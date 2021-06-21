 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Global study claims down to Earth atheists are just as happy as those that fly with skywizards   (msn.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Religion, Faith, University of Cologne, firm belief, happiness surveys, Atheism, devout religious believers, Journal of Happiness Studies  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 7:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:

The Cologne researchers said religion and happiness depend heavily on the country involved. In strictly religious countries, atheists are less satisfied with their lives, but ratings improve in more liberal countries with a high proportion of non-believers.

They suggested this could be linked to discrimination against atheists in theocracies or highly religious states.

well duh.

All else being equal, atheists are just as happy as religious when they are not being persecuted.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With global warming killing the habitable parts of the planet and the US sliding towards fascism, I don't see how anyone can be happy, religious or not.

\plus, I stubbed my toe
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: TFA:

The Cologne researchers said religion and happiness depend heavily on the country involved. In strictly religious countries, atheists are less satisfied with their lives, but ratings improve in more liberal countries with a high proportion of non-believers.

They suggested this could be linked to discrimination against atheists in theocracies or highly religious states.

well duh.

All else being equal, atheists are just as happy as religious when they are not being persecuted.


And, it would seem, religious folk are never more happy than when pretending to be persecuted.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably just as miserable too, subby.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've come to realize I'm a Star Trek Agnostic.
There's too much out there to decide one way or the other until we get a couple millennia of space travel under our belts and even then who the fark knows.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything happens for a no reason.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And, it would seem, religious folk are never more happy than when pretending to be persecuted.


Not just religious folk.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So everyone really is just as miserable as I am? Oh good, I thought the key to happiness could only be obtained through the Ponzi schemes, and I just couldn't bring myself to join in on the grift.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't work out so well for Madalyn Murray-O'Hair, the most famous atheist of all, though. Her eldest son became a born-again preacher because of his Mommy issues, and Madalyn herself, her other son and her granddaughter wound up in a shallow grave...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many of my joints are athy, but my right knee is the atheist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We drove past a church yesterday and my 5 year-old said "Why are so many people at the church?" because he has never seen the church filled with cars since this pandemic started.  To him it's just a big building with a playground behind it.  My wife said they're there to worship and then she had to explain that some people think an invisible man created everything and they have to go there and sing songs to him and read books about him and give him money and it just sounded insane.

I've never had a problem with religion.  I just don't care.  But trying to explain religion to a 5 year-old was super awkward.  If you as a Christian think I'm weird, try to explain to a child a religion that you don't believe.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being an atheist in the bible belt can suck but only because the overwhelmingly religious populace will treat you like you're a literal vampire living among them. That's why most atheists here feign some level of religious belief even when they clearly don't actually believe any of it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i'm not convinced.

i probably would be happier if i could blame all my problems on some evil figure that is out to destroy me, think that no matter how many bad things i do i can just get excused for it by asking my imaginary friend to give me a free pass, and rest assured that no matter how shiat life on earth gets i don't have to do anything about it because i'll go to a place where everything will be perfect after i'm dead

fantasies usually are better than reality
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happiness is relative. There have been studies on this including with prisoners on death row and found that even some death row inmates were found content and happiness in their situation.

I've got a ton of work stress, the occasional financial stress, and some social stress, but I'm not a miserable person.

I think things like happiness, sadness, misery, etc. for most people comes and goes based on their relative state of being and for most people, they have a state of neutrality. They simply go about their day neither happy nor sad or angry or whatever, they simply "are".

You've heard the expression that certain special things lose the quality of being special if it happens all the time, that has to do with human nature adapting to new situations. If you are poor and suddenly find yourself making $1000 a week, at first that makes you really happy, but it quickly loses the novelty and your life adapts and you return to a state of neutrality.

So when they say Atheists are "just as happy" as religious people, that's because most people are in a neutral state and have to give their happiness some thought, and upon evaluation. So you get the statement "Yes, all things considered, I have a pretty happy life".
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kid_icarus: Being an atheist in the bible belt can suck but only because the overwhelmingly religious populace will treat you like you're a literal vampire living among them. That's why most atheists here feign some level of religious belief even when they clearly don't actually believe any of it.


