(BBC-US)   The Florida Pride "killer" turns out to be just another old guy who shouldn't be driving and unable to find a farmer's market, settled for what was close at hand   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least it wasn't intentional. Accidents can be forgiven.
Whoever thought it was a good idea to put someone with leg problems in the driver's seat oth...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad it turned out to bony be maliciously motivated... Still, sorry to the people involved. =<
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Local news reported the driver and the person he hit were both members of a gay men's choir
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The victim is no less dead, but I feel better knowing it wasn't a hate crime.

I know it's human, but still is making me stare into the distance for a bit
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
File this under "No farking shiat, Sherlock."
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's good, anyway - it still sucks.
Life is so fragile - one little thing can happen, and that's it.
Guess we'd better enjoy our time while it's ours to enjoy.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
File this under the whole don't rush to judgments thing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.


Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.


I don't think Klansmen or anybody really listens to Trump now that he's gone back to being a loser.
Desantis would make more sense. He does send coal-rolling Klansmen to do stuff.
 
cefm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still the same problem - Florida and many other Republican controlled states tried to make this legal. Meaning instead of trying to figure out if it's terrorism or an accident, we'd also have to figure out if it was intentional but justified by law.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's an incredibly sad story.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i'm sorry, i was having fun this weekend for once

was there a ginned up controversy i missed where a bunch of people clicked the angry react button
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drivers licenses need to be granted/renewed on a bell curve. Once you hit age 60 or so, you're back on the downhill side and need to start jumping through all the written/vision/field testing that teenagers have to go through... every three or so years.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm glad it turned out to bony be maliciously motivated... Still, sorry to the people involved. =<


Uh...wat?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cefm: Still the same problem - Florida and many other Republican controlled states tried to make this legal. Meaning instead of trying to figure out if it's terrorism or an accident, we'd also have to figure out if it was intentional but justified by law.


Republican state legislators also did this back in 2015 but those of us without MSNBC Brain were able to tell when fatal car accidents were accidental in the intervening years
 
alice_600
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.


Bed time! NOW! You're driving me to that wedding shower weather you like it or not!
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My Dad is almost 80s. He's done it a few times were he gets lost and forgets where he was going. I told my Mom he shouldn't be driving anymore. I don't think he will listen.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: My Dad is almost 80s. He's done it a few times were he gets lost and forgets where he was going. I told my Mom he shouldn't be driving anymore. I don't think he will listen.


If he can't afford a new car pay off the mechanic to diagnose a very expensive repair. Worked with my grandma, my father on the other hand went tire shopping and came back with a new convertible. No he was not taken advantage of, he just said if not now when and bought the convertible he always wanted
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?


You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: MattytheMouse: I'm glad it turned out to bony be maliciously motivated... Still, sorry to the people involved. =<

Uh...wat?


My autocorrect is dumb. Hush.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: My Dad is almost 80s. He's done it a few times were he gets lost and forgets where he was going. I told my Mom he shouldn't be driving anymore. I don't think he will listen.


I arrived at work one morning to see an ambulance loading an old man; cops were all over. Turned out the guy was confused and thought he was on the highway. He crashed head-on into a cement wall outside our office building, which is at the end of a dead end street. The car was quite farked, but he looked to be conscious and alert.
Operating a motor vehicle is not a right.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?

You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.


Man, that thread was a farking dumpster fire between people like me that jump to conclusions, and people that clutched pearls all like "what precedent do you have to assume that conservatives would try and run over high profile democrats at a pride event! Maybe wait for the facts?!"

I'll admit I was wrong, but man... Fark conservatives are sure getting a taste of what they'd put muslims through for the last ten years lol.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?

You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.

Man, that thread was a farking dumpster fire between people like me that jump to conclusions, and people that clutched pearls all like "what precedent do you have to assume that conservatives would try and run over high profile democrats at a pride event! Maybe wait for the facts?!"

I'll admit I was wrong, but man... Fark conservatives are sure getting a taste of what they'd put muslims through for the last ten years lol.


Twenty years*
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well pardon us for the confusion, when TrumpMerica is passing laws to allow Conservatives to run people over whenever they feel like it.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gotta love the edgelord brigade laughing at this.

News flash, kiddies - people had every reason to suspect an intentional attack. Protestors and people in marches have been intentionally hit by vehicles multiple times over the past year, and many states (including Florida) are trying to give legal protection to the driver in these situations, and Pride events are targets of hate for the same groups that hate BLM.

