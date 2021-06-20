 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Charlotte man jumped into a lake to retrieve a shirt or something that blew off his boat. At least his relatives can put the shirt on him for his funeral. In related news, Fark could use a North Carolina tag   (wbtv.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Investigators said they are continuing to gather information about the incident.

Err - yeah I'd hope so.  Unless he couldn't swim or was flat out dead drunk, that sounds a touch suspicious.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He really should have gotten around to adding learn to swim to his to-do list.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What did Mr Krabs teach us? "Never take something on a boat you aren't prepared to part with."
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even if you're a good swimmer things can get out of control pretty fast.  I've been swimming all my life and once almost drowned doing a little 50' out and in swim in the Puget Sound.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Even if you're a good swimmer things can get out of control pretty fast.  I've been swimming all my life and once almost drowned doing a little 50' out and in swim in the Puget Sound.


Freshwater is less bouyant
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Witnesses said Brinson was part of a group of friends that rented a boat.

Yeah this isn't a mystery. They got drunk on the boat and none of them had life jackets because those are for pussies
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Almost drowned" is pretty much how I learned to swim. We would jump off a bridge into deep water but if you didnt haul ass for the bank on the near side, only as the other side had stickers and poisen oak and brambles on the other side, the water would sweep you out and drown your ass. Ah yes. No supervision at the bridge all summer. And kids did die. Regularly.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

omg bbq: Even if you're a good swimmer things can get out of control pretty fast.  I've been swimming all my life and once almost drowned doing a little 50' out and in swim in the Puget Sound.


Granted, but I'd certainly have questions, and there'd be a pretty damn thorough autopsy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

moothemagiccow: Witnesses said Brinson was part of a group of friends that rented a boat.

Yeah this isn't a mystery. They got drunk on the boat and none of them had life jackets because those are for pussies


Or someone got pissed, decked him, he dropped into the drink and that was that.
 
