(National Post)   Canadians will be chill about you ordering canabis edibles at restaurants, even though they probably will only eat half of one just to be polite
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians stay at restaurants for eight hours?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It hasn't kicked in by the time your bill arrives? Ok, fine. Have another. Hell, have three more, on the house.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not sure about Canadian edibles, but from what I have heard, half an edible from most places in Michigan will leave you pretty "f"ed up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Apparently, I am living in the wrong country.

oh and here's another kick in the head to us yanks, this is the amount of pot allowed on a Canadian domestic flight.

You can't smoke it on the plane but you can carry it on...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Not sure about Canadian edibles, but from what I have heard, half an edible from most places in Michigan will leave you pretty "f"ed up.


A quarter rendered me catatonic for a good 8 hours and well buzzed for several more. What can I say? I'm a cheap date.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Apparently, I am living in the wrong country.

oh and here's another kick in the head to us yanks, this is the amount of pot allowed on a Canadian domestic flight.

You can't smoke it on the plane but you can carry it on...


[Fark user image 780x439]


Yeah it's a legal substance, why couldn't you bring it with you? But then again, why would you travel with so much, you can buy some at the other end of the flight pretty much anywhere.

Edibles are overrated, I'm not sure who thought Canadians had such an appetite to eat things with weed in it and be fu@#$d up all the time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Not sure about Canadian edibles, but from what I have heard, half an edible from most places in Michigan will leave you pretty "f"ed up.


My buddy have me an edible a while back warning to 'only eat half.' I'm like, biatch please, don't you know who I am? Anyways, I scarf it down after calling him a biatch a few more times for good measure. So about an hour later I'm like '...fark, I guess this is my life now' before puking and becoming glued to the couch for hours.
 
geggam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never never never eat the 2nd because the first isnt working. 

You always regret this
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I heard BC gave the go ahead to cannabis delivery.
I like visiting the folks at the local gov't store, but I could see how that will be a benefit for many people.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they made these edibles wrong.

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

geggam: Never never never eat the 2nd because the first isnt working. 

You always regret this


Happened to me, but it was a tab of LSD.

Took the first one...waited the normal 45 mins to an hour and nothing...even smoked a nice J to help "kick it off" and nothing...

so I took a 2nd hit of LSD...sure enough, just as it touched my tongue the first one kicked in.

Let's just say, I didn't sleep for two days.

It was also my last LSD trip. I stopped taking it after that episode.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Edibles work quicker/stronger on an empty stomach so I would love to have a place where I can have an edible as an appetizer, be nice and high by the time the food comes, then be sobering up by the time dessert comes so that when I walk out the door I can light up a joint (or spark up the vape pen) and continue on my way.

I mean, I do that now but it would be more fun if it was actually on the menu
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

geggam: Never never never eat the 2nd because the first isnt working. 

You always regret this


Biatch please, don't you know who I am?

*scarfs down another one*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


edible pot.

heh-heh
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Eightballjacket: Not sure about Canadian edibles, but from what I have heard, half an edible from most places in Michigan will leave you pretty "f"ed up.

My buddy have me an edible a while back warning to 'only eat half.' I'm like, biatch please, don't you know who I am? Anyways, I scarf it down after calling him a biatch a few more times for good measure. So about an hour later I'm like '...fark, I guess this is my life now' before puking and becoming glued to the couch for hours.


Your story lines up with quite a few I have heard.  One guy I know makes his own small cookies with carefully measured out amounts.  He knows exactly how much he is ingesting.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

geggam: Never never never eat the 2nd because the first isnt working. 

You always regret this


yeah it is a waste of an edible

Or maybe that is just me; I only get high off the first one(s) but then if I try to extend it by eating another in a few hours, no joy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

geggam: Never never never eat the 2nd because the first isnt working. 

You always regret this


Along the same lines, if making your own edibles, never make up a batch of brownies with nothing else sweet to eat in the house.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did anyone else quit reading at "canna-curious"?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out the best way to extract the thc from a few lbs of avb into about 1 cup of coconut oil.
if anyone has any suggestions?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DRTFA: Did anyone else quit reading at "canna-curious"?


Username does not check out.
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: Not sure about Canadian edibles, but from what I have heard, half an edible from most places in Michigan will leave you pretty "f"ed up.


Most of the places will sell edibles in a package containing 100mg of THC. Yeah, if you have half of that, you're farked up. A lot of places sell that 100mg broken up into 10 or 20 individual pieces. 5-20mg is a nice high. 50 will fark you up. 100 and you're going to feel like you've melted into the floor.
 
ingo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: Did anyone else quit reading at "canna-curious"?


Sounds like anti-fightin' words.  "You better shutup, man, or I'm gonna open up a canna-curious on yo' ass!"

'Course you eat too many and you'll end up buh-bye-curious.

//Just dined out for the first time in 15 months.
//That martini was strong.  So was the second.
///Unlike slashies, glad I stopped before three.
 
