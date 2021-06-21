 Skip to content
(Thought Catalog)   I was suffering through a bout of ergophobia due to my cockulorum of a boss and my comberworld coworkers, so I decided to head to the bar, only to be accosted by a snecklifter who had arrived lanspredo. This has given me clinomania, so I'm bedward   (thoughtcatalog.com) divider line
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From TFA:

Trumpery
Things that look good but are actually worthless

I mean... it's close, if you're willing to be extremely generous with the concept of 'look good'.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
there is a word in German that translates to "take the dictionary out of your mouth". i don't speak German so i can't..
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Besmirch...  Ditty... Flighty... Stalwart...

These are not exactly "obscure" words.  Or, maybe, I'm just super-fancy.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw lanspresado on some previous similar list and now use it all the time.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bah, humbug.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Besmirch...  Ditty... Flighty... Stalwart...

These are not exactly "obscure" words.  Or, maybe, I'm just super-fancy.


Yeah, some of them are in my working vocabulary.  The author must have needed filler.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JustMatt: [i.imgur.com image 600x600]


There you go with your casual racism again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"January Nelson is a writer, editor, and dreamer. She writes about astrology, games, love, relationships, and entertainment. January graduated with an English and Literature degree from Columbia University."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Besmirch...  Ditty... Flighty... Stalwart...

These are not exactly "obscure" words.  Or, maybe, I'm just super-fancy.


Yes, if there aren't at least 3 words in that list that you weren't already using or able to use, put down the game controller and read some books.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Newspeak v.0000000001?
 
