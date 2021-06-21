 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   Unhappy marriages can increase the male death rate and the odds of joining TotalFark for both genders by 19%   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Tel Aviv, Epidemiology, public health researcher, Marital education programs, Health, Israel, Weight loss, Public health  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Jun 2021 at 11:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of a lot of sitcom husbands, then, who should have died early on in the show.

/ "Take my wife -- please!"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dropping in to say 'Hi'
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One valid reason I used to justify leaving my first marriage was a noticeable decline in my health.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stress kills is what they are saying, right???
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't the ladies know it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew there was an upside to dying alone.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do married men die earlier than their wives?
Cuz they want to.

/ old joke
// I'm old too
/// deal with it
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the odds of these men dying is now 119%?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I knew there was an upside to dying alone.


Everybody Dies Alone
Youtube Txk7MxsyVMw
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that one on TFD.  The guy from Maryland got caught having an affair with the woman from Tennessee.  That was a slam dunk divorce.  Quite the alledyoop!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supertramp - Take The Long Way Home (BEST QUALITY SOUND)
Youtube LPRrHyXchEY
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not something I'll ever have to worry about.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I can think of a lot of sitcom husbands, then, who should have died early on in the show.

/ "Take my wife -- please!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marriage is for suckers anyway
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Mugato: I knew there was an upside to dying alone.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Txk7Mxsy​VMw?start=17]


"Everyone dies by himself."

"If you really believe that, who are you looking for out here?"

/ obscure?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death rate for UNMARRIED men is also 20% higher.

So what this is really confirming - again - is that men without happy marriages die sooner.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure an unhappy marriage results in the premature deaths of a lot of women. It just tends to be caused by blunt force trauma, gun shots and strangulation to name a few.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Both genders', subby...?

/not sure whether to get popcorn or nope out of the thread
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is that out of all the marriages I have seen from the time I was a kid until the time I left the US in my late twenties, only TWO lasted out of untold dozens of couples.

My parents. My mom and stepfather. My high school friends and their wives. My best college friend and his wife. All of my other college friends and their spouses. Everyone has gotten divorced at least once and/or was or is in a very unhappy marriage.

(I might have issues.)

The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman:  Married men live longer!
Benny Hill:  It just seems longer!
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is divorce so expensive? 


BECAUSE IT'S WORTH IT
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cannibalparrot: bostonguy: I can think of a lot of sitcom husbands, then, who should have died early on in the show.

/ "Take my wife -- please!"

[Fark user image 425x463]


I'm not sure whether you posted his picture in a humorous way because that's not his line (Rodney Dangerfield) or because you think Dan and Roseanne had an unhappy marriage. I only remember the old show, but I seem to recall that they were truly in love despite all the ongoing issues.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: All I can say is that out of all the marriages I have seen from the time I was a kid until the time I left the US in my late twenties, only TWO lasted out of untold dozens of couples.

My parents. My mom and stepfather. My high school friends and their wives. My best college friend and his wife. All of my other college friends and their spouses. Everyone has gotten divorced at least once and/or was or is in a very unhappy marriage.

(I might have issues.)

The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.


So the trick to a happy marriage is to be related to your friends.  Does your friend have a hot sister?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: So the trick to a happy marriage is to be related to your friends.  Does your friend have a hot sister?


Sadly, no. They are both only children.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Death rate for UNMARRIED men is also 20% higher.

So what this is really confirming - again - is that men without happy marriages die sooner.


Citation?

Being single/alone/divorced is a risk factor for suicide among men., which may be part of that rate.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.


The divorce rate in the US is over 50%. Then you factor in marriages of convenience, Couples who can't afford divorce, family pressures to stay together, marriages for appearances... there are probably like six happy marriages in the whole country.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than men who mention it...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: bostonguy: The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.

The divorce rate in the US is over 50%. Then you factor in marriages of convenience, Couples who can't afford divorce, family pressures to stay together, marriages for appearances... there are probably like six happy marriages in the whole country.


Mine was happy until it wasn't
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You just stated "both" genders as if there are only two.  I agree with this statement.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't bother getting married. Just find a woman you hate and buy her a house.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: bostonguy: The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.

The divorce rate in the US is over 50%.


It's pretty complicated to calculate the divorce rate, but it's never been over 50%. It's been steadily declining over the past few decades, too.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: cannibalparrot: bostonguy: I can think of a lot of sitcom husbands, then, who should have died early on in the show.

/ "Take my wife -- please!"

[Fark user image 425x463]

I'm not sure whether you posted his picture in a humorous way because that's not his line (Rodney Dangerfield) or because you think Dan and Roseanne had an unhappy marriage. I only remember the old show, but I seem to recall that they were truly in love despite all the ongoing issues.


