(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Nude man breaks into Bel Air home, kills family's pet birds'. Looks like Carlton's residuals check didn't clear   (ktla.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's got that AFW money now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those birds did something.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship him to West Philadelphia, same level of clothing and stuff.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out naked man!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't get cocky and choke the chickens.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: [Fark user image image 425x290]


We got no food, we got no jobs, our pets' heads are falling off!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mat Sabz was at home when his wife Monica called him to tell him someone was inside their house, he said.

I get that she might have been notified by the Ring, but this should have required a least a few more words.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what triggered Mike Tyson's first knockout?  Someone killed his birds?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Its not un-us-u-al to have Car-l-ton snap your neck'
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We've got no food! We've got no jobs! Our pets' heads are falling off!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was the birds or him, man.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Those birds did something.


They'd kill you, given the chance...
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah someone walking in my house and killing my parakeets is going out on a goddamn stretcher
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
outdoorlife.comView Full Size


Once they enter into your home all bets are off. Give them one chance to leave and if they do not remove them from the gene pool.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Intruder: You guys want a cracker?


Both birds in unison:  F*ck off, creep!!!


Intruder:  *cracking knuckles....*  Okaaay.....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Just take those old records off the shelf,
I'll sit and listen to 'em by myself..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Looks like a stable guy, just not a bird lover.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
John Wick reboot moving forward I see.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nude man in a Bel Air home sounds like the name of a 1980's concept album.
 
