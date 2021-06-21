 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Mia born at MIA. Lucky mom didn't travel to Phoenix   (local10.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 500x176] [View Full Size image _x_]


I totally forgot about that (barely) one hit wonder from 2003.

Joe Strummer is listed as the writer of that song.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey I knew a girl named Phoenix.

/at least that was the name she used when she danced
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the airport agreed to only charge her as much as a hospital would.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If a child is born on a plane, do you have to pay for an extra seat, or an extra baggage fee?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Pick yo babah up at baggage claim!"
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: LewDux: [Fark user image 500x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

I totally forgot about that (barely) one hit wonder from 2003.

Joe Strummer is listed as the writer of that song.


That's a different song.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Or Sioux City
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: LewDux: [Fark user image 500x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

I totally forgot about that (barely) one hit wonder from 20038.

Joe Strummer is listed as the a writer of that song

.

Though the gif is from a song released in 2012, so who knows wtf you mean.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


I don't understand.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Hey I knew a girl named Phoenix.

/at least that was the name she used when she danced


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yabbut where was she conceived?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: LewDux: [Fark user image 500x176] [View Full Size image _x_]

I totally forgot about that (barely) one hit wonder from 2003.

Joe Strummer is listed as the writer of that song.


The Complex Journey of M.I.A. & PAPER PLANES | New British Canon
Youtube 6X2E7Hb4MLc
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could be worse:

"Hey, my name is pronounced Y Y ZED"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think it's even better it wasn't Fresno.

The Fresno Yosemite International airport code is FAT.

But that's only the second best reason it wasn't Fresno.

/the first is Fresno.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Paper Planes but every time there's a gun shot it's a musket
Youtube XHOXakHMxkc
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Girl's gonna grow up with absolutely no sense of direction.
 
