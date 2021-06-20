 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   "The contractions got so bad I got quiet. All of a sudden I couldn't even scream, and I realized - crap - we're having a road baby"   (wkrn.com) divider line
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as "contractors" and wondered if "road baby" was a euphemism for a bubble in the asphalt.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Road head is better.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Road head is better.


Sure, until you hit a pothole...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thus ensuring that country music will continue to be made.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Thus ensuring that country music will continue to be made.


Only if it was born in a pickup, with a dog nearby
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, well that is why I always use good grammar.
 
solobarik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So she crapped herself right after finding out?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
every roadside birth is a horror story illustrating the policy failures of the american healthcare system.

in france they call these areas where these things might happen "medical deserts." in america, they can happen just about anywhere because we don't give a shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She was never in any danger. MiB was on the scene.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was born in the backseat of a Greyhound bus.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I was born in the backseat of a Greyhound bus.


Rollin' down Highway 41?
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Road babies is the name of my Top Gear all female tribute band.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ROAD BABY!
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Road head is better.


That's how you prevent road babies
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thosw: Badafuco: I was born in the backseat of a Greyhound bus.

Rollin' down Highway 41?


Near the City of New Orleans?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In Atlanta, we have the 400 club for the kids born on the road stuck in traffic.
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a road baby might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: His birth certificate will literally say I-440 by Nolensville Pike

A lot of kids are conceived down by Brown's Creek.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Redh8t: FrancoFile: Road head is better.

Sure, until you hit a pothole...


Or you crash into a bar https://www.10news.com/news/driver-ch​a​rged-in-deadly-san-jose-crash-reported​ly-was-having-sex
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd bet she's someone who's now thinking she wished she hadn't had unprotected sex.

/I feel I could have worked more apostrophes into that somehow.
 
