(NPR)   The board governing the park that houses America's most racist sculpture is meeting today to decide what to do with it. Subby suggest dynamite   (npr.org) divider line
    Confederate States of America, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, American Civil War, Stone Mountain  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howitzer practice.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Howitzer practice.


Came to say almost exactly that.

/I was just gonna say 'Howitzer'
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a few sticks of dynamite strategically placed around the faces of the traitors.

It doesn't have to be completely removed, just changed beyond the point of recognition.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wanted to get his head added to Mount Rushmore.  He can just settle for Stone Mountain. I'm sure the locals would be OK with it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M61 20mm vs GAU-8 30mm Cannon (A-10 THUNDERBOLT II Main Gun)
Youtube N60WtGC4ejo
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Auction off the chance to use a rocket launcher on it.  Donate that money to local Native American charities, since it's their farking rock anyway.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Howitzer practice.


I'm generally against destroying unique geological features. I have an alternative featuring some ATL natives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," Stephens said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just add (in very large letters) LOSERS
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Howitzer practice.

I'm generally against destroying unique geological features. I have an alternative featuring some ATL natives.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I have a similar sentiment.  My suggestion would be to allow muralists to paint around the sculpture, to place the confederate failure in context and open to public ridicule.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long ago another FARKer suggested building a museum around it.

That would be my pick.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This carving is a monument."

Sure. It's a monument to a bunch of hicks who don't understand they lost and remain on the wrong side of history.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In May, the board voted to relocate Confederate flags away from the main hiking area. Now, it will consider a new park logo, one that's not expected to feature an image of the carving.

So they know it's wrong, but they want to persist in their racism.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What really sucks is that the area was an absolutely gorgeous region with an impressive geological feature that has been permanently ruined because the KKK and the sons/daughters of the confederacy (still KKK) are assholes.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just needs a few changes so the viewers can understand just how big an asshole the Confederacy really was.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna see an example of how much the GOP hasn't changed?

Take a gander at Spiro Agnew dedicating it back in '72

SPEAKER WARNING!!!! Dog whistles ahead.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh...I figured this was going to be about Mt Rushmore.  While this is a sculpture of slave-owning traitors to their nation, at least it wasn't carved into a landscape held sacred by a population...
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To anyone who says it should stay up or that we just need to tinker with it a bit to give it a more "positive message" I only ask:

What would you say we do with it if it were a 190ft tall swastika?

I don't think anyone would say "yeah it's fine - just clean it up a little to make it more positive"


It's a symbol of hate
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x304]
Just needs a few changes so the viewers can understand just how big an asshole the Confederacy really was.


It's missing the wedding ring.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: As for what he can do about it, he says his hands are tied by a Georgia law that protects Confederate monuments and by the sheer size of the task.

"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," Stephens said. "Three acres of solid granite, it's probably not going anywhere, that's why we're telling the story about it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all pathetic. Hahahahaa!

"ERRR-THANG WACIST!! Da mountain wacist!!"
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the next generation or so, I'd have the riders holding actual giant white flags of surrender, afterwards I'd open it for target practice raffeling off the first 100 or so howitzer shots for charity.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: Huh...I figured this was going to be about Mt Rushmore.  While this is a sculpture of slave-owning traitors to their nation, at least it wasn't carved into a landscape held sacred by a population...


Troll patrol detecting whataboutism...
st.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: Y'all pathetic. Hahahahaa!

"ERRR-THANG WACIST!! Da mountain wacist!!"


You sound poor.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rann Xerox: FTA: As for what he can do about it, he says his hands are tied by a Georgia law that protects Confederate monuments and by the sheer size of the task.

"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," Stephens said. "Three acres of solid granite, it's probably not going anywhere, that's why we're telling the story about it."

[Fark user image image 850x480]


It's an idiotic statement.  If the granite yields to carving, it will yield to carving the carving.
 
toddism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
add a movie screen mounted to the rock covering the confederates.  it'd be a great place to gather and watch movies (which is essentially what the laser show is).

