(Daily Star)   The sound of sex is in the air in Austria after randy mountaineers snapped having sex at 6,500ft by webcam (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's a couple and not...

img.fark.netView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lucky ducks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Put another shrimp IN the barbie mate.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nock Mountains,

It tells you right there in the name what ought to be going on.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Put another shrimp IN the barbie mate.


"Another"?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well at least they went to some remote, out of the way, as far as they knew, the only people for dozens of Km's and no random cameras near by.

Some people put absolutely no effort into getting away and then get PISSED when they're "accidentally caught"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I clicked the link I was shown a video of a woman being arrested in Myrtle Beach for wearing a thong bikini.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: When I clicked the link I was shown a video of a woman being arrested in Myrtle Beach for wearing a thong bikini.


Scroll down....
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: When I clicked the link I was shown a video of a woman being arrested in Myrtle Beach for wearing a thong bikini.


If your toilet is facing north, turn your phone 10 degrees to the right. That'll fix it.
 
major hatred
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Earth is too f****** crowded when you can't even screw your girlfriend in the top of the mountain without some a****** taking a picture. What the f*** is the matter with this guy ruining to people's Beautiful Moments.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GIG-I-TEEEEE
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: When I clicked the link I was shown a video of a woman being arrested in Myrtle Beach for wearing a thong bikini.


Which I'm pretty sure we saw here on Fark at least two years ago. That entire site is garbage.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkaDark: Nock Mountains,

It tells you right there in the name what ought to be going on.


Nock Mountain?  More like Nookie Mountain.
 
