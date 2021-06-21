 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The war on drugs just isn't what it used to be   (twitter.com) divider line
70
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1431 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 12:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call tumbleweeds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
70 bucks and a half pound of stems.

That's some fine police work there boys. I feel safer already.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF, man.  That's just embarrassing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, a bottle of water!  That IS terrifying!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Wow, a bottle of water!  That IS terrifying!


That's just for scale.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank goodness the cops got that schwag off the streets before someone mistook it for some proper sticky icky.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x400]


Came here for this classic
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did the kingpin escape?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That empty coffee can is a sign of high crimes and misdemeanors, I'll tell you what!
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damnit!
 
El_Swino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Glad to see they got that assault bucket off the streets.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't realize a Folger's coffee container was considered paraphernalia.

Folger's... not even once.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
$70 and a couple of ounces of dried up stems? Nice bust!

Who wants to guess how many hundreds of hours of overtime police work it took to bring in this haul!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Congratulations drugs for winning the war on drugs.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: weddingsinger: Wow, a bottle of water!  That IS terrifying!

That's just for scale.


How are they supposed to weigh the drugs with that?
 
ryant123
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That wasn't a photo from a drug bust, it was actually taken right before the guys started to set up Frank's retirement party in the breakroom.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: $70 and a couple of ounces of dried up stems? Nice bust!

Who wants to guess how many hundreds of hours of overtime police work it took to bring in this haul!


That's probably why they're making a big show of it, gotta have something to point to when the budget gets looked at. This will be labeled a drug bust and the details will never be examined.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby here. I'm from Miami where I grew up in the Cocaine Cowboy era. These idiots have't got a clue. 

/ Yes, I'm old
//my lawn, get off of it
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nancy Regan, that scheming reptile, is rotting in her grave so let's ditch the war on drugs like a bad '80s memory.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: $70 and a couple of ounces of dried up stems? Nice bust!

Who wants to guess how many hundreds of hours of overtime police work it took to bring in this haul!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cinema1544.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those pipes look too clean.

Cops probably had to stop at the local head shop to boost up their haul.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel so much safer now.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TENS OF DOLLARS.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x400]


There's no way that classic wasn't originally made with tongue firmly lodged in cheek.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tenaha, TX.  Pop. 1,160.

Here's another photo of them, with a shoe they say is off a burglary suspect.

gray-ktre-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


Note the white power sign, and the Big F*cking Gun held by the Little F*cking Prick.

Cops are f*cking pigs, always and everywhere.
 
phenn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dogdaze: Yes, I'm old


Shut yo face. You're adorable.

And, that ain't weed. It's moldy egg noodles.

;-)
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz......Damn it & it was me day off that day too..!!!!!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x400]


Glad to see the cops finally got this drug kingpin off the streets
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tenaha, TX.  Pop. 1,160.

Here's another photo of them, with a shoe they say is off a burglary suspect.

[gray-ktre-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Note the white power sign, and the Big F*cking Gun held by the Little F*cking Prick.

Cops are f*cking pigs, always and everywhere.


Are they going to execute the shoe because it's black?

Because that's the only explanation for this picture
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: tumbleweeds


humbleweed
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are standing there SO proud. From the confiscated stuff it looks like they busted a couple of high school  dropouts trying to make a little money on the side.

Good thing they have those tacticool vests!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 70 bucks and a half pound of stems.

That's some fine police work there boys. I feel safer already.


The dealers couldn't even afford Ziploc bags. They had to buy off-brand, dollar-store sandwich bags. Sad, really.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: I didn't realize a Folger's coffee container was considered paraphernalia.

Folger's... not even once.


Nah.. Folgers Regular is good stuff..  forget the decaf : ditchweed !
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: $70 and a couple of ounces of dried up stems? Nice bust!

Who wants to guess how many hundreds of hours of overtime police work it took to bring in this haul!


You mock, but those brave officers have saved countless lives getting those dangerous narcotics off the street. Hope the deal spends his life in prison. I for one shall feel a bit safer now.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tenaha, TX.  Pop. 1,160.

Here's another photo of them, with a shoe they say is off a burglary suspect.

[gray-ktre-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Note the white power sign, and the Big F*cking Gun held by the Little F*cking Prick.

Cops are f*cking pigs, always and everywhere.


The one on the left is doing as well, bad angle but you can see it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: SpectroBoy: 70 bucks and a half pound of stems.

That's some fine police work there boys. I feel safer already.

The dealers couldn't even afford Ziploc bags. They had to buy off-brand, dollar-store sandwich bags. Sad, really.


The best weed dealer I ever had used mini bags of chips and a vacuum sealer. He'd put your bag of weed into your choice of chips, seal it up, then when you smoked you had yourself a snack too
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The war on drugs was a waste of everything... better to munch on popcorn and watch folks OD and die..  Why do you think Darwin gave us fentanyl ?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: The war on drugs was a waste of everything... better to munch on popcorn and watch folks OD and die..  Why do you think Darwin gave us fentanyl ?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I literally have that much weed just sitting in my backpack right now cuz I don't know what to do with it all.  I hardly smoke anymore but my old pre-legalization mentality won't throw it out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Tell us where you got the brick of coke and we will only bust you on some piddly weed charge instead"
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see "prison pussy" facial hair still (almost) mandatory for low testosterone LEOs ...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok lok if a small amount of shwaggy weed to be sold in licky stick twomper baggies is your game.
The fook you just shiat on yourself to have guns for that dumb ass, its just a little swaggy shiat that at best urns over some rent monye but more liekly just earns enough to do the QP flip again with a 3/4 oz baggie for yourself out of it.


Don't  'Play at drug king pin" if all you really got is a pound or two of shwag at best, you only wind up doing more time for your play time make believe than anything that was real.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tenaha, TX.  Pop. 1,160.

Here's another photo of them, with a shoe they say is off a burglary suspect.

[gray-ktre-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 850x478]

Note the white power sign, and the Big F*cking Gun held by the Little F*cking Prick.

Cops are f*cking pigs, always and everywhere.


Notice that Danielle Wilkerson loves that a LEO making a racist hand gesture.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: weddingsinger: Wow, a bottle of water!  That IS terrifying!

That's just for scale.


you can't remove scale with just water. You've got to get some of that stuff that cleans the showerheads. I forget what it's called.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have all that stuff, except the guns
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.