/grew up nearby
//used to ride my bike 10 miles to the park as a 15 year old
///it was fun
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that the traitors could be removed, leaving the horses. Would be lovely.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ots already been ruined, might as well scour it clean and make those remains the monument.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crew of stone masons my I used to contract could have that cleaned up with hand tools in a few weeks.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stucco..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 640x360]


-

"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," - TFA

Yeah, I immediately thought it might just take some gumption from some folks over at Dobbins to send up an armed jet to spit some rockets into it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWGSD:

WYDOT tests new M101 Howitzer
Youtube J2NOuhTCkd8
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Islamic State smashing statues? BBC News
Youtube al7gc_FBfPY
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," Stephens said. "Three acres of solid granite, it's probably not going anywhere, that's why we're telling the story about it."

That's silly. There are three dudes on horseback. Just change the heads to less objectionable people. We can make this work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have it recarved as John Brown, Frederick Douglass, and Harriet Tubmann.

/riding Jefferson Davis, Nathaniel Bedford Forest, and Stonewall Jackson like the loser, traitor, biatches they are.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: Trump wanted to get his head added to Mount Rushmore.  He can just settle for Stone Mountain. I'm sure the locals would be OK with it.


What makes you think the locals want Trump on there?  Stone Mountain, just like the rest of metro Atlanta is a deep blue area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddism: add a movie screen mounted to the rock covering the confederates.  it'd be a great place to gather and watch movies (which is essentially what the laser show is).

/grew up nearby
//used to ride my bike 10 miles to the park as a 15 year old
///it was fun


As a kid, I saw the laser show when I lived down there in all it's cheesy 1980's glory. Swear to god they played Rick Astley.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: To anyone who says it should stay up or that we just need to tinker with it a bit to give it a more "positive message" I only ask:

What would you say we do with it if it were a 190ft tall swastika?

I don't think anyone would say "yeah it's fine - just clean it up a little to make it more positive"


It's a symbol of hate


I think tinkering could work.

A motivated person with some explosives, timers and a rope could probably set charges to obliterate the heads without anything more than a lookout. Decapitate the three racist traitors who dedicated their lives to slavery and we can all lol.

Not all vandalism is bad vandalism.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To remove the carving would take a small, tactical nuclear weapon," Stephens said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 640x360]


Well, if  those were performative sculptures, put there by Japanese millionaires in the 1960s as a deliberate and intended offense to Muslims, that might be a valid comparison.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the carving controversy, the park remains popular, drawing 3 million visitors a year.

It's nice part despite the awful monument, not because of.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/al7gc_FB​fPY]


Still trying to compare ancient genuine cultural artifacts with modern, performative hate-art?
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wakka-wakka-wakka-WOO! Donkey Kong!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherDale: I suspect that the traitors could be removed, leaving the horses. Would be lovely.


Those horses were racist as fark.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: stinkynuts: Y'all pathetic. Hahahahaa!

"ERRR-THANG WACIST!! Da mountain wacist!!"

You sound poor.


worldpulse.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: [Fark user image 425x425]
Ots already been ruined, might as well scour it clean and make those remains the monument.


Wow!  Flashback to the paleo days of the intrawebs with Rathergood and flash...

Bagger 288!
Youtube azEvfD4C6ow
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: runwiz: Trump wanted to get his head added to Mount Rushmore.  He can just settle for Stone Mountain. I'm sure the locals would be OK with it.

What makes you think the locals want Trump on there?  Stone Mountain, just like the rest of metro Atlanta is a deep blue area.

[Fark user image 850x530]


After the audit?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In May, the board voted to relocate Confederate flags away from the main hiking area. Now, it will consider a new park logo, one that's not expected to feature an image of the carving.

So they know it's wrong, but they want to persist in their racism.


That's the part that made the least since.  "Relocate"?   The only place a Confederate flag should be relocated is to a trash can.
 
