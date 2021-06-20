 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   I'm Australian, I don't like spiders and snakes; cocaine on the other hand   (news.com.au) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't look at me. I can just about handle the obscene quantities of craft beer that I drink. Not doin' coke.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course. The spiders can't get them in their sleep if they're wired on coke all the time.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Stafford Spiders and Snakes
Youtube 4vudA72hibg
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Clapton - Cocaine ( HD )
Youtube zVOuRQPPdoo
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Karl Pilkington on Australia
Youtube kbUd0iCFvjc
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zVOuRQPP​doo]


Propane (Parody of Cocaine)
Youtube Gc1URQgQWNo
 
EJ25T
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zVOuRQPP​doo]

[YouTube video: Propane (Parody of Cocaine)]


Needs Hank Hill voice.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My nose started running before I could finish the article!
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No wonder they're so upbeat
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: [Fark user image 582x428]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Australia, why is anyone surprised?  They have all those crazy animals, almost all of which can kill you. In all fairness, it also looks beautiful.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cocaine spiders.
Nope.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not even once.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was assured in all other threads that Trump was to blame for cocaine in Australia.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Cocaine spiders.
Nope.

[Fark user image image 350x350]

Not even once.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've said this before:

Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but if you use it you are literally directly supporting murder, corruptions, kidnappings, and all other cartel violence.

It's a terribly dirty drug from almost every aspect.

Legalize all drugs now.  The only way to end that mess.
 
