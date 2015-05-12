 Skip to content
(NPR)   UNC Journalism School attempts to give tenure to a black woman with enough credentials to fill a warehouse, but is blocked by a top donor, who's white, on the grounds that her blackness makes her incapable of being an unbiased journalist   (npr.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people don't want to watch the world learn.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNC Journalism School attempts to give tenure to a black woman with enough credentials to fill a warehouse, but is blocked by a top donor, who's white, on the grounds that her blackness makes her incapable of being an unbiased journalist


In related news that will shock no one familiar with colleges, the UNC-Chapel Hill board of trustees can be intimidated and bullied by big money donors.
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oopsie.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're being racist for pointing out his racism.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has he made any significant donations recently? Or his is "riding the wave" of his one time donation from years ago? If the answers are No and Yes respectively then tell him to get stuffed and do the right thing. He has no say in the matter.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember this is bad...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like a school needs renaming.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Five bucks says this donor thinks Tucker is unbiased and Fox is unbiased and OANN is unbiased and that magazine he gets called "Modern Klan Weekly" is unbiased.

You've said too much, Five Bucks.  Time for you to get in the vending machine.
I don't feel spent
Don't wrinkle
I'd rather be invested, I hear good things about...
Get in there.  Daddy needs a sugar rush.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: UNC-Chapel Hill


But but but it's a public university

If they can't be controlled in private by rich people then what's even the point of being a public university?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Main page, huh? I can't wait for the explanations about how racism is gone and this story was made up for attention, based solely on their own feelings.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We've been told there is no institutionalized racism in this country.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.


SHHH!!!! Most Farkers don't like hearing the truth that bluntly...
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Main page, huh? I can't wait for the explanations about how racism is gone and this story was made up for attention, based solely on their own feelings.


They'll definitely be along to explain how 'The Blacks' are in fact the real racists™
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"For Hussman, reporters must avoid any form of bias, a practice given a shorthand name of "impartiality" or "neutrality." For journalists to earn credibility, they must eschew any form of personal belief or partisanship, he argues."

Yeah, his newspaper fails to strictly adhere to his own standards.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby misses the point revealed in the article. She refuses to think that journalism should be objective. She will teach her point of view instead of journalism.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't the ability to get past bias, and aim for objectivity, one of the central tenets of journalism? A skill in which this woman is clearly qualified to teach, and thus is a credit to her students and the university?
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.


Yes, who wouldn't take state_college_arsonist seriously on the topic of academic tenure and political tendencies within the academy?
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder why a black woman with a Pulizter prize would make an old white Trump supporter "uncomfortable"?

After Republicans packed the UNC Board of Trustees, things work exactly as you'd expect:  donors just make a couple of phone calls and they make sure the "right people" get hired.   The new trustees are supremely qualified to steer the state's flagship university, from the President of Bluewater Yacht Sales to the director of Golden Corral.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Subby misses the point revealed in the article. She refuses to think that journalism should be objective. She will teach her point of view instead of journalism.


Yeah, the rest of us grew out of believing the whole "journalism must be objective!1!!" around the time a lot of folks starting realizing we'd been lied to by the government, and their willing lickspittles in the press.

It turns out a) objectivity is really hard, and b) can be used to cover up a bunch of sins.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.


I regret that I have but one "This" to give to this post.

She's this generation's Michael Bellesiles.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project


The board didn't mention it, and the only objections I can find to her analysis has "Storm" in the name.
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He must be a racist-kkk-member-nazi-fascist-maga!
 
lennavan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a tougher choice than I think most realize.  It seems obvious UNC should take this guy's name off the school and tell him to go f*ck himself.  Same goes for kids of wealthy donors - they should go f*ck themselves and earn their way in to Universities rather than get in because of their name.  But schools and places like this bow to donor demands for the very obvious reason - money.  People already biatch about tuition and taxes and UNC wants a fancy competitive awesome journalism school and the only way they currently can compete with other wealthier schools is to do it is with private donors.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lemme boil it down... this guy can't handle historical truth. It would shatter his tiny mind. And therefore this bringer of it is an enemy to his preconceived notions
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republican trash have actually complained that gay judges are too biased to rule on any case involving gay rights. They voted for an ahole that said a judge with a Hispanic name can't be fair. Clearly, the only people capable of non biased behavior are straight white guys...and Clarence Thomas, who in spite of being Black, can render unbiased rulings on cases involving his wife's consulting business.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A ladder climbing academic snake uses the race card to deflect any criticism and punish anyone who would dare question her?

