(National Post)   People who can't stand spending time together decide to continue the forced-smile charade now that vaccines enable them to avoid home by taking twice as long to run errands and/or reopen their secret dating app profile   (nationalpost.com) divider line
16
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not at all what the article said.

In a nutshell, the pandemic created a stressor that couples could blame their troubles on which brought them closer together and made them happier.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Err - you might want to take a breath once in a while there, subby...
 
BlackPete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When even the submitter doesn't even bother reading the article they submit, you know Fark is doomed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even before the pandemic, I would always take "extra time" when doing errands for the wife. I called it "alone time".
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Covid didnt work. Back to arsenic!
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why I go and get involved in my friends' domestic troubles.  Sure, I lose a couple of friends, but I'm content in the knowledge that they have come closer by both of them attacking me instead.
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Even before the pandemic, I would always take "extra time" when doing errands for the wife. I called it "alone time".


Is that the same as "Flogging the Dolphin" ?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tasteme: Is that the same as "Flogging the Dolphin" ?


heh heh no, not that kind of "alone time".  Lets say the wife needed something from the store, I would take as much time as I needed to clear my head and get away from the house for a bit.
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
steklo:heh heh no, not that kind of "alone time".  Lets say the wife needed something from the store, I would take as much time as I needed to clear my head and get away from the house for a bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I understand :)
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How come there's never a Boobie Bungalow near me.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Even before the pandemic, I would always take "extra time" when doing errands for the wife. I called it "alone time".


Me too.  I walk and move in slo-mo and, when approached, talk to people like Dory speaking whale.
 
culebra
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The self-loathing wafting off of this headline is practically asphyxiating me. It's hilarious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who hurt you?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to have a bright shiny thing called pride.
One day having a family made my bright shiny thing seem dull and tainted.
I got really mad because I work really hard to get my share of the bright shiny things.
One day I decided bright shiny things are mostly for assholes.
I still have a family.
I am still a lucky man.

/may your time in the land of bright shiny things come to a happy ending
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I used to have a bright shiny thing called pride.
One day having a family made my bright shiny thing seem dull and tainted.
I got really mad because I work really hard to get my share of the bright shiny things.
One day I decided bright shiny things are mostly for assholes.
I still have a family.
I am still a lucky man.

/may your time in the land of bright shiny things come to a happy ending


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Me too.  I walk and move in slo-mo and, when approached, talk to people like Dory speaking whale.


I usually flirt with the female cashiers. I like to say " Be good, or don't get caught, your choice" and one woman stops, looks at me and says..."what did you have in mind?"


I wasn't expecting that!
 
