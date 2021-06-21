 Skip to content
 
(Casper Star-Tribune)   Woman calls her ex-husband as he lay dying in the hospital and tells him they're getting remarried. Who knew hospitals were so darned dusty?   (trib.com) divider line
28
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And I forgive you for banging my sister.  Now let's re-marry while you're on your deathbed. My new 'roommate' needs her rent."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance or assurance
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't strike me as a dusty story, was he insured? Because it seems like an insurance story.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might remarry my ex if I could immediately decide to pull the plug too.

Nah, fark that biatch.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Insurance and sizable trust I'm sure.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All this ex hate.

I honestly never even think about my ex wife.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't he get a say in the matter?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This isn't romantic at all.
Someone wants to get her talons into an inheritance that they realized they are missing out on.

"Crap! I thought he was going to live for decades! Quick! While he's on the terminal cancer grade pain killers!"
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: All this ex hate.

I honestly never even think about my ex wife.


I don't even have an ex, and I'm suspicious of this woman's motivation.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He won. He got the sweet release of death instead of torture.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That... Doesn't feel right at all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i went from thinking she was looking for the insurance money before reading to now thinking she'll just be on the hook for all the hospital bills
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was just making sure that he died in utter agony.
 
buntz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm just thinking she made the entire thing about her and obviously went to the news about it!

I do lots of things that never occurred to me that maybe I should call the news about it.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tells him or asks him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Risky maneuver on her part. What if he recovered?
 
Guuberre
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Marriage as Performance Art

No thanks
 
wademh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why? But i'm not curious enough to take a survey.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Woman: Now I get to take half or all of what you'll be leaving behind. BWHAHAHAHA!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She played him their song from her phone - Bette Midler's "Wings Beneath My Wings."

That's a lot of wings.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see most Farkers were thinking the same thing I was when I came into this thread.
 
OldJames
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did anyone check and see if they got a pre-nup before they said she's after his money? Not saying she isn't, but we should check
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know, made she broke up with him and she was the light of his life?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe, not made
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If this guy had no money, it's a sweet, touching story.  Every penny this guy had reduces the sweetness of the story.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Insurance, inheritance, etc. Be interesting to see if a new will gets drafted up real quick. Assuming one was made in which case if there's no will she'd get everything I'm assuming.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shastacola: This doesn't strike me as a dusty story, was he insured? Because it seems like an insurance story.


This.
 