If anyone knows of your religious beliefs (or lack thereof) it's because you told them.
 
Conthan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Didn't work out so well for Madalyn Murray-O'Hair, the most famous atheist of all, though. Her eldest son became a born-again preacher because of his Mommy issues, and Madalyn herself, her other son and her granddaughter wound up in a shallow grave...


What an ugly comment. From what I understand the murders were more related to a robbery rather than anything to do with her atheism. Besides, it's not like the religious are exempt from nasty endings, just ask Jesus.
 
fasahd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a friend that worked with a zealot He would say "you might think you are happy but you aren't True happiness only comes through Jesus"

'Um, yeah but if I think I'm happy,,,,,nevermind'

Fark: The guys name was Ellis Diaz!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: With global warming killing the habitable parts of the planet and the US sliding towards fascism, I don't see how anyone can be happy, religious or not.

\plus, I stubbed my toe


You're obviously not a cocaine user
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Being non-religious, I'd like to see data on which group (religious vs non-) causes more unhappiness than the other.
 
Conthan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: kid_icarus: Being an atheist in the bible belt can suck but only because the overwhelmingly religious populace will treat you like you're a literal vampire living among them. That's why most atheists here feign some level of religious belief even when they clearly don't actually believe any of it.

If anyone knows of your religious beliefs (or lack thereof) it's because you told them.


I have never told a coworker my religious beliefs, but things do come up. I've been asked what church I attend by coworkers before. I apparently had a few coworkers thinking I was Jewish for a while because I had insisted on no ham on my sandwich one time at lunch, and never worked Saturdays.
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you're saying that endless guilt and threats of eternal damnation don't make you happier than people that ignore those things?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: kid_icarus: Being an atheist in the bible belt can suck but only because the overwhelmingly religious populace will treat you like you're a literal vampire living among them. That's why most atheists here feign some level of religious belief even when they clearly don't actually believe any of it.

If anyone knows of your religious beliefs (or lack thereof) it's because you told them.


Look, everyone! Someone who has never been the victim of rumor mongering!

People are astonishingly astute about things that are none of their business. Admission or not, it quickly becomes, "the truth". Small neighborhoods are the worst in my world. I can't speak on church populations, though there may be a strong correlation there.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Conthan: Kriggerel: Didn't work out so well for Madalyn Murray-O'Hair, the most famous atheist of all, though. Her eldest son became a born-again preacher because of his Mommy issues, and Madalyn herself, her other son and her granddaughter wound up in a shallow grave...

What an ugly comment. From what I understand the murders were more related to a robbery rather than anything to do with her atheism. Besides, it's not like the religious are exempt from nasty endings, just ask Jesus.


Agreed, I'm not exactly sure what this has to do with happiness. But to expand on that, it was a former employee of the foundation that confessed to murdering them. The employee thought they were skimming from the org and keeping it in a deposit box or some over seas account. And because she was infamous, the news media ran sensationalist stories around the embezzlement claims post mortem despite there being no evidence when the FBI investigated it.
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you can embrace a belief in an afterlife with the trappings of your choice to make you happy, I think you might as easily embrace some other differed thing to do the same. If you feel better giving yourself over to some grandious surrogate parent, you might prefer religion. If you reject that, you might be happier as a non believer.
 
lefty248
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While in NO several years ago. During a conversation, feeding christians to the lions came up. Being an atheist I asked "why did we stop doing that". You should have seen the shocked looks in the room. It was hilarious 🤣.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GoldSpider: kid_icarus: Being an atheist in the bible belt can suck but only because the overwhelmingly religious populace will treat you like you're a literal vampire living among them. That's why most atheists here feign some level of religious belief even when they clearly don't actually believe any of it.

If anyone knows of your religious beliefs (or lack thereof) it's because you told them.


Not necessarily. If you live in an area where it's considered abnormal to not go to church, it won't take long for everyone to know if you don't go to church, and to know the reason why you don't go to church, without you having to say a word.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.