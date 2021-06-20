 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Vaccinate NOW, 'cause in a month, the Delta variant will smite us with its 2x transmissibility and 4x hospitalization rate   (twitter.com) divider line
170
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1287 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2021 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



170 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My follow up second dose is scheduled for next Sunday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm done, Ms. Bootleg is done, and Bootleg.1 is done, but Bootleg.2 and .3 are too young. Has there been any word on the younger population getting vaccines?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're all three vaccinated. My wife is part of the vulnerable population, so she got hers early. I got mine going within a few days of it being openly available and my daughter just passed two weeks since her second dose a day or two ago.

Last night we went out to eat for the first time since this began. Aside from the wait (they were short staffed), it was nice.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm done, Ms. Bootleg is done, and Bootleg.1 is done, but Bootleg.2 and .3 are too young. Has there been any word on the younger population getting vaccines?


I think they are testing it on 6 months+ in Seattle https://www.seattlechildrens.​org/resea​rch/research-studies-clinical-trials/c​urrent-studies/covid-19-vaccine-clinic​al-trials-in-children/
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All done here. Although it took my brother dying to scare some of my extended family into it.

So while I'm not quite up for tap dancing on any graves right now, I'll not be mourning any antivaxxers either.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: I'm done, Ms. Bootleg is done, and Bootleg.1 is done, but Bootleg.2 and .3 are too young. Has there been any word on the younger population getting vaccines?


They are trying to get 5-11 approved by August/September, in order to cover all school-age kids. The next stretch would probably include the youngest group, 6 months - 4 year-olds, which is expected this December/January.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

greentea1985: Bootleg: I'm done, Ms. Bootleg is done, and Bootleg.1 is done, but Bootleg.2 and .3 are too young. Has there been any word on the younger population getting vaccines?

They are trying to get 5-11 approved by August/September, in order to cover all school-age kids. The next stretch would probably include the youngest group, 6 months - 4 year-olds, which is expected this December/January.


Forgot to add, the stage three trials for 5-11 year olds is currently wrapping up and looks promising.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting prick #2 on Friday. Keep social distancing & wearing those masks, peeps. The war aint over yet.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been fully vaccinated since May 15th or thereabouts.

Hate to be flippant, but I'm really just done worrying about COVID at all.

Get your ass vaccinated if you haven't yet because wtf is wrong with you that you haven't yet?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're almost all vaccinated at our house. I'm still a little anxious since the little girl isn't eligible yet.

DON'T fark THIS UP FOR ME PEOPLE!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Me and mine have all been fully vaccinated for a month or more.

So tired of this.
And no patience for anti-vaxxers. F*ckers gonna get us all killed and we should be treating them as such.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But hey! More vaccines that we (US) can ship to other nations, I suppose. To people who actually want them.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: But hey! More vaccines that we (US) can ship to other nations, I suppose. To people who actually want them.


Good idea. We aren't safe until the planet is vaccinated. Smallpox virus would tell you that but he died.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I already got my Pfizer back in April. I'm going for Modern on Wednesday. Going to double up. Can never be too safe.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is bullshiat. Red states, get your shiat together. We're not waiting for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I already got my Pfizer back in April. I'm going for Modern on Wednesday. Going to double up. Can never be too safe.


How can you pforaske the Pfizer pfamily like this?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been fully vaccinated for six weeks, and California removed most restrictions last week. Most stores and restaurants are requesting but not mandating masks, and I just mask up to give the hapless front line workers some peace of mind, but I find myself forgetting my mask in the car.

A friend from out of state visited on Friday; we hadn't seen each other in person since Feb. 6, 2020, so we hugged it out and then went to play with my new drone & a short walk along the beach, because he always wants to check out babes on the beach. (The babes have also returned.)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: This is bullshiat. Red states, get your shiat together. We're not waiting for you.

[Link][Fark user image image 850x650]


The coloring makes it look like Alabama and Mississippi have stopped existing and can just leak out of the country.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: I've been fully vaccinated for six weeks, and California removed most restrictions last week. Most stores and restaurants are requesting but not mandating masks, and I just mask up to give the hapless front line workers some peace of mind, but I find myself forgetting my mask in the car.

