the one driven by my kid is linked to the cloud, I like the idea of getting real time alerts if he's hooning it but otherwise pulling the SD card is easy enough.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xanadian: Help me out here, what other things could it have been?


Douchebags
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rage, rage against him driving on my right.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I spent a few months living at my dad's house on staten island during the pandemic.

This laminated note was posted on one of the cars in the neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.


Yeah, seems like a good way to get shot. You start bashing on my car with a bat, I think it's safe to assume you bear me ill intentions. You still need to get inside the car with the bat.  My windshield is already farked up, may as just well shoot through it.
 
firefly212
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SMB2811: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

Ya that would definitely help things. If there's one thing that'll fix things in the US it's more guns close at hand.


I'm of two separate minds about the incident...

First, I think the current outcome, one in which no people were harmed, and the damage was limited to property damage, is probably the best possible outcome of a road-rage incident.

Second, though completely contrary to the first... if the driver inside the truck had been armed, and shot the guy attacking his vehicle before he walked away, I would not in any way blame him for that. There was definitely a in imminent physical threat, and it was reasonable for him to think his life and the lives of his children were in imminent danger.

Given how bad police are at catching criminals, all we know right now is that there's this violent asshole with a baseball bat who will try to get violent with people after traffic accidents, and people in Staten Island and surrounding areas are all at risk until he's either apprehended, or ends up getting himself killed in yet another incident. He's driving around with a baseball bat at the ready... so I doubt this is the first time, and I strongly doubt this will be his last time either...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Brandishing a weapon, still illegal
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: xanadian: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

Well, I don't know about that; but it makes me feel like the stereotypical Russian motorist may have the right idea

/dash cam
//linked to a streaming service maybe

All of my vehicles have dashcam, only the one driven by my kid is linked to the cloud, I like the idea of getting real time alerts if he's hooning it but otherwise pulling the SD card is easy enough.


What make/model camera(s) do you use?
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
STOP PLAYING THE STUPID VIDEO AT THE BOTTOM WHEN I REFRESH FARK!

/sorry, so annoying to have to scroll all the way down and mute the same video over and over and over......
// would have been hard not to run over the guy with the bat!  Especially with my kids in the truck.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Brandishing a weapon, still illegal


That's not brandishing, it's open carry.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: back-trail-tirade incident??


Thank you.  I finally have a name for my new bluegrass band.
 
lurkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: Not as good as Welsh road rage


That's just Welsh Rage.
 
vicejay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xanadian: Shocking video of an alleged road-rage incident Friday

So, it could've been a road-unhappiness incident?  A road-righteous-anger incident?  Help me out here, what other things could it have been?

/driveway-dust-up incident?
//back-trail-tirade incident??


Policy of some newsrooms to never "convict in the headline" or story. The guy swinging the bat wouldn't be guilty of road rage (or the chargeable offense) if a judge/jury found he wasn't responsible for his actions for some reason. (Aliens? Bill Gates chip? Too much gluten?)

I know it seems silly in this instance, but (former reporter here) it's really become the norm for web pieces to just go ahead and state as a matter of fact that someone accused in the story is guilty, by way of lack of attribution of an event details to police, police blotter, etc. The coverage of the "Central Park Five" is a historic example of this.

Just a pet peeve of mine.

"Charlie sought in murder investigation.." is ok.
"Charlie wanted in murder of dog groomer" is ok.
"Charlie suspected in murder of dog groomer" is ok.
"Charlie arrested for murder of dog groomer" is incorrect usage. Same as saying, "Charlie arrested for murdering dog groomer."
"Bat-swinging Charlie Wonton of 1232 Main Street beat a dog groomer to death over a scheduling conflict in walking his dog Fifi, and hiding the body in a giant compost pile consisting of leaves, HiHo wrappers and discarded milk cartons,' police say. Incorrect, even with the attribution, but happens way too much.

Etc etc
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lurkey: LewDux: Not as good as Welsh road rage

That's just Welsh Rage.