Some people assumed the worst. They were wrong. It was an understandable error. If you're laughing, you're just ignorant of what life is like for people under threat because of who** they are.

/**for the intellectually-challenged, this refers to things about oneself that aren't a choice, such as who you're attracted to, skin color, ancestry, etc.
//your religion is a choice
///This third slashie is presented by authority of the Office of the Commissioner of FARK. It may not be reproduced or retransmitted in any form, and the accounts and descriptions of this slashie may not be disseminated, without express written consent
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.


Are you trying to tell me that a lot of farkers clutched were wringing their hands while jumping to conclusions? That doesn't sound right. They're usually so even-keeled and wait for the facts to come out before forming an opinion on something.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?

You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.

Man, that thread was a farking dumpster fire between people like me that jump to conclusions, and people that clutched pearls all like "what precedent do you have to assume that conservatives would try and run over high profile democrats at a pride event! Maybe wait for the facts?!"

I'll admit I was wrong, but man... Fark conservatives are sure getting a taste of what they'd put muslims through for the last ten years lol.


And again, you're not smart enough to get it.  Keep doubling down.  You can spot the asshole pretty good, but never when you see one in the mirror.  Her durr!  Remember when you were mean to muslims?  Well now I'm making the same mistake!  Great argument.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[ahem. the following is a bad joke, and should be taken in the spirit with which it is being written]

It's an easy mistake to make. Both of them are full of fruits and nuts.

[the preceding was a joke. it was only a joke, and should not be construed to have been anything but a really bad joke. thank you for your consideration.]
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
None of this means it wasn't right-wing terrorism.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Are you trying to tell me that a lot of farkers clutched were wringing their hands while jumping to conclusions? That doesn't sound right. They're usually so even-keeled and wait for the facts to come out before forming an opinion on something.


I'll repeat what I said upthread.  Because it fell on the cracks between people harping on how suspicious this seemed...

Well pardon us for the confusion, when TrumpMerica is passing laws to allow Conservatives to run people over whenever they feel like it.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: MattytheMouse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?

You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.

Man, that thread was a farking dumpster fire between people like me that jump to conclusions, and people that clutched pearls all like "what precedent do you have to assume that conservatives would try and run over high profile democrats at a pride event! Maybe wait for the facts?!"

I'll admit I was wrong, but man... Fark conservatives are sure getting a taste of what they'd put muslims through for the last ten years lol.

And again, you're not smart enough to get it.  Keep doubling down.  You can spot the asshole pretty good, but never when you see one in the mirror.  Her durr!  Remember when you were mean to muslims?  Well now I'm making the same mistake!  Great argument.


Buddy, I'm not arguing. I already admitted I was wrong. Cheese n' crackers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kris_Romm: abhorrent1: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Are you trying to tell me that a lot of farkers clutched were wringing their hands while jumping to conclusions? That doesn't sound right. They're usually so even-keeled and wait for the facts to come out before forming an opinion on something.

I'll repeat what I said upthread.  Because it fell on the cracks between people harping on how suspicious this seemed...

Well pardon us for the confusion, when TrumpMerica is passing laws to allow Conservatives to run people over whenever they feel like it.


Face it.  People like you are just like the bigots and racists you claim to be the opposite of.  You make false assumptions based off of what you want to believe the bad people are like.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Jeebus Saves: MattytheMouse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: jso2897: Sexy Jesus: Wait, I was assured yesterday that this was done by a coal-rolling Klansman sent by Desantis and Trump themselves.

Really? That's awful.
By whom, exactly?

You replied in the last thread, you know exactly what's up.

Man, that thread was a farking dumpster fire between people like me that jump to conclusions, and people that clutched pearls all like "what precedent do you have to assume that conservatives would try and run over high profile democrats at a pride event! Maybe wait for the facts?!"

I'll admit I was wrong, but man... Fark conservatives are sure getting a taste of what they'd put muslims through for the last ten years lol.

And again, you're not smart enough to get it.  Keep doubling down.  You can spot the asshole pretty good, but never when you see one in the mirror.  Her durr!  Remember when you were mean to muslims?  Well now I'm making the same mistake!  Great argument.

Buddy, I'm not arguing. I already admitted I was wrong. Cheese n' crackers.


And like I said in the other thread, you didn't learn a thing.
 
