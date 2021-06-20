 Skip to content
(CNBC)   COVID-19 is still a scary mystery, but at least it led to a fulfilling nomadic career of doing contract work while living in a van for these meddling kids   (cnbc.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do they get mail?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


Does anyone actually get anything besides junk mail these days?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically. Maybe some utility companies, but that wouldn't apply to people with no fixed address.
Also, PO Boxes exist.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?

Does anyone actually get anything besides junk mail these days?


Jury duty.
This sounds like another one of those new lifestyles that are not new and only used because you have no responsibilities yet.
It's not a home is your leaving it for basic life necessities like bath room, shower, cooking real food inside, entertaining etc.
Van babies?
Would be fun for a few months taking a tour  of the country but that's a road trip not a lifestyle.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

When Erica Horn received a work email in May 2020 saying her company would be fully remote for the next year, she knew right away it was time to live out her long-held dream......


TLDR, but yes, the Gypsy lifestyle is absolutely the way to go if you can make it happen.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By a river=Life Long Loser

By the beach=Life Winner.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's what you're into, great.

I prefer to have a living space larger than my bathroom.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationwide Burning Man. Yay?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. It's the Millennials/Gen-Z/whatever who are going to have to live with the consequences of today's decisions, so more power to them... and we should be giving them more skin in the game. God knows we've been fed a boatload of bullshiat over the last several decades about things are supposed to be, how we're supposed to live, etc. And maybe it all made sense at the time, but things/times changes and each generation needs to figure out a few things on their own.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?

On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically. Maybe some utility companies, but that wouldn't apply to people with no fixed address.
Also, PO Boxes exist.


I think you still need a fixed address for a fair number of things: drivers license (or other official ID), bank account, health insurance, vehicle registration, etc.  You can provide a PO box for the mailings themselves, but you have to provide them with an address of record too.  One of the guys in the article just uses his van as a WFH office, but still lives at home.  Others I assume use a family address or a close friend.  Some might just let their information lapse (e.g. they had an apartment and registered everything there, but then just left and figured "close enough").
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?

On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically. Maybe some utility companies, but that wouldn't apply to people with no fixed address.
Also, PO Boxes exist.


P.o box your still tied to 1 location.  I read on some previous thread of a place that handles mail for people like this.
shiat she paid 60k for a van that she will never recover.  Buy a $75k used RV with 11k miles that has a real bedroom and bathroom as well as a functional kitchen and you can have guests in.  In a year or 2 when you want to settle for reasons you can recoup most of your investment.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a group of young blacksmiths that caught a guy stealing.
"I would have gotten away with it if it weren't for those metalling kids!" the perp exclaimed.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also known as "cheating on your taxes by lying about your place of residency."

Most "digital nomads" don't abide by the laws of the places they visit, ve it spending six months in Mexico as "tourists" or bouncing between US states without tracking how many days they worked in each state. It's a lifestyle based around skirting the law.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


You can always have the mail sent to someone. You then tell them the address of the place you are going to. We did that for the summer a few years ago. It was nice.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: she paid 60k for a van that she will never recover.  Buy a $75k used RV


Depends how much you are driving. If you're staying for a month, moving, staying for 3 weeks, moving, sure, the RV may be a better deal.  If you're driving every other day on average, then the gas costs run the RV price up quite a bit.  And a van is a lot easier to park and to deal with in towns.

The $60k, if she uses it as a place to live for a few years, is fairly easy to justify.  Compare that to what most people pay for a car and rent for several years, it's fairly even.

Articles like this love the pictures of beautiful places. "We're the only ones on the beach!" and "Look at the sunset".  Reality is usually crowded campgrounds and Cracker Barrel or Walmart parking lots.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Life | Portlandia | Season 8
Youtube TIH4ElBo4l0
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be honest, while I like a good vacation, one day I want to settle down. The unfortunate thing is that the places I like are not very affordable or easy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


Mail is totally establishment, man.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


5G or LTE is pretty much everywhere. Hell, Gmail works okay on GPRS if you're extra patient.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically.


Sure, let me just email those shoes I just ordered on Zappos.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Trainspotr: On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically.

Sure, let me just email those shoes I just ordered on Zappos.


Amazon locker will work for that type of thing. Perhaps even from Zappos.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Summoner101: Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?

Does anyone actually get anything besides junk mail these days?

Jury duty.



Jury duty is generally only an obligation if you permanently live in a location.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This seems like a ploy by billionaires to re-brand homelessness so people will keep working after they've sold off all their assets and still can't afford their rent/mortgage.

/worked mostly from home since 07, was never tempted to try "van life."
//Bought land instead.
///The mail question has been pretty well sorted:
https://www.earthclassmail.com/
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone poops.
 
neaorin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?


Virtual mailbox for snail mail
Amazon Locker for delivered items
E-mail for everything else
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So... pretty much like every desk slave who was somehow convinced before the pandemic that they needed to be in the office for management to flex their dysfunctional type-A personalities on them?
 
aremmes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Trainspotr: Cafe Threads: How do they get mail?

On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically. Maybe some utility companies, but that wouldn't apply to people with no fixed address.
Also, PO Boxes exist.

I think you still need a fixed address for a fair number of things: drivers license (or other official ID), bank account, health insurance, vehicle registration, etc.  You can provide a PO box for the mailings themselves, but you have to provide them with an address of record too.  One of the guys in the article just uses his van as a WFH office, but still lives at home.  Others I assume use a family address or a close friend.  Some might just let their information lapse (e.g. they had an apartment and registered everything there, but then just left and figured "close enough").


St. Brendan's Isle
 
neaorin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CitizenReserveCorps: Baloo Uriza: Trainspotr: On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically.

Sure, let me just email those shoes I just ordered on Zappos.

Amazon locker will work for that type of thing. Perhaps even from Zappos.


I have a permanent address and still choose to deliver most packages to our local version of Amazon locker because I never have to worry whether I'll be home or not at that particular time. It's a 5 minute walk for me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neaorin: CitizenReserveCorps: Baloo Uriza: Trainspotr: On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically.

Sure, let me just email those shoes I just ordered on Zappos.

Amazon locker will work for that type of thing. Perhaps even from Zappos.

I have a permanent address and still choose to deliver most packages to our local version of Amazon locker because I never have to worry whether I'll be home or not at that particular time. It's a 5 minute walk for me.


My permanent address is ~ 10k miles away. I use Amazon lockers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neaorin: CitizenReserveCorps: Baloo Uriza: Trainspotr: On their computers and phones, mainly. I can't think of any correspondence that can't be handled electronically.

Sure, let me just email those shoes I just ordered on Zappos.

Amazon locker will work for that type of thing. Perhaps even from Zappos.

I have a permanent address and still choose to deliver most packages to our local version of Amazon locker because I never have to worry whether I'll be home or not at that particular time. It's a 5 minute walk for me.


My local Whole Foods has turned part of the store into a really nice Amazon pickup facility. They basically keep all the packages on shelves and then an attendant only shoves it in a locker when you go into the app and tell them you are picking it up. That solves the issue of the lockers getting filled up with quickly. It also  is great for returns. You just return the item in the app, and they scan a QR code when you give it to them, and the refund happens in a matter of minutes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: Articles like this love the pictures of beautiful places. "We're the only ones on the beach!" and "Look at the sunset".  Reality is usually crowded campgrounds and Cracker Barrel or Walmart parking lots.


The "love to travel" bit confused me. Is America even that different in most of the places where you can park a van for an evening?

I think this is a more interesting approach to the work from home life. But I've also seen people who live out of their cars because they're forced to. How much of the decision to live without plumbing was a choice and how much was a necessity?
 