A friend from out of state visited on Friday; we hadn't seen each other in person since Feb. 6, 2020, so we hugged it out and then went to play with my new drone & a short walk along the beach, because he always wants to check out babes on the beach. (The babes have also returned.)


When I enter a grocery store in the Sacramento area I have a mask in my pocket, and if the staff is masked I wear a mask, if not then I don't.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mofa: make me some tea: This is bullshiat. Red states, get your shiat together. We're not waiting for you.

[Link][Fark user image image 850x650]

The coloring makes it look like Alabama and Mississippi have stopped existing and can just leak out of the country.


I would post the Bugs sawing off Florida gif but Florida is doing pretty well, all told.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pdxbarista: JerseyTim: I already got my Pfizer back in April. I'm going for Modern on Wednesday. Going to double up. Can never be too safe.

How can you pforaske the Pfizer pfamily like this?


I'll always be Pfizer Pfam pfirst and pforemost.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: mofa: make me some tea: This is bullshiat. Red states, get your shiat together. We're not waiting for you.

[Link][Fark user image image 850x650]

The coloring makes it look like Alabama and Mississippi have stopped existing and can just leak out of the country.

I would post the Bugs sawing off Florida gif but Florida is doing pretty well, all told.


Think how well they could be doing if their Governor had given a shiat about human life, instead of keeping the state open as a 2024 election stunt, while (allegedly) under-reporting sick/dead numbers.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: mofa: I've been fully vaccinated for six weeks, and California removed most restrictions last week. Most stores and restaurants are requesting but not mandating masks, and I just mask up to give the hapless front line workers some peace of mind, but I find myself forgetting my mask in the car.

A friend from out of state visited on Friday; we hadn't seen each other in person since Feb. 6, 2020, so we hugged it out and then went to play with my new drone & a short walk along the beach, because he always wants to check out babes on the beach. (The babes have also returned.)

When I enter a grocery store in the Sacramento area I have a mask in my pocket, and if the staff is masked I wear a mask, if not then I don't.


Been vaccinated since late April.

I have some of those masks like in MASH.
So when in public I always have it on, I just do the top tie up when going in somewhere.
My county is like 60% done in Iowa.
Month ago I saw my parents for the first time in 18 months and we went to South Dakota to tend gravesites and see family in nursing homes etc.  I can't tell you how many times I was harassed for wearing a mask in SD
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: make me some tea: mofa: make me some tea: This is bullshiat. Red states, get your shiat together. We're not waiting for you.

[Link][Fark user image image 850x650]

The coloring makes it look like Alabama and Mississippi have stopped existing and can just leak out of the country.

I would post the Bugs sawing off Florida gif but Florida is doing pretty well, all told.

Think how well they could be doing if their Governor had given a shiat about human life, instead of keeping the state open as a 2024 election stunt, while (allegedly) under-reporting sick/dead numbers.


farquaad.jpg
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been vaccinated fully since the beginning of april. I still wear my mask in grocery stores, mostly because I don't trust the plague rats from other parishes who insist in coming to town
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I live in a state filled with stupid Republicans, I anticipate the Delta variant will wreck havoc across Alabama. Everyone I know personally have gotten vaccinated along with their kids.

Maybe so many Republicans are culled around these parts, Alabama will turn blue next election.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: As I live in a state filled with stupid Republicans, I anticipate the Delta variant will wreck havoc across Alabama. Everyone I know personally have gotten vaccinated along with their kids.

Maybe so many Republicans are culled around these parts, Alabama will turn blue next election.


Agreed about Alabama and I worry for my unvaccinated 1 and 3 year olds.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our software vendor representatives causually mentioned the other day that he wasn't getting vaccinated.  I almost asked "why" but then realized that I didn't really give a shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: My follow up second dose is scheduled for next Sunday.

[Fark user image image 234x215]


Then you have to wait six weeks, so don't miss the appointment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: educated: But hey! More vaccines that we (US) can ship to other nations, I suppose. To people who actually want them.

Good idea. We aren't safe until the planet is vaccinated. Smallpox virus would tell you that but he died.


Polio seen looking nervous in the corner
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I've been fully vaccinated for six weeks, and California removed most restrictions last week. Most stores and restaurants are requesting but not mandating masks, and I just mask up to give the hapless front line workers some peace of mind, but I find myself forgetting my mask in the car.

