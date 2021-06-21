 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man spends £130,000 to look like a real-life filter. No word if he used a filter for the pictures in the article   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, there are better ways to spend that much money. Like donate it to the poor kdawg7736 Fund.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
why would anyone want to spend money to look like a filter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are farking STOOPIT.  News at 10.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Based on this photo, I'd say that looks like a band pass filter.
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Aneece, now known as Anephew"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Works for me...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next week on Lifestyles of the Mentally Ill...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mr Butts thinks it's weird, too

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the hell is up with his nipple?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
that makes my face hurt.

/yeah, i know. it's killing you.
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, oh so true on that note......otherwise NUFF SAID!!!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All that money spent, when he could have just grown a nice bushy mustache.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not real happy how mine turned out.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
he should have bought some rims, a bunch of yellow stickers, and a pair of knockoff glass packs.  that stuff gets the panties dropping with a quickness
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image 272x360]
Not real happy how mine turned out.


LOL, I'm apparently too old, because that is what I honestly thought initially he was doing when I read the headline.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With that kind of money, he could have paid a pron star for a mushroom rub and a spanking.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you have no useful thoughts in your head....
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would rather have spent that money paying a woman to pretend to like the real me instead of paying to have women actually like the fake me.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

