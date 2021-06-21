 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   U.S. to Taiwan: "We've got your back. Or we've got your arms. We've got something, anyway"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a pin in it! Taiwan will be the next brushfire war!

It's why we're heavily investing in bringing superconductor and semiconductor manufacturing back to the mainland US again.

/why yes, I have a roll of tin foil to share.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the most ardent supporter of Taiwan must admit. U.S. assistance like this is going to result in a lot of people being shot.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen horrors... horrors that you've seen. But you have no right to call me a murderer. You have a right to kill me. You have a right to do that... but you have no right to judge me. It's impossible for words to describe what is necessary to those who do not know what horror means. Horror... Horror has a face... and you must make a friend of horror. Horror and moral terror are your friends. If they are not, then they are enemies to be feared. They are truly enemies! I remember when I was with Special Forces... seems a thousand centuries ago. We went into a camp to inoculate some children. We left the camp after we had inoculated the children for polio, and this old man came running after us and he was crying. He couldn't see. We went back there, and they had come and hacked off every inoculated arm. There they were in a pile. A pile of little arms. And I remember... I... I... I cried, I wept like some grandmother. I wanted to tear my teeth out; I didn't know what I wanted to do! And I want to remember it. I never want to forget it... I never want to forget. And then I realized... like I was shot... like I was shot with a diamond... a diamond bullet right through my forehead. And I thought, my God... the genius of that! The genius! The will to do that! Perfect, genuine, complete, crystalline, pure. And then I realized they were stronger than we, because they could stand that these were not monsters, these were men... trained cadres. These men who fought with their hearts, who had families, who had children, who were filled with love... but they had the strength... the strength... to do that. If I had ten divisions of those men, our troubles here would be over very quickly. You have to have men who are moral... and at the same time who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to kill without feeling... without passion... without judgment... without judgment! Because it's judgment that defeats us.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine being mad at a country for giving your people a life-saving vaccine.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pornopose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You're no pocket ninja
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hell, we're not gonna use them. We can't convince 50% of people to get vaccinated.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Never get off the boat.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Put a pin in it! Taiwan will be the next brushfire war!

It's why we're heavily investing in bringing superconductor and semiconductor manufacturing back to the mainland US again.

/why yes, I have a roll of tin foil to share.


Given China's official attitude towards Taipei, I don't think "brushfire" would adequately describe the ensuing conflagration.
But if we're going to be serious about ensuring people's rights to a democracy, (after we get a handle our own problems) Taiwan and Hong Kong are essential to neutering China's grip on the rest of the world. They build their identity on that, and autocratic regimes cannot tolerate such open, stark dissent.
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hobbess: Even the most ardent supporter of Taiwan must admit. U.S. assistance like this is going to result in a lot of people being shot.


Shot by whom..exactly?

China is in no position to attack any country, Taiwan especially, considering their current stance on investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The entire world, not just the US, has put China in the corner.

One military slip up by China and the alliance against them would be unanimous. They, not Russia, are the reason we've built up tactical nuclear weapons. Russia is always our foe on paper, but they're our homies off-the-clock. Like a cop who refuses to stop being friends with their college stoner buddies. But our foe on paper gives us the theater (read: reasons) we need to continue advancing our weapons. China, on the other hand, doesn't make their advancements as public, although our intelligence gathering can piece it together. We can't say we've pieced it together and start building new weapons, because then we're showing our hand.

/Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tuxq: Hobbess: Even the most ardent supporter of Taiwan must admit. U.S. assistance like this is going to result in a lot of people being shot.

Shot by whom..exactly?

China is in no position to attack any country, Taiwan especially, considering their current stance on investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The entire world, not just the US, has put China in the corner.

One military slip up by China and the alliance against them would be unanimous. They, not Russia, are the reason we've built up tactical nuclear weapons. Russia is always our foe on paper, but they're our homies off-the-clock. Like a cop who refuses to stop being friends with their college stoner buddies. But our foe on paper gives us the theater (read: reasons) we need to continue advancing our weapons. China, on the other hand, doesn't make their advancements as public, although our intelligence gathering can piece it together. We can't say we've pieced it together and start building new weapons, because then we're showing our hand.

/Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.


Now reread the post, noting the vote ratio.
 
Sylvis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: Hobbess: Even the most ardent supporter of Taiwan must admit. U.S. assistance like this is going to result in a lot of people being shot.

Shot by whom..exactly?

China is in no position to attack any country, Taiwan especially, considering their current stance on investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2. The entire world, not just the US, has put China in the corner.

One military slip up by China and the alliance against them would be unanimous. They, not Russia, are the reason we've built up tactical nuclear weapons. Russia is always our foe on paper, but they're our homies off-the-clock. Like a cop who refuses to stop being friends with their college stoner buddies. But our foe on paper gives us the theater (read: reasons) we need to continue advancing our weapons. China, on the other hand, doesn't make their advancements as public, although our intelligence gathering can piece it together. We can't say we've pieced it together and start building new weapons, because then we're showing our hand.

/Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.


By the people giving them covid vaccinations.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tuxq: /Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.


That's mighty generous of you. Did you marry yourself a powerfully ugly woman?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The headlines are missing the required "in a move sure to anger Beijing..."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tuxq:

/Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.

Please report to your local Vocational Education and Training Center immediately, citizen.
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rolladuck: tuxq: /Disclaimer: This is 115% speculation and only intended to spark a thoughtful conversation about how much China sucks. If I disappear, tell my wife hello.

That's mighty generous of you. Did you marry yourself a powerfully ugly woman?
[Fark user image 500x281]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
