(NPR)   Claudette depressed, Prozac may lighten her mood by the time she gets to the beach   (npr.org) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Claudette, National Hurricane Center, tropical storm status, high winds, Storm  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claudette: screw you guys, I'm going to Newfoundland (storms off)...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She came through the Atlanta area on Saturday.

I enjoyed the rain and even turned off my underground sprinklers that day.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was hoping for some of that action in NY. Have to wait for the next one
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She might pick up some wine and Ambien as she passes through the suburbs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tropical Depression is the name of down-tempo xanax infused Jimmy Buffet cover band
/I'm glad Claudette went out to sea
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I believe you Subby. You are my PDR for cray meds. And for good reason
 
Flincher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Claudette-theshield.gif
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Claudette: screw you guys, I'm going to Newfoundland (storms off)...


Sounds like a Fundy time
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: beezeltown: Claudette: screw you guys, I'm going to Newfoundland (storms off)...

Sounds like a Fundy time


oops, wrong province ;(
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
