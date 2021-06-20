 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Honestly, who throws a sofa?
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's be honest honest- who among us *hasn't* thrown a couch over a railing?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This Lady?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have thrown a couch over a railing. Seemed the thing to do at the time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Incredible Hulk?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who flings a futon?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sofa? Aren't we fancy. I throwed a f*kkin futon out the window when I caught Gary humpin the old lady. I's like "take yer f*kkin futon, Gary!" and I chucked that sombiatch out the trailer window and hooked him good. He's all like "yer fired, Darrell! Don't you come around the Whippy Cone no more!" and I's like "f*ck you Gary, I'll burn that whippy turd to the ground." The old lady put her eye back in and said "Duuruulll sumbush git thu fulk owa my taylor" (she on a five day bender and couldn't talk too good) and thru me out. I sleeped on that f*kkin futon after I got high as f*k with Bobby the methhead next door. I ain't got the money for a damn sofa.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Neighbour Mesut Duran said he thought it would be to throw the sofa out the window."

It would be and it was.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THIS is the heart-stopping moment a woman narrowly avoided being killed by a sofa thrown by a neighbour out of his window.

No, silly, it's a heart-stopping moment if it *hits* her.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's disappointing from Turkey. In America, we set couches on fire, then throw them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sofa King whose tired of this shiat?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sofa throwers. That should be self-evident.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

Been a while. I assume shes gotten stronger
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [img.buzzfeed.com image 360x203] [View Full Size image _x_]
Been a while. I assume shes gotten stronger


Forget what that event was even supposed to be about, but that chair grab at the end always gets me. Lady has some serious skills.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: "Neighbour Mesut Duran said he thought it would be to throw the sofa out the window."

It would be and it was.


and that right soon
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who catapults a couch?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's be honest honest- who among us *hasn't* thrown a couch over a railing?


I have at the dump.
she just waves at them and walks away, whoever threw that at least deserves a good ass kicking.
 
Yezi Farded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy - Old Woman Furniture (Davenport, Chesterfield, Divan, Chifforobe)
Youtube RirpvChJfQw
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: The Sofa King whose tired of this shiat?


Sofa King what?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [img.buzzfeed.com image 360x203]
Been a while. I assume shes gotten stronger


Jesus. Tell me that woman in on our Olympic team, or is our army.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chun-li.

[sakuga] Chun-Li vs Vega Apartment Fight [Street Fighter II The Movie]
Youtube xiwG9KtLUKs
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Who catapults a couch?


Rednecks
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's be honest honest- who among us *hasn't* thrown a couch over a railing?


We just make sure someone is downstairs to make sure it's clear first but you got some junk furniture this breaks it down nice and you don't have to wiggle down a hall.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luckyeddie: Summoner101: The Sofa King whose tired of this shiat?

Sofa King what?


He already farked up the joke don't rub it in
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not me, but I've lobbed a Davenport.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told some kids playing in my yard that the house was made of balsa.

They didn't believe me so I threw it at them.

Now I'm homeless.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once tossed a wood pallet one floor down, just outside a doorway.
victor said if his sister (she worked there too) walked outside just then it would have gave her a heart attack.
small price to pay for the -kaboom- landing i thought to myself.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?  These guys.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-n​orth-east-orkney-shetland-57231441
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chesterfield Kings.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He did throw a dump truck at Apocalypse Cow.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick James.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: luckyeddie: Summoner101: The Sofa King whose tired of this shiat?

Sofa King what?

He already farked up the joke don't rub it in


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke Cage is listening Wu-Tang Clan
Youtube tFNriiQZYmE
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: This Lady?


Thank you. I didn't want to waste time finding that clip
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're asking who? Someone who wasn't raised right and has no sense. Someone named Mesut Duran.

/In all fairness to him, only the people living in his neighborhood in his shiat-hole country were endangered.
/Harsh, I know. Tough.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antonio brown off his meds?
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hulk for one.
At least I think that's a couch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tossed an old sleeper sofa off a third floor balcony into the house parking lot.  It was spectacular.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who chucks a Chesterfield?
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIVOT!
 
Harry Freakstorm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ottomans?

It's nobody's business but the Turks
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The Ottomans?

It's nobody's business but the Turks


and to be honest, Sofa king what?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one expects the Turkish Couch Defenestration!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Sofa? Aren't we fancy. I throwed a f*kkin futon out the window when I caught Gary humpin the old lady. I's like "take yer f*kkin futon, Gary!" and I chucked that sombiatch out the trailer window and hooked him good. He's all like "yer fired, Darrell! Don't you come around the Whippy Cone no more!" and I's like "f*ck you Gary, I'll burn that whippy turd to the ground." The old lady put her eye back in and said "Duuruulll sumbush git thu fulk owa my taylor" (she on a five day bender and couldn't talk too good) and thru me out. I sleeped on that f*kkin futon after I got high as f*k with Bobby the methhead next door. I ain't got the money for a damn sofa.


This right here is why I fark.
/bows down
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Brings new meaning to the term "couch tosser".
 
eejack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ummmm.....I did.

/ To be entirely fair it was more of a love seat than a full couch.
// and it was off of the third floor fire escape
/// which was really appropriate since it was on fire at the time
 
Trik
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Donkey Kong if he ran out of barrels.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Let's be honest honest- who among us *hasn't* thrown a couch over a railing?


No kidding.  It was bad enough flipping a sofa sleeper, end over end, up a flight of stairs to get it into the 2nd floor apartment when I moved in.  When I moved out of the apartment, I had my brother make sure no one stood on the lawn below the front balcony, pushed that sleeper sofa out the front door, muscled one end onto the railing and pushed that 250 pound bit of furniture off the railing and landed it on the lawn.  I came downstairs and helped him heft it onto the truck.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My old sofa, which I could carry by myself?  Meh.  New sofa- Which took 3 people to move into my house and they looked half dead?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was in college this guy i knew locked himself out of his room.   On the third story, on a Saturday night.

Now, instead of "sleeping it off", he proceeded to borrow couches from every person he could find and built a "ladder couch" on the side of the building to climb into his window and unlock the door.

That jackhole climbs into his room, passes out and leaves everyone else to pull their couches back into their rooms.   But it worked.
 
