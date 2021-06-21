 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Hold on to yer butts. Tornado on ground in the Chicago suburbs
Original Tweet:
 
Stay safe Southsiders.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That was fun getting woken up by the siren. It's about 15 miles north of here and my town is not in the path.
 
Life Moves Pretty Fast...
Youtube vsYBtfQ3QDo
 
Approximate path of tornado (from twitter)

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The funnel cloud from the South Side

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
F*ck Woodridge in particular.
 
It's wiped Shermer from the map...
 
Video. Possible EF3 according to this poster
https://twitter.com/AMaffeiWX/status/​1​406837605572874245
 
It's on a mission from God?
 
Stay safe Chicago peeps.
 
Mab's pissed - hope everyone's OK.
 
Tornado through a suburb ain't no joke. Doubt any of those houses had a cellar.

/ put a couch in front of an interior wall and get between the two
// probably won't last long
/// you have an excellent reason to take the day off, now
 
https://www.nbcchicago.com/weather/co​n​firmed-large-and-extremely-dangerous-t​ornado-touches-down-in-chicago-suburbs​/2536730/
 
QLCS?

QLCS
 
Don't you forget about me...
 
More damage video
https://twitter.com/NoahGomezwx/statu​s​/1406839120912171008
 
I hope Bro is okay.
 
I'm seeing some bad stuff on Twitter... "mass casualty event", and "major fires" among the things flying around.
 
Lake County Indiana here and there was nothing going on until around 20 minutes ago.  Then blam rain and thunder.
 
Windy City username checking out alright.
 
Police scanner

Tornado Strikes Southern Chicago Metro - Live Scanner
Youtube S3h0rt5G2gU
 
No tornado sirens in downtown Chicago, so that is a good thing.
 
Hold onto your brats...
 
South of Detroit too
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

From https://twitter.com/ou_sams
 
The weather pattern all my life has been that tornadoes don't show up in this track very often at all, going North or South of Chicago. I theorize thanks to the disruption of climate patterns from anthropocentric causes, the old equilibriums are shifting, Chicago and the burbs will see more tornadoes and more violent weather than historically expected, as the pattern shifts North and East.
 
make me some tea: I'm seeing some bad stuff on Twitter... "mass casualty event", and "major fires" among the things flying around.


You ever seen good stuff on the twits?

I mean, I hope nobody had an eye put out or anything.
 
ugh

stay safe!
 
Trump didn't cause this tornado.
 
Sure, plenty. But when you search for #tornado and click the Latest tab it's never good.
 
OH NO, THERES A TOMATO HEADING FOR CHICK-A-GO!
 
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size


"I like big butts and I cannot lie..."
 
make me some tea: I'm seeing some bad stuff on Twitter... "mass casualty event", and "major fires" among the things flying around.


Just to pull you out of doom mode a little - remember "casualty" does not mean "death" in emergency management contexts.
 
Begoggle: Trump didn't cause this tornado.


Thanks, Obamas.
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
God, you can hear da sassidge burps. 

Hope Emo's ok.
 
First Mrs. O'Leary cow burns down the city, now this! Stay safe Chi-town.
 
BizarreMan: Lake County Indiana here and there was nothing going on until around 20 minutes ago.  Then blam rain and thunder.


Hello, neighbor, stay safe. Hoping we won't lose powe-
 
With that kind of damage, was expecting to see some passed out coeds and some guy with a Sharpie penis drawing on his forehead
 
True.
But it does mean dealing with injuries in the dark and rain.
Which sucks big time.
 
I live about 10 miles north of Justice, where it finally lifted.

It was on a straight west east path, so I breathed a sigh of relief when they said it lifted.

Drinking a shot of vodka and a beer and then trying to go to back to bed as I watch clouds zoom by at 55 miles an hour over my house.

Life is farking amazing.

Hope everyone's safe south of me.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/lives right near Midway Airport
//heard multiple sirens
///shiat just a little
////now that it's over I can sleep
//hope Woodridge is ok... mostly
 
Wouldn't make more sense to hold on to something bolted in to the ground?
 
Any Pie Left: The weather pattern all my life has been that tornadoes don't show up in this track very often at all, going North or South of Chicago. I theorize thanks to the disruption of climate patterns from anthropocentric causes, the old equilibriums are shifting, Chicago and the burbs will see more tornadoes and more violent weather than historically expected, as the pattern shifts North and East.



You are not wrong

It's not that the climate change is man made, it's that the CO2 we have pumped into the atmosphere won't let the climate change back. The climate was set to change regardless. That was the original speculation in the late 1980's when I first heard about it and goddamned if it didn't turn out to be true.
This is also a weather event. It's where the low developed combined with the moisture brought up from the gulf by, holy shiat it got named?, Claudette. Hell, it's still a depression sitting over Raleigh.

So that's the weather part. The climate part would be if this happens more frequently. So far I can't say that I remember many depressions sitting over Raleigh, but human memory is fragile and that's why we write shiat down. I'd have to go to the data to stick my neck out further.

you wanna hit this, I have research to do because I am a huge Earth science nerd.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
https://twitter.com/NWSIWX
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I gotta catch up on all these weather terms

I havent seen Twister in 20 years
 
and keep an eye on the Gulf near Texas. Probably just a rain maker, but potentially a big one.
or it could fizzle.
 
Something I love about living next to the mountains.  The rains can wash away everything, the hail can be heavy, the temperatures have been unseasonably hot, but no tornadoes or hurricanes.
 
now that I look at the sat it's just land evap

hope everyone is safe
 
Any Pie Left: The weather pattern all my life has been that tornadoes don't show up in this track very often at all, going North or South of Chicago. I theorize thanks to the disruption of climate patterns from anthropocentric causes, the old equilibriums are shifting, Chicago and the burbs will see more tornadoes and more violent weather than historically expected, as the pattern shifts North and East.


You're not wrong.

https://www.kswo.com/2021/04/01/resea​r​ch-indicates-that-significant-tornado-​threat-is-shifting-eastward-away-torna​do-alley/
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

