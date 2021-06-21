 Skip to content
 
(WWLP)   Petition to stop Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth after space trip nears 40,000 signatures. However, Bezos only needs Sir Isaac Newton's signature   (wwlp.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I demand he be taxed.
Crack him good.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If his rockets work as well as his batteries, I'm pretty sure you won't need a petition.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish him a speedy return to earth.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I wish him a speedy return to earth.


9.8mps2
works for me
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last time we had this thread we had a bunch of ghoulish idiots wishing that his rocket would explode on liftoff. And some even said the crew with him dying where worth it to be rid of him.

Then I got called a Republican for saying we shouldn't wish death upon people and that I worshiped capitalism.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not really feeling the dumb Bezos petitions - eating the Mona Lisa, not returning to earth. They just feel like depressing acknowledgments of how little power we actually have - a petition asking Bezos to not return to earth will get just as much response from him as one asking for pro-worker policies.

I am, however, appreciating the mental image of Bezos and his brother achieving their lifelong dream of going into space, only to probably end up vomiting violently together.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Then I got called a Republican for saying we shouldn't wish death upon people and that I worshiped capitalism.


Are billionaires still people?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This picture of this petition belongs in the dictionary under Impotence.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sir Isaac Newton is the deadliest son of a biatch in space....
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Last time we had this thread we had a bunch of ghoulish idiots wishing that his rocket would explode on liftoff. And some even said the crew with him dying where worth it to be rid of him.

Then I got called a Republican for saying we shouldn't wish death upon people and that I worshiped capitalism.


How very republican of you to jump into a thread and claim victimhood.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But meaningless performative gestures prove that you care!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bezos isnt really going to space. They are filming this whole thing on an Amazon studios sound stage. You dont really think they spent half a billion dollars on one season of lord of the rings do you?
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jules Verne warned us about situations like this.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, he's coming back to earth, no doubt about that...

Its just a question of if he comes back in one piece or in puree form.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now that you mention it, how much energy would it take to stop anything that size from falling to Earth once it is in free-fall?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Ker_Thwap: I wish him a speedy return to earth.

9.8mps2
works for me


Until he reaches terminal velocity.
 