A friend from out of state visited on Friday; we hadn't seen each other in person since Feb. 6, 2020, so we hugged it out and then went to play with my new drone & a short walk along the beach, because he always wants to check out babes on the beach. (The babes have also returned.)


Operation Warp Speed has over performed.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated as is my husband. Our 11 year old isn't, and we're really hoping that changes soon.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: All done here. Although it took my brother dying to scare some of my extended family into it.

So while I'm not quite up for tap dancing on any graves right now, I'll not be mourning any antivaxxers either.


Aw damn, I'm so sorry. I know what it's like to lose a brother, it leaves a raw, ragged hole in your heart. But it sounds like at least some of your family is capable of learning even if it had to be the hard way.

(Hugs)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot #2 was literally 5 minutes ago, now in the 15 minute holding pen.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Shot #2 was literally 5 minutes ago, now in the 15 minute holding pen.


They were very strict where I got mine.
Everyone got a small timer after the shot and they checked it at the door.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure I had it in Feb 2020.  Just today got over my second Pfizer shot.  I feel like I could go to India and lick toilets.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the Delta variant will smite us with its 2x transmissibility and 4x hospitalization rate"

You mean it will smite them.

And by them, I mean the red-hatted morons who refuse to get dosed even for the chance to win a million dollars.

And those are they types we WANT to see FOAD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta, we love to infect and it shows.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: mofa: I've been fully vaccinated for six weeks, and California removed most restrictions last week. Most stores and restaurants are requesting but not mandating masks, and I just mask up to give the hapless front line workers some peace of mind, but I find myself forgetting my mask in the car.

A friend from out of state visited on Friday; we hadn't seen each other in person since Feb. 6, 2020, so we hugged it out and then went to play with my new drone & a short walk along the beach, because he always wants to check out babes on the beach. (The babes have also returned.)

When I enter a grocery store in the Sacramento area I have a mask in my pocket, and if the staff is masked I wear a mask, if not then I don't.


I hope I've worn the last farking mask I ever have to wear.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: I already got my Pfizer back in April. I'm going for Modern on Wednesday. Going to double up. Can never be too safe.


Is that even legally possible? Or even safe?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "the Delta variant will smite us with its 2x transmissibility and 4x hospitalization rate"

You mean it will smite them.

And by them, I mean the red-hatted morons who refuse to get dosed even for the chance to win a million dollars.

And those are they types we WANT to see FOAD.

[Fark user image 850x850]


I want to see those two pieces of shiat gasping for breath, desperate for treatment.  I want to be the one that gets to tell them that their poor decisions have cost them their opportunity for treatment, and that they're going to die alone, in agony, and after they die their cremated corpses will be scattered in the sea to be forgotten for all time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Borg have seemed us unworthy of assimilation and have decided to wipe us out instead?

Smart move on the Borg part.
40 hour work week?  Did we get this from the humans?  Another paid holiday with time off?  Humans?
 
ursomniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the J&J so I have no idea what to think.
Still masking up: my area has very low infections, but is the lowest in the state (MA) and below the national average for vaccinations.  I don't think we're overrun by anti-Vaxxers mostly that the state just care about us.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "the Delta variant will smite us with its 2x transmissibility and 4x hospitalization rate"

You mean it will smite them.

And by them, I mean the red-hatted morons who refuse to get dosed even for the chance to win a million dollars.

And those are they types we WANT to see FOAD.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


If it didn't have young children and immunocompromised people as collateral damage then I would be 100% okay with this.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: greentea1985: Bootleg: I'm done, Ms. Bootleg is done, and Bootleg.1 is done, but Bootleg.2 and .3 are too young. Has there been any word on the younger population getting vaccines?

They are trying to get 5-11 approved by August/September, in order to cover all school-age kids. The next stretch would probably include the youngest group, 6 months - 4 year-olds, which is expected this December/January.

Forgot to add, the stage three trials for 5-11 year olds is currently wrapping up and looks promising.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


The child is 10.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was nice to go out and do things for a few weeks. The J&J/Janssen vaccine doesn't seem to do as well against it but it does still do something, so that's nice. I never stopped wearing my mask anyway, just swapped down from a KN95 to a cloth mask. May swap back up when things get exciting again.
 
Phil McKraken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare for History's Greatest I Told You So.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks china
 
Displayed 50 of 170 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.