That's just Welsh
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
now show me the two minutes of dash cam before the bat hit the windshield.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: chitownmike: Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Brandishing a weapon, still illegal

That's not brandishing, it's open carry.


Not if you are driving behind someone
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: From the description in the article, it's clear that the accident was the road rager's fault.....and then he demands that the other driver pay for the damage.  Dickwad.


You ever watch a dashcam video on Youtube or somewhere else then read the dashcam driver's text description of what the video shows? Spoiler alert: it doesn't always match up. And that's with dashcam video that the drivers themselves recorded.

This is not a dashcam video. We are seeing a video clip that the person recorded after the accident. That's why I won't side with either person without getting more information first.

One common bullshiat story is "I was driving along and this guy cuts me off" and the dashcam shows the dashcam car being passed, then the other driver starts to change lanes as the dashcam driver speeds up to block them. Yet those kinds of dashcam drivers always make it sound like they're blameless.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

firefly212: SMB2811: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

Ya that would definitely help things. If there's one thing that'll fix things in the US it's more guns close at hand.

I'm of two separate minds about the incident...

First, I think the current outcome, one in which no people were harmed, and the damage was limited to property damage, is probably the best possible outcome of a road-rage incident.

Second, though completely contrary to the first... if the driver inside the truck had been armed, and shot the guy attacking his vehicle before he walked away, I would not in any way blame him for that. There was definitely a in imminent physical threat, and it was reasonable for him to think his life and the lives of his children were in imminent danger.

Given how bad police are at catching criminals, all we know right now is that there's this violent asshole with a baseball bat who will try to get violent with people after traffic accidents, and people in Staten Island and surrounding areas are all at risk until he's either apprehended, or ends up getting himself killed in yet another incident. He's driving around with a baseball bat at the ready... so I doubt this is the first time, and I strongly doubt this will be his last time either...


or, you know, drive off because you're in your car.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, the person with the bat was illegally passing on the shoulder and caused the accident which damaged his car because he swerved to avoid a pothole and then blames the car he hit for causing the damage. Yeah, I am not the least bit surprised. That is exactly the attitude you would expect from someone who does not give two schitts about obeying the traffic laws.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was Pete Davidson in the car?

idontapprovebutiunderstand.jpg
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only good thing to come from Staten Island are the guys from Impractical Jokers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

The asshole smashed someone's windshield and then walked away.  Do you really think it would haved worked out well for the victim if the victim had shot him?


The guy could have claimed self defense, that he felt that his life and the life of his child were threatened by the guy and most likely the shooting would have been ruled as justified.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: firefly212: SMB2811: BurghDude: I'm not a gun nut, and have never owned one, but it's crap like this that makes me consider getting one.

Ya that would definitely help things. If there's one thing that'll fix things in the US it's more guns close at hand.

I'm of two separate minds about the incident...

First, I think the current outcome, one in which no people were harmed, and the damage was limited to property damage, is probably the best possible outcome of a road-rage incident.

Second, though completely contrary to the first... if the driver inside the truck had been armed, and shot the guy attacking his vehicle before he walked away, I would not in any way blame him for that. There was definitely a in imminent physical threat, and it was reasonable for him to think his life and the lives of his children were in imminent danger.

Given how bad police are at catching criminals, all we know right now is that there's this violent asshole with a baseball bat who will try to get violent with people after traffic accidents, and people in Staten Island and surrounding areas are all at risk until he's either apprehended, or ends up getting himself killed in yet another incident. He's driving around with a baseball bat at the ready... so I doubt this is the first time, and I strongly doubt this will be his last time either...

or, you know, drive off because you're in your car.


Drive where? There is heavy traffic and he could not just pull out and drive off. He could back up, but backing up at a speed fast enough to outrun the would be more than a bit risky along the shoulder of the road, especially given that there was a pot hole on the shoulder of the road that could make the guy crash his car if he hit it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Considering where we're going with gun/stand your ground laws here in the US, this will be a normal commuter car all too soon:
[Fark user image 425x239]


I love that game! Yeah, it was slow and the rules could be a bit cumbersome, but it was so much fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.