This is my shocked face.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project

The board didn't mention it, and the only objections I can find to her analysis has "Storm" in the name.


Same here.  It's all over at the wikistormpedia.org article.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_1​6​19_Project
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I worry that we're moving away from those time-tested principles of journalism that we had in the 20th century that were so effective at engendering tremendous trust in the media," Hussman tells NPR.

aka WHITE POWER!!!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's like the pot calling the kettle black

Or something.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Subby misses the point revealed in the article. She refuses to think that journalism should be objective. She will teach her point of view instead of journalism.


That's not what she says at all. She says *his* definition of objectivity is a subterfuge because to the powerful, "objective" means reporting in a way that is consistent with their worldview and interests. She's saying that what most newspapers call "objective" isn't objective at all and therefore shouldn't be held up as some gold standard for reporting.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here, I'll write the most objective headline that explains this:

Old White Man Who Owns a Newspaper Thinks Black Woman Isn't Objective Enough to Teach Journalism at University He Gave $25 Million To
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.


It isn't that she isn't white (although that's a huge strike against her), it was that she published a work that hurt "white pride" feelings.

I'm curious how many other journalistic projects are critiqued by history departments.  I could understand her having difficulty getting tenure in the History department, but that isn't the case here.
 
animal color
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Walter Hussman may be many things: Old, white, conservative. But that doesn't mean he's racist.

He has, for decades, been a firm advocate for American journalism. Does he have an outdated vision for what journalism is today? No doubt. Is he wrong about what journalism should be? Not so farking fast.

There's no such thing as "objectivity" in journalism. There's only fairness and the rigorous weeding out of bias.

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist of real integrity and vision, and she's single-handedly changed the self-serving popular vision of America as a place of fundamentally fair institutions. However, she's an advocate. And a deft and accurate one. She's probably not the right person to cover a city council meeting.

Having said that: If you believe there's no such things as structural and institutional racism that has its foundation in America's founding, you're white and privileged and should sit the fark down while the adults talk.

Hussman's vision of an America founded in the intellectual enlightenment of free men is what he was taught for his entire life. The fact that he's not smart or flexible enough to recognize the bullshiattery of that is his fault, for sure. And he has way too much company.

But ascribing such ignorance to willful racism is too simple by half, and the reason that too many Americans believe that a punishing groupthink has taken over liberal life.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lennavan: It's a tougher choice than I think most realize.  It seems obvious UNC should take this guy's name off the school and tell him to go f*ck himself.  Same goes for kids of wealthy donors - they should go f*ck themselves and earn their way in to Universities rather than get in because of their name.  But schools and places like this bow to donor demands for the very obvious reason - money.  People already biatch about tuition and taxes and UNC wants a fancy competitive awesome journalism school and the only way they currently can compete with other wealthier schools is to do it is with private donors.


Fark user imageView Full Size


In his defense, it was a really big check.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA:"I have seen what the public sees. And the public sees more and more bias in news reporting in the United States," Hussman says. "I want to emphasize 'more and more,' because it's increasing.

Translation: bias is black people reporting factually on black history generally ignored by whites and reporting on the state of well-being of people that my newspaper ignores
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

animal color: Walter Hussman may be many things: Old, white, conservative. But that doesn't mean he's racist.


Yeah, but he disagrees with a black woman, so...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: UltimaCS: State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project

The board didn't mention it, and the only objections I can find to her analysis has "Storm" in the name.

Same here.  It's all over at the wikistormpedia.org article.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_16​19_Project


One of the passages in the essay were corrected. Clearly, she's a lying islamofascist bimbo.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure a white make graduate of Liberty University would be completely unbiased according to this guy.
 
Greil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't the ability to get past bias, and aim for objectivity, one of the central tenets of journalism? A skill in which this woman is clearly qualified to teach, and thus is a credit to her students and the university?


What perfect objectivity might sound like:

"Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.
"At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.
"No officers were injured in the incident. Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

no assumptions, no falsities, no opinions, no contextual information that could create bias.

Useless.
 
xtalman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm sure it has nothing to do with her 1619 Project, which was riddled with historical inaccuracies and roundly criticized by historians.  But no, it must be her skin color!

Also, if you actually believe her tenure denial was due to racism, why is academia such a hotbed of racism?  You can't go much further left in the US than the typical university faculty.


