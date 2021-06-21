 Skip to content
 
(WDW News Today)   Disney World has its own pickle incident   (wdwnt.com) divider line
53
    More: Amusing, English-language films, Instagram user @alex64gaming, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom, Disney Parks news, User @bizmark23  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God for morons to bring us this type of entertainment.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where no man has gone before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geese, she couldn't wait to get to the gift shop and pick up the "F*cking Goofy" vibrator.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: people are stupid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the pandemic is over when people are back to doing stupid things.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cucumber Number (Remastered)
Youtube HTybRDAYgMc
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn girl, have you been to Orlando? There are dozens of adult toy stores across the street from Disney property.

I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there? What's even in EPCOT besides beer that would take my entire inheritance and life savings to get drunk on?
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember going on that ride and wondering why there were no queues. Then I found out why there were no queues.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all thought about doing it...

BTW, I used to hate that ride growing up. My siblings and I called it the vegetable boat because it was so boring.

Now that I'm older with a kid, I understand its necessity. It's a slow moving, sit down experience in the air conditioning. It helps break up the hustle of waiting in line for an hour and a half to watch animatronic fish at the Finding Nemo attraction next door.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I unlocked Toxic Rick in Fortnite yesterday. Yeah, 49 years old and getting a kick, etc.

///3 slashies as this is my life's crowning achievement

//2 slashies I once made it almost all the way thru drinking around the world at Epcot.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You know the pandemic is over when people are back to doing stupid things.


When did they stop?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Damn girl, have you been to Orlando? There are dozens of adult toy stores across the street from Disney property.

I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there? What's even in EPCOT besides beer that would take my entire inheritance and life savings to get drunk on?


Not to mention they really botched their ice storm response in Texas last winter.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone remind me. Which of Disney's theme parks has alcohol for sale?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PICKLE SURPRISE [HQ]
Youtube N733Ofj2cVQ
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherDale: This just in: people are stupid.


Stupid? I don't see your name prominently displayed in a Fark thread.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Someone remind me. Which of Disney's theme parks has alcohol for sale?


All of them, but Magic Kingdom is limited to a restaurant or two if I remember correctly.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds are she did it so she could post the video to social media. Too bad she didn't break her leg.  I'd have given that video a "like".
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [i.pinimg.com image 570x571]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You know the pandemic is over when people are back to doing stupid things.


People were doing plenty of stupid things during the pandemic.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there?


It's one of those things you do just to rest your legs and grab a few minutes of air conditioning. (See also: It's a Small World)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Someone remind me. Which of Disney's theme parks has alcohol for sale?


As I aforementioned, EPCOT. They have beer and wine from several countries around the world. But plan on selling your car if you want to get enough money to get a buzz on.

Hollywood Studios sells liquor near the tower. Animal Kingdom has booze smoothies and beer throughout. Actually, the Magic Kingdom is the only park that doesn't sell hooch, except for wine at the finer restaurants.

You're better off bringing your own. But in plastic, they have metal detectors.

I should write a tour guide.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: big pig peaches: Someone remind me. Which of Disney's theme parks has alcohol for sale?

All of them, but Magic Kingdom is limited to a restaurant or two if I remember correctly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The boat ride is sponsored by Chiquita, which used to be the United Fruit Company.

The boat ride takes passengers through a jungle in a banana republic brought to you by the company that originated the term.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's farking fat. Maybe she's just hungry.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: FatherDale: This just in: people are stupid.

Stupid? I don't see your name prominently displayed in a Fark thread.


Maybe there's a reason for that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a 100 percent chance she had her pass revoked and was kicked out of the park, with a permanent 'trespass' on file for her.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's highly inadvisable to go around grabbing cucumbers at Disney. Uh, so I hear.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Geese, she couldn't wait to get to the gift shop and pick up the "F*cking Goofy" vibrator.


Don't drag me into this!

It's clearly a jerping situation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Mugato: I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there?

It's one of those things you do just to rest your legs and grab a few minutes of air conditioning. (See also: It's a Small World)


Carousel of Climate Control Progress.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: Damn girl, have you been to Orlando? There are dozens of adult toy stores across the street from Disney property.

I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there? What's even in EPCOT besides beer that would take my entire inheritance and life savings to get drunk on?


Amazingly, yes it is.  It's one of the few original things still there that hasn't been changed a lot.

As far as what's there now?  They added a LOT more pavilions for different countries.  Other than that, not much (other than Spaceship Earth) is still there from the 80's and early 90's.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: She's farking fat. Maybe she's just hungry.


Fat people don't eat cucumbers.
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz........& why not
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boat jumpers were a favorite pastime of security when I worked for The Mouse. Pirates was best because it was long enough for us to assemble a sizable presence on the dock by the time the boat arrived.

Best line: "I didn't think you REALLY had cameras!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You just know if she had fallen and hurt herself she would be suing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meat0918: Rapmaster2000: You know the pandemic is over when people are back to doing stupid things.

When did they stop?


Had about 3 people in a row be complete assholes when I was about to check out at the grocery store. Talked with the cashier at the end...

"Are people just more rude lately are we back to normal?"

Her response: "I can't even tell anymore... "
 
Publikwerks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, if security took her away and later on she was found floating facedown in the Small World ride, there would be less of these incidents.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Super Chronic: Mugato: I haven't been to EPCOT in decades. Living with the Land is still there?

It's one of those things you do just to rest your legs and grab a few minutes of air conditioning. (See also: It's a Small World)

Carousel of Climate Control Progress.


That one has a bonus: it's long enough that you can catch a power nap.

(I just googled to see how long it really is - only 21 minutes? I could have sworn it was like two hours, from my memory of it.)
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As lame as it sounds, the backstage tour of the Land is actually pretty cool. Don't judge me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Boat jumpers were a favorite pastime of security when I worked for The Mouse. Pirates was best because it was long enough for us to assemble a sizable presence on the dock by the time the boat arrived.


That sounds fun as hell. My only theme park work experience was operating the rides at Busch Gardens. All I could do was kill some tourists but going after divers in air conditioned rides sounds like a blast.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Disney needs to acquire the rights to the Charlie/Willie Wonka franchise, and then it can employ a squadron of Oompa Loompas to cart off morons like this.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Disney needs to acquire the rights to the Charlie/Willie Wonka franchise, and then it can employ a squadron of Oompa Loompas to cart off morons like this.


Disney doesn't already own that? Wow.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [i.pinimg.com image 570x571]


Pickle Mick-ey?
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pickles and cheese.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: You just know if she had fallen and hurt herself she would be suing.


She'd lose.
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 344x465]


Banned German Ninja Turtles Commercial
Youtube jC3pGcRHeQ0
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't news, this is FARK a poorly shot video in which nothing of consequence happens.
 
