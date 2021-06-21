 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Elderly woman uses ATM to get $20, finds she received $999,985,855.94 in interest   (wfla.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Bank, Debut albums, Julia Yonkowski, Sunday, Automation, local Chase Bank, Money, automated system  
•       •       •

1012 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 12:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.


Yeah, the only chance of it working is if you can pull out enough to skip the country before they figure out what happened.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It has been foretold:

kkingdavid.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully she has an account that earns some sort of interest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did she accidentally (or got pushed) in to a cryochamber for 1000 years?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ATM costs way more than $20 in Reno, but still less than a billion dollars.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.


Back in the 70s I went to deposit $35 from babysitting in my passbook account (remember those?).  They had a pending $80,000 transaction that somehow got applied to my account.  Saw it before I put the passbook back in my pocket, and we had a merry half-hour of figuring that one out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Take The Money And Run - The Steve Miller Band (Lyrics + HQ)
Youtube -WCFUGCOLLU
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

Since becoming a temporary billionaire, she's tried several times to reach out to Chase Bank. "I just can't get through. I get tied up with their automated system and I can't get a person," she said.


Withdraw $500m and book a plane ticket to Cuba; someone will get in touch with you right quick...
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
somewhere out there there are lots of people looking at this article wondering if this lady found an easily exploitable zero day bug in chase's ATM account fees code.  i wonder how many $5 credit/debit accounts got created at chase today lol.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Take the money, leave the country.

Banks can suck it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.


You don't spend it. But don't help the bank find it either. Maybe they realize the error on their own eventually but you keep some interest. The longer it stays there, the better. Also... what if you wait a few days w/o helping them, a month, two... by then you gotta assume they aren't noticing at all. Then, you can carefully consider traveling somewhere and moving out the money into a foreign bank account w/o drawing too much attention.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 Still 15K short, lady. Now get out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.

You don't spend it. But don't help the bank find it either. Maybe they realize the error on their own eventually but you keep some interest. The longer it stays there, the better. Also... what if you wait a few days w/o helping them, a month, two... by then you gotta assume they aren't noticing at all. Then, you can carefully consider traveling somewhere and moving out the money into a foreign bank account w/o drawing too much attention.


The US flags transfers of $10K or more.  Toting off the GDP of St Lucia will definitely trip that requirement and get some attention.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And it was the best ATM I ever had.
Worth every penny.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Story doesn't make any sense. If your balance is a billion dollars, why would taking out $20 cause an overdraft?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chase branch in Largo

Good thing she didn't go to the branch in Smallo.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Story doesn't make any sense. If your balance is a billion dollars, why would taking out $20 cause an overdraft?


Sounds like a classic looping integer error.

It was like the Original Mario Bros. If you got too many lives and died, it was instant game over.
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.


For a billion dollars, I'll transfer it to an off-shore account in Bermuda, charter a $20mil flight on a plane that flies no higher than 10,000ft, jump out 50 miles from shore where a boat is waiting that also costs $20mil, all the while the plane crashes into the Atlantic. Then off to Bermuda I go to cash out the remaining $960mil that will be used to purchase crypto across hundreds of cryptowallets.

Not saying I've thought this entirely through, but for a billion dollars, my morality goes out the window.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: kbronsito: Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.

You don't spend it. But don't help the bank find it either. Maybe they realize the error on their own eventually but you keep some interest. The longer it stays there, the better. Also... what if you wait a few days w/o helping them, a month, two... by then you gotta assume they aren't noticing at all. Then, you can carefully consider traveling somewhere and moving out the money into a foreign bank account w/o drawing too much attention.

The US flags transfers of $10K or more.  Toting off the GDP of St Lucia will definitely trip that requirement and get some attention.


I didn't say transfer it all at once. I'm sure the bank teller in Cyprus can give you some tips on getting around those pesky money launder flags.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed that article.  First the smart way to do it:
"the man and his girlfriend reportedly withdrew as much of that money as they could, locked the doors of their failing business and fled the country with about $2.3 million. ...  a police liaison officer was sent to China recently to search for the couple."

Authorities are "looking for them".. But even if they find them, charging and extraditing them may not even be possible.

Then the really, really dumb way to do it:
Randy Pratt and his wife Melissa had been arrested in Florida several months after "a $1,772.50 deposit to the Pratts' FNB Bank account showed up as $177,250." According the The A.P., "instead of telling the bank, they withdrew the money, quit their jobs and moved to Florida."
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Story doesn't make any sense. If your balance is a billion dollars, why would taking out $20 cause an overdraft?


Guessing the value displayed to her was not the actual balance that the withdrawal was going to act on.  Bug in the software perhaps.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yonkowski said she's heading to the bank first thing Monday morning in hopes of clearing everything up.

It's Monday.

[wellwe'rewaiting.jpeg]
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know I don't know what to think"

Totally, such as

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: phalamir: kbronsito: Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.

You don't spend it. But don't help the bank find it either. Maybe they realize the error on their own eventually but you keep some interest. The longer it stays there, the better. Also... what if you wait a few days w/o helping them, a month, two... by then you gotta assume they aren't noticing at all. Then, you can carefully consider traveling somewhere and moving out the money into a foreign bank account w/o drawing too much attention.

The US flags transfers of $10K or more.  Toting off the GDP of St Lucia will definitely trip that requirement and get some attention.

I didn't say transfer it all at once. I'm sure the bank teller in Cyprus can give you some tips on getting around those pesky money launder flags.


They will also notice if you are transferring out of the account for the three decades needed to get the money moved under the recording limits.  People will notice if you move the entire Fifth Army across Chicago at rush hour, regardless if they are all in one clump or marching single file.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.

Yeah, the only chance of it working is if you can pull out enough to skip the country before they figure out what happened.


Johnny Law caught up with him in Hong Kong a couple years later (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-​19​364838 ).  He's since been released, according to other news articles.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rwa2play: Yeah, smart move by her.  Get to the bank first thing in the morning and have them figure out who farked up.

You do not spend money that you know is not yours because you'll have to pay it back...and spend time in jail.

Yeah, the only chance of it working is if you can pull out enough to skip the country before they figure out what happened.


I'm sure there's a way to pull out enough, but you'd almost certainly have to be an insider to know what can't be clawed back (just about everything can be clawed back if they care enough.  And if it is enough for you to live the rest of your live on the lam, they care enough).

/no idea how much it would take for me to take the money and run
//but probably less than 9 zeros
///don't think I could get the money out before getting caught
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.