Know how I can tell you don't know much about tenure.  Faculty can approve you but the Board of Trustees/Regents have final say.  It is usually rubber stamp but sometimes they do say no for what ever reason is stuck in their ass.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: FTFA:"I have seen what the public sees. And the public sees more and more bias in news reporting in the United States," Hussman says. "I want to emphasize 'more and more,' because it's increasing.

Translation: bias is black people reporting factually on black history generally ignored by whites and reporting on the state of well-being of people that my newspaper ignores


this was sort of my take away as well.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: Has he made any significant donations recently? Or his is "riding the wave" of his one time donation from years ago? If the answers are No and Yes respectively then tell him to get stuffed and do the right thing. He has no say in the matter.


He doesn't have a say, regardless.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yeah it's a "public school" that's why a private single jackass can  make the call all on their own and get what they want.

And that is why, we don't do better unit we are suffering enough to have to try harder, so i say end all public PARASITIZING  US.


I'm willing to starve to kill off the parasites, how about you?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

animal color: Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist of real integrity and vision, and she's single-handedly changed the self-serving popular vision of America as a place of fundamentally fair institutions. However, she's an advocate. And a deft and accurate one.


Strong disagree with this bit.

The 1619 project has received INCREDIBLY heavy criticism for its inaccuracies.  Quoting from the wikipedia summary:

Beginning in October 2019, the World Socialist Web Site published a series of interviews with prominent historians critical of the 1619 Project, including Victoria E. Bynum, James M. McPherson, Gordon S. Wood, James Oakes, Richard Carwardine and Clayborne Carson.

...

In a December 2019 letter published in The New York Times, historians Gordon S. Wood, James M. McPherson, Sean Wilentz, Victoria Bynum and James Oakes expressed "strong reservations" about the project and requested factual corrections, accusing the authors of a "displacement of historical understanding by ideology".

...

Also in December 2019, twelve scholars and political scientists specializing in the American Civil War sent a letter to the Times saying that "The 1619 Project offers a historically-limited view of slavery."


There are more bits if you want to read them.  The NYT eventually had to issue retractions for a lot of the central claims because they came under such heavy fire from academics.

And the list of people criticizing her in the above lists are hardcore liberals, many of them African American.

So a big problem is that her signature work is EXTREMELY inaccurate to the point where historians hated it and it had to be heavily corrected.

Now, that doesn't mean that she was treated fairly by UNC.  There was likely some politically motivated machinations behind the scenes.  But NPR not mentioning the extremely heavy criticism she got from academia in an article about tenure is...odd, at best.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: Lemme boil it down... this guy can't handle historical truth. It would shatter his tiny mind. And therefore this bringer of it is an enemy to his preconceived notions


You're not going to find it in The 1619 Project.

https://historynewsnetwork.org/articl​e​/174140
 
pdieten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mock26: Has he made any significant donations recently? Or his is "riding the wave" of his one time donation from years ago? If the answers are No and Yes respectively then tell him to get stuffed and do the right thing. He has no say in the matter.

He doesn't have a say, regardless.


HIs name is ON the school.

Whether he has a say or not, he has a say.

Some of you should try RTFA. It's educational.

The bottom line of TFA is showing how white privilege can blind people to the idea of what reality is and what facts are.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
looking at some of the newspapers this guy's company runs apparently his version of "ideal news" is reporters completely incapable of making value judgements.  they report...

Today's weather is partly cloudy..
Local team won yesterday's baseball game.
Another 300 people are dead from covid.

all in exactly the same monotone.  his definition of journalism if you take facts, harshly defined in a spotlight, and you describe them.  without any sort of personality at all if possible.

otoh what she is reporting on events that are about 40% event and 60% experience.  you can't divorce the emotional content from the description of how something occurred on those cases.  describing how a specific historical person felt or thought about an event or other person is intrinsic to the story.  without that context other parts of the rest of the story don't make sense.  it would be like trying to have a murder trial without being allowed to discuss motive.

but at the same time the very fact that feelings and motives and WHY people did things instead of just WHAT OCCURRED is part of the writing is anathema to his idea of what good journalism is.

so...
i dont think hes racist actually.  at least its likely.
i just think he has a shiatty concept of journalism.  exceptionally narrow in an amazingly well defined way.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out how a donor has any say in someone getting tenure. They are not supposed to be in the same galaxy as those decisions.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It wasn't that they were cocerned about bias, just that she wouldn't have the white kind of bias.
 
