(NYPost)   Since this is in the New York Post, we are now questioning the existence of elves, China, and even ears   (nypost.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But we shouldn't, subby.  People shouldn't be posting ANY of the NYP's drivel.  So Fark you.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do the ones who can't afford it just stick their heads in mechanical rice pickers?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These beauty seekers claim that by enlarging their ears, their faces look slimmer and thus more attractive.

You can also try freestyle wrestling for a while. Keep at it long enough and it'll happen to you eventually.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was only one picture in the article of a person who received plastic surgery and her ears were made slightly bigger and to go out more, but I would not call them elf ears.

Of course, this is the Post.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of China.
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff Said.....
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is fae propaganda if I have ever seen it.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It works for some...
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of my kids was called "teacup" at school for having ears that stuck from each side of the head at probably a 45 degree angle.  And there are people that actually want their ears to stick out?

Twenty minutes with the plastic surgeon took care of my kid.  How long to just stick a small chunk of wood behind each ear?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

