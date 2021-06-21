 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary. Their secret? "Most of our friends are dead"   (tampabay.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My Friends From High School Recently Passed
Youtube DjDut-FhZUI
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Humans Are Dead - Full version
Youtube B1BdQcJ2ZYY
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Turbonegro, All My Friends Are Dead (With Lyrics)
Youtube o6EFg5eWWlM

They got kicked in the head. All my friends are dead.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"In those days," Tess said, "you wouldn't think twice about taking a ride from a handsome stranger."

But have some dude with a mole on his nose offer you a ride? No farking way!
 
spacebar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...and they were delicious!"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I, too, plan to extend my life indefinitely by slowly draining the vitality of everyone around me.
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
♫ They were all my friends and they died ♫

The Jim Carroll Band "People Who Died"
Youtube QPNqojbyIDk
 
