(CNBC) Probably just a matter of time before Amazon come out with an official pee bottle (cnbc.com)
    Amazon's army, Prime Day, CNBC, Amazon DSP, Amazon's contract drivers, Amazon's cost structure changes, dangerous situations, poor routing practices  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If they did, it would be simultaneously the most bad-taste* yet hilarious thing they've ever done.


* Pun not intended, but there it is anyway.
 
groverpm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should just install a bog instead of driver's seat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vehicles? I thought Amazon had invisible aircraft.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There should be a modern day version of the classic 16 tons song
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
every time i see these guys i try to yell that they can use my toilet but their dashboard-mounted-tablet is probably screaming at them to keep going so they don't hear me and drive off
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: There should be a modern day version of the classic 16 tons song


You haul 16 tons and what do you get
Another day older and covered in piss.

/
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can buy them on Amazon!
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff Said.....
 
