 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Car Guy)   An auto insurance company dug through two million insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S., and ranked them based on how bad the drivers were. Omaha, you got some 'splaining to do   (quotewizard.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Ranking, slow driver, U.S. cities, worst drivers, St. Louis, city ranks, Non-parametric statistics, San Antonio  
•       •       •

1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nebraska has more DUIs than Wisconsin? Unpossible.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Nebraska has more DUIs than Wisconsin? Unpossible.


Nebraska enforces more DUIs than Wisconsin. Big difference.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah, regular schlubs shouldn't be piloting two tons in public.

We know that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Insurance company down on Omaha?

The feeling is Mutual.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4    New Orleans, LA55   59   66   65

This is all the explanation you need for this crap list, and a peek into how the industry works. New Orleans drivers are TERRIBLE, just godawful bad. The reason you have a lower rate of DUIs and traffic incidents among them is because most of them are UNINSURED, and as such don't figure in to the stats here.

A much better metric would be how much comprehensive coverage costs
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously not a fark was given to the Atlanta metro area.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Meltro: 4    New Orleans, LA55   59   66   65

This is all the explanation you need for this crap list, and a peek into how the industry works. New Orleans drivers are TERRIBLE, just godawful bad. The reason you have a lower rate of DUIs and traffic incidents among them is because most of them are UNINSURED, and as such don't figure in to the stats here.

A much better metric would be how much comprehensive coverage costs


I hate when some dumb shiat goes down in New Orleans and it backs up traffic so badly that you can't even take I-12 to go around
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Nebraska has more DUIs than Wisconsin? Unpossible.


Wisconsinites know how to drink, plus, the cops are also Wisconsinites
 
swankywanky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Atlanta the 8th BEST drivers?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Phoenix at only 15th worse?....had to be because of covid...now that everything is opened up we can rise to the top
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a resident of Nebraska, this in no way surprises me.

As a former resident of Detroit, I am happy to see Detroit drivers recognized as being among the best.
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
An auto insurance company dug through two million insurance quotes in the 70 largest cities in the U.S., and ranked them based on how bad the drivers were

I had no idea what I was about to read here...thought it was gonna be a ranking of insurance quote inequality or something farky like that
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Curious to see a big city like St. Louis up there.
 
pdieten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chicago #1 for speeding.

My word. I'd have never guessed. /s
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chicago is #1 for speeding, and #6 for citations? If they count red light/speed cameras, I'd say the second number is probably too low.

The speeding sounds about right, though. Sorry, guy who was doing 55 in the second from left lane on 294 yesterday. We're not following your lead, or your plodding ass.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is so weird.  My wife worked a job in omaha for a couple of years and I went out several time to stay for a week and there didn't seem to be a bunch of bad drivers.
 
XSV
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is one of the few times you'll hear me actively argue against data points. . . .

But no way Birmingham is #1 best drivers.  The metric is broken, and here's why according to me:

1) Stopping to turn right, when not at an intersection
2) People here will stop the flow of traffic to let out cars from a side street.  Often not just one, but sometimes THE ENTIRE LINE ON THE SIDE STREET.
3) People here don't know how ordering in stop signs work.  In Alabama, if you arrive at a stop sign intersection at the same time as another car, the car to the right hand of each driver goes first (sorry don't know how to word it better).  yet every intersection with a stop sign becomes a vehicle version of the teenage phone conversation trying to end: "no you hang up first." I've literally had cars at 3-way intersections, that were already stopped and could have been through the intersection by the time I stop, instead wait for me and wave me through first.
4) On Interstates/freeways the common consensus is "find a lane you're comfortable with and just ride it out." I know this isn't exclusive to here, but often times the fastest moving lane is the "slow" lane.
5) Turning left where there's a median.  Birmingham people don't understand than you don't have to make the full turn in one go.  The median is there to help you get across.  and God help you if you do use the median, other drivers have no idea how to handle it.


In Summary, Birmingham is the "best" by these metrics because everyone tries to be too considerate instead of obeying traffic laws or they drive terrified of everyone and everything else on the road.  It makes driving here stressful, because you can't assume that traffic will flow like you're taught.  I grew up in Atlanta, and say what you will about it, but everyone drives the same kind of aggressive which makes navigating traffic "easier" because I know if I leave a car space in front of me on 285, someone will come over into my lane.  In Birmingham, if I try and be nice and let someone over, they're not comfortable coming over until there's at least 5-8 car lengths available.

/no I don't have road rage, why do you ask?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Virginia Beach in the top 20 worst?  I would have guessed Chesapeake, but OK.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The kids were raised to drive that way.
The insurance company ran so many car crash commercials kids were brainwashed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

T-bone was my favorite.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can explain.

I believe in defensive driving.  I also believe the best defense is a good offense.

And the rest, as they say, is history.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmmm, as a daily driver in Columbus, Ohio I'd have thought we'd be ranked much higher than 4th worst...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Meltro: 4    New Orleans, LA55   59   66   65

This is all the explanation you need for this crap list, and a peek into how the industry works. New Orleans drivers are TERRIBLE, just godawful bad. The reason you have a lower rate of DUIs and traffic incidents among them is because most of them are UNINSURED, and as such don't figure in to the stats here.

A much better metric would be how much comprehensive coverage costs


What do you think the rates are based on?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Curious to see a big city like St. Louis up there.


Never been to St Louis?
 
Angry_Marmot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
#5 - Richmond Va

RVA represent!  30 craft breweries + no decent public transportation = Silver medal in DUIs
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Best drivers:  #13 Boston

Because when you think of good drivers, you think of Bostonians.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Site is Farked?

(Haven't used that question in years...)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every places drivers are the worst. You never hear people talking about how good the drivers are where they live.

I would wager more than half of licensed drivers shouldn't be.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can somebody cross-reference this list with 1) used Lexuses/Audis
2) drivers w/ expired paper tags
3) Carmax/AutoNation stickers

Because all the bad drivers I see in Dallas check these three boxes.
 
pdieten
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Best drivers:  #13 Boston

Because when you think of good drivers, you think of Bostonians.


As long as they aren't hammered, they should be in good shape because they can't drive fast enough to get any speeding tickets.

I've driven in Boston. It's just a different skill set and mindset than it is in other places (if I ever hear a GPS say "keep right/left at the fork" again I swear I'm gonna lose it) but it does work, in its own way.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.