(Sky.com)   Let's see how the nouveau riche of the new South African diamond rush are doing. Oh. Right. Carry on, then   (news.sky.com) divider line
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's someone with a pickaxe on their head

e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, someone needed that field dug in a hurry, and on the cheap.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, wristwatch futures are up noticably.
 
Talking_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel genuinely disappointed for them.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.


Get outta here!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.


You can figure out which is which by the local sports. Baseball is played in a diamond, whereas tennis and basketball are played on quartz.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

You can figure out which is which by the local sports. Baseball is played in a diamond, whereas tennis and basketball are played on quartz.


*rimshot*
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.


I saw reports about it on TV - I could see that the crystals were quartz even with poor field video, on TV.
People are inclined to believe things that they desperately want to believe.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

You can figure out which is which by the local sports. Baseball is played in a diamond, whereas tennis and basketball are played on quartz.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Talking_Toaster: I feel genuinely disappointed for them.


Yeah, but I'm glad it's being report.  It's a nice reminder for the more impulsive among us that for every "I took a chance and made my fortune." story, there are a million "I took a chance and got hosed." stories.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

I saw reports about it on TV - I could see that the crystals were quartz even with poor field video, on TV.
People are inclined to believe things that they desperately want to believe.


Even putative smart people want to believe in the unlikely.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Di​amond_Hoax#:~:text=The%20diamond%20hoa​x%20of%201872,Utah%2C%20Wyoming%2C%20a​nd%20Colorado.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

You can figure out which is which by the local sports. Baseball is played in a diamond, whereas tennis and basketball are played on quartz.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for the bad link.   Try this.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Great_Di​amond_Hoax
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What if Reddit were to push up the price of quartz?

I don't know if that could happen, but human greed is fun to watch until the very end when the Rolling Stones story about the guy who sold everything he had to get in on the quartz rush and is now living in a van down by the river.  It's a cool van, but he doesn't own it.  Now there's the twist RS editors look for.

"Edward Fark used to believe in quartz.  "I really thought it was my ticket out of the healthcare industry," the former top rated brain surgeon said.  "Now, it's just become another kinda rock, maybe."

Fark joined thousands of others when quartz was discovered in Quartz County Utah near the Quartz River.  Suddenly, the little town of Quartz MInes was inundated with prospectors looking for a quick road to wealth.  "I used to charge 10 million dollars to rewire athlete's brains to athlete better," said Quartz.  "It was the only way to get slightly better performance without steroids or training.   I thought this would be faster."

Arriving here ahead of the crowds, Fark was lucky.  He found a hotel room with 23 other Quartzers as they called themselves.  The days were hard; they spent from sun up until noon, gathering quartz in the quartz fields.  Then, they'd break for lunch, check their phones, call the Quartz bank hoping for good news, snackies, and then back to the hotel room to wait their turn in the bathroom.

Other Quartzers weren't that lucky.  Quartz Mines quickly ran out of places to stay, food and there were no medical facilities in the small town.  Turns out "Quartz Fever" is an actually fatal disease for some people.  Bodies littered the street - being only one street in Quartz Mine.   No one felt it was their jerb to clean up the corpses so they stayed there until the gorillas ate them before themselves freezing to death in the winter.   Now, frozen gorilla corpses line the street.  The city is out of ideas having none to start with.

But that was after the Quartz Bust, the COVID and the second Quartz Bust which was the most impressive bust of them all.  Like the mopey jewelry chick bust in the right column.   Need to sign up for BareFark at least.  Overnight, the Quartz Mines went from 30,000 hopeful, greedy citizens to negative 5,000 citizens according to that one type of mathematician.

That's all behind Dr. Fark now.  Broke and Penniless since his wife Penny left him. He lives in a rented van down by the river.  He gets by doing brain surgery on the homeless for aluminum cans.  "I have this procedure where I just go up the nose with a coat hanger and after 10 minutes, they don't want to be homeless anymore.  It's a cromulent procedure and I'd sure like 300 million to study it further" says Dr. Fark.  "But the best offer so far has been 299 million, 999 thousand, 999 dollars with 99 cents and that just won't cut it."

Besides, there's word that a new cybercurrency will make him wealthy at least one more time.   Sundallas from rapper Trashie Tissues.   It's a cybercurrency like no other.    They're backed by those weird round sea creatures called Sun Dollars  so there's a very limited supply.  "All I need is a fish tank and some trained sea monkey to harvest the Sun Dollars"  claims Dr. Fark.

