(Jerusalem Post)   Emergency shutdown of Iranian nuclear power plant for reasons unknown   (jpost.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sensors only go up to 3 milli-Roentgen...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The World moves forward, Iran continues to fall behind.
They have chosen a path that will not do anyone any good.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'd be an awful shame if...
You know what. screw it. our finest hackers probably did it.

I'm not sure how to feel about that as a proud citizen of the United States. But... (and that's where it ended..)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On a serious note...what is wrong with humans? We spend millions of dollars and thousands of hours of effort on a project AND THEN we put guys with no experience in charge of it who've never actually done the Alpha Zed (or whatever) procedure with a manual with shiat crossed out in it.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is obviously Bibi and Trump's fault.  The Squad told me so.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: This is obviously Bibi and Trump's fault.  The Squad told me so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's been a bad few years for the worst governments in the world. . . Iran, China, Russia, the Trump administration. . .
 
mononymous
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's like they say...Mossad, Mo' problems...
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is raelly suspicious...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Iran claims that the "West" (USA and Israel) is the cause of all their problems. They shouldn't attempt to use "Western" technology.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Iran claims that the "West" (USA and Israel) is the cause of all their problems. They shouldn't attempt to use "Western" technology.


You betcha!  No more Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, nor BMW!  No HK rifles nor machine-guns, and especially, no more F-14 nor F-5 fighter aircraft!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Israeli and US hackers.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe they israelly having a bad day.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The sensors only go up to 3 milli-Roentgen...


Why do you always say milli-Roentgen? It wasn't milli-Roentgen on the show. Is it some other reference I'm not familiar with?
 
Professor Science
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Iran claims that the "West" (USA and Israel) is the cause of all their problems. They shouldn't attempt to use "Western" technology.


It's a Russian plant design.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hacking a reactor to meltdown is not exactly something I would want on my resume.  People get a little testy about that.
 
