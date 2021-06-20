 Skip to content
 
(The Morning Call)   It'll just make more people puke on Pennsylvania   (mcall.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I don't think anybody needs to be out that late."

Yeah, as a second shift worker for 30 years, GFY
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Free enterprise. Pass the law to let bars stay open until 4am and let the individual bar owners decide if they want to stay open that late. No one is forcing them to stay open that late.
 
acouvis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo....

The idea of designated hours to close is stupid in the first place.  Last time I checked they didn't have required opening and closing times mandated by law (that is, you must be open between 11am and 2am...)

If bar owners don't like the expanded hours, then they don't have to be open at those times.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
patspicks.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is stupid. Bars should be able to serve drinks 24/7/365.

Not often, but sometimes I want a tasty cocktail after 4am and before 6am. These new rules won't help me at all in those situations. Just ditch last call completely and remove all the doors on bars. No longer needed.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What kind of shiatty bar serves in plasic cups?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a bar worker in PA, I can attest that none of us want this either.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As someone from NYC, I was surprised by Pennsylvania blue laws. I did find, though, if you befriended the right people, they'd close the blackout curtains and drink with you after hours.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does it say Bars have to stay open or that they can stay open? Why not just close a 2 if you want.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mock26:

Better yet, fark that law and the one before it.

Liquor sales 24/7 establishments can pick their own hours of operation.  See where equilibrium lands everywhere.

This of course to be safely implemented would really require robust public transportation,  but some places, like State College, have that or near enough.

better yet, forget about booze and just legalize it. Get that good stuff in vapes with some sales tax attached and use the income from that to bail out any entertainment establishment that's struggling.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
nextpittsburgh.comView Full Size

Please don't puke on the Pennsylvanian in Pennsylvania.  No one needs that.
 