The sun goes down and we bid farewell to Dr. Fark and the rest of the Quarts Vets down by the river.  The cops want us to leave so they can beat the residence without a public record being made.  They ask nicely so we oblige.  Plus, this has been pretty depressing and we couldn't expense three meals a day for this story.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you want to get rich during a gold (or diamond) rush, don't be a miner - be the guy who sells them the picks and shovels.

/I'm sure that's one of the Rules of Acquisition
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

I saw reports about it on TV - I could see that the crystals were quartz even with poor field video, on TV.
People are inclined to believe things that they desperately want to believe.


Amen to that
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that's kinda sad. Like the article says this could have been life changing for those people.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Talking_Toaster: I feel genuinely disappointed for them.

Yeah, but I'm glad it's being report.  It's a nice reminder for the more impulsive among us that for every "I took a chance and made my fortune." story, there are a million "I took a chance and got hosed." stories.


So...don't take chances?

Statistically, you'll get more "No's" than "Yes's" in sales.
Same goes for book authors.
Business: 21.5% of startups fail in the first year, 30% in the second year, 50% in the fifth year, and 70% in their 10th year
Note: ALL major businesses today were a startup at some point.

That's not even going into love and marriage.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What if Reddit were to push up the price of quartz?

I don't know if that could happen, but human greed is fun to watch until the very end when the Rolling Stones story about the guy who sold everything he had to get in on the quartz rush and is now living in a van down by the river.  It's a cool van, but he doesn't own it.  Now there's the twist RS editors look for.

"Edward Fark used to believe in quartz.  "I really thought it was my ticket out of the healthcare industry," the former top rated brain surgeon said.  "Now, it's just become another kinda rock, maybe."

Fark joined thousands of others when quartz was discovered in Quartz County Utah near the Quartz River.  Suddenly, the little town of Quartz MInes was inundated with prospectors looking for a quick road to wealth.  "I used to charge 10 million dollars to rewire athlete's brains to athlete better," said Quartz.  "It was the only way to get slightly better performance without steroids or training.   I thought this would be faster."

Arriving here ahead of the crowds, Fark was lucky.  He found a hotel room with 23 other Quartzers as they called themselves.  The days were hard; they spent from sun up until noon, gathering quartz in the quartz fields.  Then, they'd break for lunch, check their phones, call the Quartz bank hoping for good news, snackies, and then back to the hotel room to wait their turn in the bathroom.

Other Quartzers weren't that lucky.  Quartz Mines quickly ran out of places to stay, food and there were no medical facilities in the small town.  Turns out "Quartz Fever" is an actually fatal disease for some people.  Bodies littered the street - being only one street in Quartz Mine.   No one felt it was their jerb to clean up the corpses so they stayed there until the gorillas ate them before themselves freezing to death in the winter.   Now, frozen gorilla corpses line the street.  The city is out of ideas having none to start with.

But that was after the Quartz Bust, the COVID and the s ...


Get musk to push quartz stocks like he does for crypto currencies.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: If you want to get rich during a gold (or diamond) rush, don't be a miner - be the guy who sells them the picks and shovels.

/I'm sure that's one of the Rules of Acquisition


Good point. Now you got me thinking about comparatives today...and I just realized I know someone who just got into setting up Coin-mining setups.
:D

/still going to think some more about that
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: shiny dagmar: Bonehead mistake. Quartz should've been distinguishable from diamond while still in the field, no lab needed.

You can figure out which is which by the local sports. Baseball is played in a diamond, whereas tennis and basketball are played on quartz.


I can't decided if I hate you or not...
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Well, someone needed that field dug in a hurry, and on the cheap.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What if Reddit were to push up the price of quartz?


Let's see... "Quartz makes up about 12 percent of the land surface and about 20 percent of the Earth's crust."

Might be challenging.  We're not talking about something in limited supply like GameStop shares.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: So...don't take chances?


Carefully consider risk and reward and then don't take chances that you can't afford to lose.

Sometimes people that don't think things through all that well.  Then when they see feel good story after feel good story about folks who "took a chance" and "hit it big" they often feel inspired to take big chances of their own without stopping to really think things through because "If it happened for them it can happen for me!".
I guess I was wrong when I thought people would infer that's who I was talking about when I said "the more impulsive among us".
 
