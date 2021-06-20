 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Only Celine Dion being played 24/7? *Jams icepick in ear*   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just as the English kicked out the extremist Puritans, I assume the French kicked their extremists to Quebec.

Le Pen should emigrate there.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can safely just not go to Quebec.  Problem solved.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Quebec Canuckistan's Texas/ Alabama?  Florida?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calm down, subby. There's more options than just Celine Dion.

They can alternate with songs by William Shatner.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebuttal
Céline Dion - Ashes (from "Deadpool 2" Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Youtube CX11yw6YL1w

Little known fact.
That wasn't Ryan Reynolds dancin on the stage with her.
It was Shia LaBeouf.
You can tell by the heels.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An insular culture is a stagnant culture, and a stagnant culture is a dying culture.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it is a celion Dion song, but written by meatloaf?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: Calm down, subby. There's more options than just Celine Dion.

They can alternate with songs by William Shatner.


I honestly don't know what you're asking but I'm pretty sure the answer is 'oiu'
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they just laid claim to Justin Bieber. Finally taking some responsibility, Quebec
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once yelled, "FREEBIRD'" at Celine Dion in Vegas.

Apparently she doesn't take requests.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
William Shatner is from Quebec. And he has "music." Just sayin.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Is Quebec Canuckistan's Texas/ Alabama?  Florida?


Louisiana. But not for the reason you think. Not because it's French.

It's because it's haunted.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Calm down, subby. There's more options than just Celine Dion.

They can alternate with songs by William Shatner.


Captain Kirk is climbing a mountain, why is he climbing a mountain?
Youtube tkBVDh7my9Q
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
William Shatner "Sings" 'Rocket Man' (1978) - BEST QUALITY!
Youtube lul-Y8vSr0I
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Awww, man. I was gonna use that icepick.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What if it is a celion Dion song, but written by meatloaf?


Forgive me.  Written for meatloaf.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Is Quebec Canuckistan's Texas/ Alabama?  Florida?


No, they're an entirely different animal.

I'll freely admit that while I like Québec and most Québecers, there is also this sh*t which I would never try to defend.

First, they have Montréal, one of the oldest and most cosmopolitan cities in the Americas.

Second, unlike Texas, Alabama and Florida, Québec - once under the thumb of the Catholic Church - it almost all-at-once rejected both Catholicism and religion itself entirely and became most irreligious state in a rather irreligious country.

Google "Quiet Revolution". It's interesting reading.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I think they just laid claim to Justin Bieber. Finally taking some responsibility, Quebec


1) He was born in Ontario.
2) Your insane country is the one which made his douchy ass a famous star. That's on you.
3) We have absolutely no excuse for Celine Dion. We're very sorry, eh?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
did Norm Mcdonald publish any songs ? he's a Quebec city native if i recall right.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Is Quebec Canuckistan's Texas/ Alabama?  Florida?


Quebec is Canada's Karen.

Needy, attention seeking, constantly threatening nonsense.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is why people make fun of you.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worked in a small restaurant owned by a gay couple that had her songs and videos playing constantly in heavy rotation.

When guests would suggest changing the playlist occasionally, they would be very defensive.

Somehow they went out of business pretty quickly.

The food wasn't really any better than the music.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: AmbassadorBooze: What if it is a celion Dion song, but written by meatloaf?

Forgive me.  Written for meatloaf.


Do you want to get renditioned to Gitmo by a black ops team? Because this is how you get renditioned to Gitmo by a black ops team.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
damnit, now I have the Sheraton Hotel soundtrack stuck in my head.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like Kaybeck.
 
