(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   North Carolina councilman suggests arresting people who give money to the homeless. Subby thinks we could solve more problems if we start arresting people who give money to politicians   (myfox8.com) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So I take it that would make it illegal for a homeless person to get a job?  And if someone's apartment / house caught on fire (or other disaster), then an employer would be legally required to fire that someone?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Add Mr. North Carolina councilman to the list for when society collapses and the Rise of Fark begins.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep, this would really solve the homeless problem. Let them all starve to death. What a creep.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WWJD, who would Jesus detain?
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Giving money to the homeless? Me? No, this isn't money, they're seeds for their prosperity. I'm planting them with this fledgling church.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We can give money to whoever the hell we want. This is MURICA.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like the principle of banning people from feeding pigeons. If they stop the feeding, yhe birds go elsewhere. Then there's other options...

maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's a conservative, presumably a Republican. And I'd bet he calls himself a "Christian," too.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No homeless. Homemore. 