Not Dangerfield either. It was Henny Youngman.

Dan Connor, he dead
Was Married to Rosanne Barr
Lucky SOB
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

make me some tea: One valid reason I used to justify leaving my first marriage was a noticeable decline in my health.


Mine too. I almost committed suicide.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Well, not something I'll ever have to worry about.


Aw. Well me neither, but I do believe in happy marriages.
 
Creoena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mugato: bostonguy: The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.

The divorce rate in the US is over 50%. Then you factor in marriages of convenience, Couples who can't afford divorce, family pressures to stay together, marriages for appearances... there are probably like six happy marriages in the whole country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meat0918: SomeAmerican: Death rate for UNMARRIED men is also 20% higher.

So what this is really confirming - again - is that men without happy marriages die sooner.

Citation?  Being single/alone/divorced is a risk factor for suicide among men., which may be part of that rate.


There has been over a century of studies backing this up... too many to cite or link.  But here's an article from Harvard summarizing a meta study they did. Their explanation for the substantial health impact of a happy marriage is as follows:

Good marriages promote health and longevity, but stressful and shattered marriages have the opposite effect, especially for men. Why?  The explanations fall into three categories: biological, behavioral, and psychological.

The biological explanations center on stress  The behavioral factors are no less important.  Unmarried, divorced, and widowed men don't eat as well as married men. They are less likely to exercise but are more likely to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors.  Loneliness, depression, and social isolation also contribute to the excess mortality associated with bereavement, divorce, or never having married.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: meat0918: SomeAmerican: Death rate for UNMARRIED men is also 20% higher.

So what this is really confirming - again - is that men without happy marriages die sooner.

Citation?  Being single/alone/divorced is a risk factor for suicide among men., which may be part of that rate.

There has been over a century of studies backing this up... too many to cite or link.  But here's an article from Harvard summarizing a meta study they did. Their explanation for the substantial health impact of a happy marriage is as follows:

Good marriages promote health and longevity, but stressful and shattered marriages have the opposite effect, especially for men. Why?  The explanations fall into three categories: biological, behavioral, and psychological.

The biological explanations center on stress  The behavioral factors are no less important.  Unmarried, divorced, and widowed men don't eat as well as married men. They are less likely to exercise but are more likely to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors.  Loneliness, depression, and social isolation also contribute to the excess mortality associated with bereavement, divorce, or never having married.


Thanks!

I do appreciate it.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Creoena: Mugato: bostonguy: The only marriages that lasted and were happy until death were the parents of my high school best friend and the aunt and uncle of my college best friend.

The divorce rate in the US is over 50%. Then you factor in marriages of convenience, Couples who can't afford divorce, family pressures to stay together, marriages for appearances... there are probably like six happy marriages in the whole country.

[Fark user image 482x482]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My husband and I have been married for forty one years. We're still crazy about each other. My parents and his were also married for over sixty years. There are more happy marriages out there than you would know if you only went by FARK threads.
 
atomic-age
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: meat0918: SomeAmerican: Death rate for UNMARRIED men is also 20% higher.

So what this is really confirming - again - is that men without happy marriages die sooner.

Citation?  Being single/alone/divorced is a risk factor for suicide among men., which may be part of that rate.

There has been over a century of studies backing this up... too many to cite or link.  But here's an article from Harvard summarizing a meta study they did. Their explanation for the substantial health impact of a happy marriage is as follows:

Good marriages promote health and longevity, but stressful and shattered marriages have the opposite effect, especially for men. Why?  The explanations fall into three categories: biological, behavioral, and psychological.

The biological explanations center on stress  The behavioral factors are no less important.  Unmarried, divorced, and widowed men don't eat as well as married men. They are less likely to exercise but are more likely to smoke, drink excessively, and engage in other risky behaviors.  Loneliness, depression, and social isolation also contribute to the excess mortality associated with bereavement, divorce, or never having married.


In my experience, a lot of people need a partner in order to make healthy life choices. They won't do it for themselves, instead giving up and being complete jerks who smell funny, wear dirty clothes, and drink or drug too much, eat nothing but fast food, etc.

I have someone who feeds me and doesn't complain if the housekeeping slips a bit, because I'll clean it up in a week or less. I do the laundry chore he hates the most, and we agree on money about 90% of the time. It's not all peaches and cream, because I am a lot more obstreperous and he can say scathing things about my wanting experiences that he (scathingly) dismisses, such as having a back yard concert or watching meteor showers.

My solution is to do it anyway.

/25 years coming up soon
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.